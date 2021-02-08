Woman's mission to tackle six Waikato summits back to back in thirty hours

Laura Peacock at the summit of Mount Karangahake in the Karangahake Gorge as she trains for her back to back summits.

When one climb ends, another one begins.

Laura Peacock will tackle six Waikato summits back to back in less than 30 hours to raise awareness for mental health.

At 8am on March 27, the Thames-based personal trainer will embark on her first, and most challenging summit, Kauaeranga Kauri Trail (The Pinnacles).

By 2pm the 29 year old will climb the highest point on the Kaimai-Mamaku range, Mount Te Aroha, followed by a walk up Wairere Falls at 6.30pm and Mt Karangahake summit at 10.30pm rounds out day one.

From here Peacock makes the dash over to the 374-metre-high Hakarimata summit and kicks into her final day at 3.30am. The Pauanui Summit Track at 8.30am will then complete her mission.

She hopes to have all six summits complete by midday – just 30 hours after her journey began.

“It looks like it will take around 30 hours but it’s hard to know how the old legs will hold up,” she said.

“With all the elevations and distances combined it’s a decent mission.

supplied Laura Peacock aims to complete six summits back to back.

In the end, it's calculated she will cover enough vertical metres to climb 40 per cent of Mount Everest.

But it's an impossible feat without the training that started in January.

Peacock has already completed the summits through training, as she aims to complete three or four a week.

But ‘Six Summits for Mental Health’ Peacock is hoping she doesn’t have to do it alone.

Choosing summits from across Waikato, Peacock hopes people from “all walks of life” will join in.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Wairere Falls in the Matamata-Piako District is a popular walking track in Waikato.

“One of the most important parts of my event is the community involvement … it’s not about being fast or fit, it’s about coming along and giving it a go.”

Peacock said last year was “extra tough on all of us” and she experienced it first hand.

“I had a really bad time during lockdown, I’m a really social person and my job means the world to me … I got really low and I wasn’t taking care of myself.

“I gained a lot of weight and coming back to work was massive anxiety for me.

“As a personal trainer there’s a lot of pressure to look a certain way … and when you put on a lot of weight and you come back to work, it’s a lot of pressure to say, I didn’t cope during lockdown.”

She has since lost more than 15kg.

Every year Peacock holds an event fundraising for a charity of her choice. Previously she’s run 12 hours on a treadmill, walked for 100km, and cycled over 475km.

Information can be found on her ‘Six Summits for Mental Health’ event page including the Give a Little page donation link where funds raised will go towards the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.