On completing Oxfam Trailwalker - sore, slow, but damn well doing it anyway

l was slow. I was sore. But I damn well did it!

About a week after crossing the Oxfam Trailwalker finishing line in New Plymouth, having walked 50km in just over 13 hours, I don’t feel too bad, although for the first few days afterwards I could definitely feel it.

But if I talk about doing the Oxfam fundraiser – which sees teams of four aim to walk or run 50km or 100km within time limits – next year, then lock me in a cupboard until I come to my senses.

You would be surprised how much pain and wear and tear can come just from walking, and walking, and walking, even though it's something many of us do every day.

I've always been reasonably fit, but 50km was the furthest I’d ever walked, and I don’t think I’d put in quite enough preparation.

We started at 7am near Ngāmotu Beach, with the first yellow highlighter of the sunrise kissing the horizon. By about 11.30am, we were 17km down and at the first checkpoint.

My feet were already starting to protest.

Christina Persico/Stuff The scenery was stunning at the 2021 Oxfam Trailwalker.

I stripped to a T-shirt and my $12 Kmart running shorts, changed socks, got an affectionate lecture from my emergency-doctor-friend-support-crewwoman about how much water I'd had, and off we went again. As we left, a friend and her partner popped up to support us. That made my morning.

By the next checkpoint, my feet hurt. I sat down and it was hard to get back up again. I wasn’t blistering – I was just sore.

As we made our way towards the last checkpoint in Bell Block, I’d 90 per cent made up my mind to retire. Every step was hurting and I'd started to feel a bit woozy.

But after some refuelling, I decided I was going to give it a try. We had 15km to go.

If there’s one thing I am, it's stubborn.

On we went, through Bell Block, along the beach walkway, onto the Coastal Walkway. One foot in front of the other.

Christina Persico/Stuff The scenery on the home stretch did not entirely help me forget about my sore feet.

By this point, I was finishing if it killed me.

All in all, there was a great vibe around the event. Smiles at the finish line. Competitors cheering each other on.

There were complaints about the course length, but Oxfam basically said everyone's GPS was a bit different.

And I had the easy job – dozens walked 100km, including New Plymouth District Councillor Stacey Hitchcock.

“(It was) a massive sense of achievement,” Hitchcock said. “And actually pretty grim the last, probably, hour walking the Coastal Walkway on the concrete.

“It was an incredible event to be part of.”

My team-mates started talking about the 100km next year. Yeah...nah.

I got my medal and my complimentary sparkling wine. I helped raise money for an amazing cause.

Always rejoice in your achievements, even if others have done more.

I WALKED 50 KILOMETRES!