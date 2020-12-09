Mixing business, running and volunteering no sweat for father and son duo

Christchurch businessman, entrepreneur and tech commentator Ben Kepes says he is just a regular guy.

When Ben Kepes bought the Waipara fire chief’s family home 22 years ago, he thought he’d join the brigade too.

Kepes had been involved in Civil Defence and, new to the rural North Canterbury community, thought it would be a good way to get to know the area.

“The best way to meet people is through Plunket or the fire brigade ... and as we didn't have children then, Plunket was out,'’ he said.

Kepes has been the deputy fire chief for the past 10 years, as well as directing Cactus Outdoor – a clothing business he founded in Christchurch 28 years ago.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi-made masks back in vogue as Australia's Covid-19 crisis worsens

* Apparel-maker converts entire factory capacity to making face masks

* Cactus Outdoor launches wool face mask amid global shortage



Cactus owns Albion Clothing, which makes pager pouches, medical kits, uniforms and other items used at fire stations across the country.

supplied Yonni and Ben Kepes have given more than 25 years volunteering with their local fire brigade.

Kepes’ son Yonni, 20, signed also signed up for the brigade four years ago, bringing the average volunteer age down considerably.

He has also taken after his father in business too, starting full-time work with Cactus at the start of the year.

On top of weekly training with the brigade, the pair also find time to train for ultra marathons.

Yonni Kepes became the youngest known New Zealander to complete a 100-mile ultra marathon in 2018.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Christchurch businessman Ben Kepes, supplier of fire fighting uniforms and Waipara fire brigade deputy chief.

“[Joining the brigade] was kind of a natural progression, the same with running,’' he said.

“I would dress up as a firefighter as a kid and run around with the hose in the garden.’'

The Waipara brigade receives about 80 callouts a year, and can range from messy car accidents to house fires.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff Yonni Kepes is the warehouse manager at Cactus Outdoor.

Both were thrown in the deep end on their first callouts to house fires as soon as they started, but while there have been some dramatic times, Ben Kepes’ fondest memory is of being with his son as he completed his passing out course.

The father-son duo say volunteering for Fire and Emergency NZ and responding to their community’s call for help is hugely rewarding.

“The bigger thing is when you have things like kids’ birthday parties and the siren goes, you just have to go running,’’ Ben Kepes said.

“But despite putting in a lot of time and effort, I fundamentally believe I get more out of volunteering than what I put in.”

Yonni Kepes agrees.

“The things you get out if it in terms of personal development definitely outweigh anything else.”