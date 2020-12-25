Wellington man says 2020 is the best year of his life after getting a home and some help

Paul says 2020 has been the best year of his life because of the help and support he has received from Wellington City Mission.

Some people can't wait for the year to end, but one Wellington man says 2020 has been the best year of his life.

Speaking from his home in Tawa, Paul – who asked for his surname not to be used because he feels disconnected to it – says he has never had a house until now.

The van he lived in for years sits in the driveway. For most of his life, he's been homeless.

“I’ve had difficulty working through illness, both mental and physical,” Paul says. “[Wellington City Mission] just came at a time when I had given up. I thought I was going to die in my van.”

Experiencing gall bladder and a hernia in 2017, he was unable to get surgery because hospital officials could not discharge him to his van.

He accepted Wellington City Mission's help because he felt they were genuine, although he did not believe anything would happen. But it did.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Paul's home in Tawa is the first house he has ever had. For most of his life he has been homeless and used to live in the pictured van.

“I didn't have a good upbringing, it was horrible actually ... I've never really had that type of support.”

Fast-forward three years, and the 56-year-old is settled in his new home, and has familiar faces calling by.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge​, who dropped off Christmas hampers and gifts to his home, says Paul is doing well. “We've seen him grow, thrive and just become happy,” he says.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Paul says 2020 has been the best year of his life.

Since getting a house to live in, Paul says he has been able to work on his health. He’s also been able to reconnect with his brother after more than a decade without contact.

“One lady from the Mission contacted him and then somebody contacted him on the computer. He rang me and that was good,” Paul says. “After 13 years, it was good ... there was a lot of healing for us both. It was awesome, actually.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Paul says Wellington City Mission's help came at a time when he had given up. He is pictured with Lola the dog.

Reflecting back on what made his year so great, he pins it down to Wellington City Mission’s help.

The Mission's drop-in centre was an accepting place for people from different backgrounds. It was the “real deal”, he says.

“They help in more ways than just the obvious. They change people's lives for the better and it's contagious.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Paul, 56, says Wellington City Mission has taught him about unconditional love and this is something he focuses on every day.

“You start doing good things yourself and caring for other people,” Paul says.

But most of all, Wellington City Mission had encouraged him, through its staff genuine actions, to love unconditionally.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington City Mission also helped Paul reconnect with his brother after 13 years.

After receiving the Christmas hampers , Paul says he will share them with lots of people.

On Christmas Day, Paul is going down to a community lunch for a meal. He will also visit some of his friends and give them food to eat. “[Wellington City Mission] has taught me to be unconditional and to give unconditional love to people.”