Recovering 16-year-old drug addict calls for more support for youth

Cheyenne Gillon-Gibson wants to see more support for teenaged drug addicts in South Canterbury as she fights to stay clean.

On Friday, the 16-year-old celebrated seven months since she last touched hard drugs – a journey which has meant cutting out some of her friends and family, and even avoiding songs she would listen to while using.

“Addiction can last your whole lifetime. It’s about how you deal with it,” Cheyenne said.

“It’s hard to stay sober, especially in a place like Timaru. Everyone knows everyone, so you don’t know who’s going to offer you something.”

Cheyenne has been clean since December 10, 2019, after undergoing residential treatment at Odyssey House in Christchurch.

“I feel amazing,” she said.

However, she said she had struggled to get further help because of her age.

“When I came back [to South Canterbury], I knew I needed to carry on,” she said.

“I tried to get into two programmes to help with my recovery, but I was told I was too young. I had to be 20 for one, and 18 for another.

“I want there to be more variety for youth, and for age restrictions to be lower.”

Cheyenne said the catalyst for her spiral into drug addiction was the death of a family friend who “was like a dad to me”, but being bullied and getting in trouble at school “didn’t help”.

She said she began smoking weed at age 14, by which time she was also already a heavy drinker.

At 15, she said she got hooked on methamphetamine and tried every type of drug she could get hold of, while also dealing to both adults and people her age.

John Bisset Cheyenne wants to see more youth-oriented addiction services in South Canterbury.

Although many dealers wouldn’t sell to underage users, getting hold of drugs “all depends on who you know”, Cheyenne said.

It took landing in Timaru Hospital, after overdosing just shy of her 16th birthday in October last year, for her to be offered help.

“Drugs were impacting my mental health,” she said.

Referred to the Kensington Centre, Cheyenne was offered a spot in a rehabilitation programme – and while at first she refused, she called up later that day to accept.

But about a month later, when another family friend died, she suffered a relapse and risked losing her bed in the rehabilitation programme.

“I had this big reality check one night I was using,” she said. “I crashed and when you crash, you become real emotional. Everything I had done while using hit me.”

It was close to midnight when she banged on the door of a friend who was in recovery.

“I was crying, saying I was done, I wanted to get sober.”

John Bisset Cheyenne Gillon-Gibson, 16, is a recovering drug addict who has been clean for seven months.

After her spell at Odyssey House, she dove into outdoor activities; joined Narcotics Anonymous; and “took a step back” from people she had used drugs with – all in an effort to avoid “triggering” her addiction.

“I need to do things that distract my brain.”

Cheyenne planned to return to Odyssey House to offer peer support when she hit two years clean.

“I hope to use my experiences to speak out about recovery, and I want to study mental health and addiction.”

Her advice to those struggling with addiction was “recovery is possible and if you want help, just reach out”. She recommended Narcotics Anonymous, where she was the youngest member and found a supportive community.

Cheyenne dropped out of school but was back getting an education online, first through the Southern Region Health School and now with distance education provider Te Kura.

South Canterbury District Health Board (SCDHB) mental health and addiction service manager Kathryn Robinson said the board was focusing on moving to a joined-up approach to help young people navigate and access services.

“This will improve their experience when seeking support,” Robinson said.

“By focusing on wellness we have a greater opportunity to reach young people earlier, have better engagement, and improve outcomes – as focusing on the deficit of addiction can be unhelpful.”

John Bisset Cheyenne with her dog, Brax.

Free services available to young people struggling with drug or alcohol addiction included Adventure Development; Caroline House; Arowhenua Whanau Services; the Addiction Mental Health Peer Support’s drop-in centre; and SCDHB’s youth alcohol and addiction, and child and adolescent services.

Family Mental Health Support was also available to affected family members.

“All of these services can be contacted directly or a referral can be given by a GP,” Robinson said. “For an urgent assessment, please contact Kensington Centre on 0800 277 997 at any time.”

Young people could also free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

“They’re ready to listen, support, and help you make a plan to find yourself again.”

A spokeswoman for The Salvation Army said the charity’s alcohol and drug services across New Zealand were contracted to service adults aged 20 and over.

“[There is] the provision to consider referral for 18-year-olds, where appropriate, although this in practice tends to occur rarely, with young people being referred to specialist youth services.”