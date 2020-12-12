Oxfam Trailwalker in training: Most people can walk 50km

Coach Maree Leith is all about getting everyday women - mums, middle-aged women, those with no time for full-time training - into running.

Good news, fellow Oxfam Trailwalker trainees. I have it on good authority that most people can walk 50km. And I’m definitely “most people”.

That’s reassuring to know because I am training for the March 2021 event and right now the idea of walking 50km is daunting.

But Coach Maree of GoRunGirls – a community of ordinary women getting into running – says it's much better to go into an event undercooked than overcooked.

Maree Leith got into running after a series of family tragedies left her overweight and depressed, and now she supports women – mums, middle-aged women, women carrying extra weight – into and on their running journey.

“But coming to it from a really realistic point of view,” she says.

Coach Maree is the official Trailwalker coach for the 2021 event, and says there are a lot of non-athletes involved.

Her first tip: Start where you’re at now – taking into account how many kilometres you’re doing now, any injuries, how much time and what resources do you have.

“Don’t shoot for the stars too early. You need to be really realistic.

“If you’re not used to training you’re just going to smash yourself before you’ve even started.”

Time on your legs is as important as distance, and if you’re on a training plan that is overwhelming, adapt it.

“If you’re using one of them and it's got a big walk on the weekend, cut it in half and just do what you can now.

“You want to get to 60 per cent of your full distance.”

By the time you get to your event, you should have done 50k already but in your training; you’ve spent all the time out on your legs; you’re ready to go and it's just a matter of pulling it together.

“Consistency is the most important thing.”

In short: it’s doable.

It’s not too late to sign up. It’s not too late to make a difference to not just your own mental and physical health, but to the quality of life of those in poverty.

Why not give it a go?