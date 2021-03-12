How MSF is empowering women through self-care

Self-care is one of the ways MSF is empowering women.

For many women and girls in New Zealand, the means to initiate self-care is readily available, with sufficient access to contraception, family planning resources and professional advice.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines self-care as, "the ability of individuals, families and communities to promote health, prevent disease, maintain health and cope with illness and disability, with or without the support of a health-care provider."

Increasing difficulties for women since Covid-19

However, on a worldwide scale, almost one in four women of reproductive age do not have access to modern contraception. Women make up more than half the people aged over 15 living with HIV throughout the world and unsafe abortion is a leading cause of death in pregnant women.

These problems are linked to economic, social and logistical barriers, which prevent women and girls from accessing healthcare, often exacerbated by violence and discrimination.

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) says the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened access to healthcare in many parts of the world. As a result, sexual and reproductive health outcomes are also worsening.

Since the onset of the pandemic, lockdowns that are meant to keep us safe have increased the danger for some women in their homes. And for some women the barriers to accessing healthcare may be so great that they are unable to seek the care they need.

Tools enabling self-care can help women

Self-care can expand access to health care in remote locations, unstable contexts, or areas with poor health infrastructure. It enables healthcare outside the hospital or the clinic, which can offer convenience and confidentiality. Through focusing on an individual's needs, self-care approaches can also improve the quality of care that people receive. Whatever the self-care option, MSF is ensuring that women have access to a trained health worker when they want or need one, and can be referred to the next treatment step without delay.

MSF is an international medical humanitarian organisation. It is a non-profit, self-governed, member-based organisation which provides medical assistance to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from healthcare. MSF is known for its key principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence.

By providing the tools for self-care, MSF is empowering women and girls, including those who are cut off from health facilities, to manage aspects of their own care in the privacy of their own home, with the support of a healthcare provider if they choose. For example, since 2019, MSF has been supplying a long-acting contraceptive called Sayana Press in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Sayana Press is an injectable contraceptive which lasts three months.

A "woman-centred method" to facilitate self-care

Women are given their first injection of Sayana Press at a health centre. They are then taught by a healthcare provider to self-administer the next injection. The women receive four doses to take home, enough for one year. Sayana Press is 99 per cent effective against pregnancy when used correctly.

"This is a woman-centred method," says Naomi Kugonza, an MSF Nurse based in Drodro, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We also use it to reduce the rates of maternal mortality caused by unwanted pregnancies and clandestine abortions caused by sexual violence or pregnancies too close together."

As well as in Drodro, MSF is offering the contraceptive to women in Mambasa, Nizi and Angumu in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

​Médecins Sans Frontières putting patients at the core

Dr Roopan Gill, MSF Women's Health Advisor, says the self-care concept is a patient-centred approach, caring for people in a way which is meaningful and valuable to them.

"Right now, Médecins Sans Frontières is strengthening the patient-centred nature of our care to truly put patients at the core of our work," she says.

"As the World Health Organization highlights, this model of care sees people as active decision makers in their health, rather than mere recipients of services.

"Self-care is an opportunity to improve patient-centred and quality care, through empowering people with the knowledge, autonomy and choice to access safe, effective and timely care."

Gill says where women struggle to access sexual health services such as contraception or safe abortion care, as they are often highly stigmatised, self-care gives them the tools to care for themselves in the privacy of their home.

"It also helps women who face discrimination in the formal health system, because of their medical condition or identity, to have access when they may otherwise resort to unsafe care or none at all.

"Crucially, self-care promotes women's agency to manage their own bodies."

