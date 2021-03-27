Lockdown, one year on: Matthew Di Leva, supermarket worker with autism, heads to Special Olympics

During lockdown, Matthew Di Leva was an essential worker. A year later, he's still working at New World, and is heading to the Special Olympics in Hamilton for athletics.

When Matthew Di Leva​ found out the country was going into lockdown, the essential worker quickly adapted to the new rules.

Putting on his gloves and mask, Di Leva stocked shelves and worked as a trolley assistant at New World in Wellington’s Newtown.

Di Leva, who has autism, had been working at the supermarket since 2019, when he was offered work experience. Di Leva and his mother, Maria Di Leva​, dropped off his CV at 42 different workplaces – the only place that offered him work was New World.

Di Leva took on his mother’s advice while he was at work: “Always smile and do your best.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff During lockdown, Di Leva did yoga with his flatmates and went for walks.

“I did but, after a while, I realised no one could see me smile as I had a mask on. But I did anyway,” the 25-year-old said.

While Di Leva loved being an essential worker, the worst thing about lockdown was not being able to see his family or take part in sports.

“Another thing that was hard for me was not knowing how long it would go on for,” he said.

“I used to watch TV and hear the prime minister say to be kind. I have always tried to be kind, but I tried extra hard.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Di Leva says he tried extra hard to be kind to people during lockdown.

Di Leva was pleased when the country moved down alert levels. The family had a 10-person dinner to celebrate his dad's 70th birthday.

Despite not being able to play basketball, go swimming or take part in his hip-hop dance group, Just Dance Krazy, Di Leva kept up with his exercise, doing yoga and going for walks with his bubble.

Maria Di Leva said when her son was first diagnosed with autism, they were told Matthew should stay at an institution.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Matthew Di Leva with his mother, Maria Di Leva.

The family were proud of his accomplishments

Last weekend, Di Leva went to a regional sports competition where he placed and won medals for athletics, she said.

And, this year, he would be heading to the Special Olympics National Summer Games in Hamilton, competing in athletics.

“He loves life and everyone in his flat all cares about each other, and as a family we have learnt so much from Matthew.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Di Leva was an essential worker at New World in Wellington’s Newtown last year.

During lockdown, checkout manager at New World Newtown Jamie Stewart​ said Di Leva played an important role in keeping customers and staff safe.

He took on the additional role of trolley assistant, which meant he sanitised trolleys between customer use.

“Passionate about health and safety, he took this in his stride and did a great job,” Stewart said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Di Leva sanitised Newtown New Workd’s trolleys during lockdown.

Now, in lockdown alert level 1, Di Leva continued to bring “his great attitude and zest for life to work”, he said.

Stewart was delighted at how much progress Di Leva had made in his role over the past year.

“Matthew’s an integral part of the team, and customers love his friendly, can-do attitude towards the job.”