Dad creates special mailbox for autistic Thomas the Tank Engine superfan

A 30kg steel Thomas the Tank Engine letterbox has become an early Christmas present for Scott Wallace.

Sometimes the simplest things in life can bring the most joy.

Scott Wallace is the living embodiment of that notion – he gets maximum excitement from even the quickest glance of Thomas the Tank Engine.

And now he has him right outside his bedroom window.

Wallace, 46, Carl Denny, 38 and Dylan Denley, 35 are best friends who have lived together for the past 12 years as part of an autism care program.

When they moved into their home in Christchurch’s Prestons subdivision about a year ago, the old letterbox blocked a parking space in the driveway.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Scott Wallace has an ongoing love affair with Thomas the Tank Engine - his favourite thing in the world.

John Denny, Carl Denny's father, saw it as an opportunity to do something nice for his son’s mate.

After embarking on a six-month project in his garage, John Denny produced a 30-kilogram steel, handmade replica of the popular fictional steam train.

From the street Thomas has the house number on it, but from the house and Wallace's view out his window, it has Thomas’ actual number from the TV show – one.

Stacy Squires/Stuff John Denny embarked on a six-month home project to make the letterbox for son Carl’s friend, Scott Wallace.

Now every morning, Wallace looks excitedly out his window and wanders out to check the mail.

Denny had the letter box powder-coated, wrapped and detailed. The face was made from a 3D model from Thailand.

He made the rest from scratch and spared no detail. He stripped the paint after not doing it to his standards the first time and started all over again.

“I wanted to do it justice and really make it look like Thomas,” Denny said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Wallace’s obsession with Thomas the Tank Engine started when he was three.

“I think it’s a lesson for all of us to embrace the simple things in life. I just saw it as an opportunity for me to do something positive and make a difference to someone's life.”

Wallace’s obsession with Thomas the Tank Engine started when he was three and led to a collection of more than 120 DVDs and “just about every Thomas book ever made”, mum Heather Wallace said.

Wallace, who is unable to speak, was noticeably in love with his new letterbox, which was “something special”, she said.

“I think it was a great idea. Scott is still pretty young mentally and has always been obsessed with Thomas. I knew he’d love it.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Wallace has made a routine out of opening his curtains and having a look at Thomas from his bedroom each morning.

Miryam Denny, John’s wife and Carl’s mum, said the three men had been best mates for more than a decade and “really lean on each other.”

She said her husband was committed to making the letterbox as close as possible to the real thing, and watched more Thomas the Tank Engine then he’d care to admit, to get the look right.

“As soon as John was asked to move the letterbox he knew he was going to do more than that,” Miryam Denny said.

Miryam Denny/Supplied The new letterbox has brought the best three best mates even closer together.

Autism is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition that affects how people perceive the world, how they think and behave, and how they communicate and interact with others.

It affects about 93,000 New Zealanders nationwide.

The Altogether Autism NZ website says “put simply, autistic people see, hear and feel the world differently to other people”.