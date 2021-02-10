Bad weather, engine troubles fail to stop ex-foster child's solo sail around NZ

Elana Connor with her dog Zia on her yacht at the Nelson Marina. She is raising money and awareness for Voyce Whakarongomai, an advocacy service for young people in foster care. (First published December 2020)

When Elana Connor​’s yacht broke down in remote waters off Fiordland, it was the voices of young people who’ve been in state care that spurred her on to continue pursuing her goal of circumnavigating New Zealand.

The American-born former foster child is about halfway through sailing a figure eight around the country, raising money for a scholarship fund for youth leaving care.

She's spent the past four months sailing from Auckland, down the east coast of the North Island through the Cook Strait, down the West Coast of the South Island, through Foveaux Strait, up the East Coast of the South Island, stopping off in Dunedin and Christchurch, and then onto Wellington.

VOYCE WHAKARONGOMAI/Supplied Elana Connor is a former foster child who is sailing around New Zealand to raise money for youth in care.

“It’s definitely been an eventful voyage but really incredible. It’s been so cool just to see the whole country and meet people from everywhere and all walks of life," Connor said.

Along the way, she’s met care experienced rangatahi (young people) throughout Aotearoa to share her story and hear theirs.

From the ages of 15 to 18 Connor was in state care in the US. During this period, she never had a permanent home.

After “ageing out” of care, Connor worked fulltime as a nanny to put herself through tertiary studies. She later achieved a BA with honours in international relations.

In 2014, she fell in love with sailing and five years later, after purchasing her 10.33 metre yacht Windfola, left California with the aim of solo (apart from her 9-year-old rescue dog Zia) circumnavigating the globe to raise awareness of the challenges youth in care face.

Supplied Single-handed sailor Elana Connor sails her 10.33m yacht Windfola down the North Island's east coast, past Motukokako Island off Cape Brett.

Connor arrived in New Zealand in December 2019 and was effectively stranded here by Covid-19, so she decided to sail around New Zealand, partnering with the Spirit of Adventure Trust and Voyce Whakarongomai – an independent advocacy organisation for care experienced young people.

She’s been moved by the support she's received from people she’s met on her journey.

After an important part of Windfola’s fuel injection system failed, she sailed as fast as she could to Dunedin to get it repaired. There, a local business donated the pieces that needed fixing.

At times like this, Connor has reminded herself of why she's pursuing the feat: “I’m sailing for a list of names in my head of young people that I’ve met now. They’re so strong. They’re such dreamers. They have hopes and aspirations, and they’re just looking for a leg up.”

She was surprised by how other young people’s stories mirrored her own, noting New Zealand's child welfare system was plagued by similar issues to those in her home country.

“It’s focussed on safety and survival for kids, not hope and thriving. That’s a real problem. What’s the point in life if all your doing is getting your basic needs met? None of us are happy when we just have housing and food. We all need purpose. We all need passion. We all need something to dream about, to hope for.”

Connor is fundraising through Givealittle so that any of the 500-or-so youth who leave care every year can go on a 10-day personal development voyages on the Spirit of New Zealand if they want to. Each voyage costs $2500.

Connor will leave Wellington later this week to sail up and around Cape Reinga and back to Auckland by the end of March.