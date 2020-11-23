Voyage around New Zealand to raise funds for foster children

American solo sailor and former foster youth Elana Connor is sailing around New Zealand to raise funds for VOYCE – Whakarongo Mai.

An American solo sailor is on a New Zealand voyage with a mission to boost the wellbeing of foster children.

Elana Connor, who was taken into care as a teenager, said her voyage had two main aims.

“It’s reaching people who have not thought about young people in care before,” she said during a stopover in Picton last week.

“Then the other side is talking to young people, especially young people in care, about not letting their background hold them back from whatever it is they want to do.”

READ MORE:

* 'The Sailing Family' one of hundreds in 'Covid limbo' in South Pacific

* Teenage beneficiaries left with $3 after rent, at risk of exploitation: report

* $153m announced for transition service to support youth leaving state care



Connor is partnering with charity with VOYCE – Whakarongo Mai to raise money for a sailing scholarship.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Connor with her rescue dog Zia were in the middle of their circumnavigation when New Zealand went into lockdown.

The group was established in 2017, and advocates for the approximately 6000 children in foster or family care in New Zealand.

By partnering with VOYCE, a new scholarship will be created to allow foster youth to experience the Spirit of New Zealand 10-day youth development journeys.

The scholarship will cover the full cost of $2500 journey.

Connor had been sheltering from the Pacific cyclone season in New Zealand since December. When Covid-19 saw the borders shut in March, she decided to do something for foster children here.

She decided to plot a figure eight course around the country, starting in Auckland in October, to allow her more chances to meet young people. She has arranged talks at different ports, including the Waikawa Boating Club on Friday.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Connor and Zia pictured in Picton on Wednesday. She spoke at the Waikawa Boating Club on Friday.

“It's important to me that kids in care are able to see someone else who made it through the system and then did something with their lives, because I never saw that,” Connor said.

In her own case she had been keen on sports, but had to give up because she was moved around so much in foster care.

“Giving them a chance to go and do something, like sailing for 10 days, that’s the best way to present an opportunity like that to a young person, because it doesn’t necessarily require a long term commitment," she said.

Kiwi couple Danielle Benjamin and Asher Fagan were sailing home to NZ when coronavirus lockdowns saw them stuck in Panama. Published: May 7

“It gives them access to something that they wouldn’t have otherwise."

A givealittle page has been set up for her voyage, so far raising $9,076 with a goal of $50,000. Connor wanted to take that further, and said the ultimate goal was $1 million.

VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai South Island regional manager Shane Murdoch said the demand for its services had increased as more people became aware of their organisation.

“The primary work we do is advocacy, which is on an individual and collective basis,” Murdoch said.

“In terms of the upper South, we know there is roughly 200 people in care. At the moment we're reaching out to them to let them know we're here, and we want to connect these young people together to help them form their own community.”

He said Connor’s voyage was “fantastic”.

“Anything we can do to raise awareness, in terms of what VOYCE – Whakarongo Mai does and also just talking about some experiences people have of being in care and how we can continue to make improvements.

“It would be great if we could have a society where no young people needed to go into care in terms of what's happening at home.

“But when it does actually occur, we’ve got to do it in such a way where young people have just as much opportunity and advantage as those kids who are at home with their parents and loved and nurtured in that way as well.

“For Elana, and her story, to raise that awareness and commit to Whakarongo Mai is just brilliant.”

Donations can be made at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/voyage-for-voyce or visit www.voyce.org.nz/voyage to learn more.