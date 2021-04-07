The path to hope and prosperity for a young girl in Malawi

Ireen's mother, Happiness goes in the dark with her twin sister, Gift, to gather water before the children wake.

As the sun rises, eight-year-old Ireen emerges from her grandmother's hut. It's her turn to retrieve a supply of fresh water from a nearby stream. The path there is treacherous, with changes in elevation making for a gruelling and potentially dangerous climb.

Ireen and her mother will walk about six kilometres throughout the course of their daily water-collecting journey - up to three times a day, unless she helps with the laundry. Then, she will go four times.

A lack of access to clean water is a continued issue faced by Ireen and her community. Diarrhoea is rife. Fenless Chimwutu, the nurse in charge of the local health clinic, says she sees hundreds of patients every day.

"If there was clean water, that number would be reduced to less than half," Chimwutu says.

While Ireen and her fellow students have access to clean water from a borehole well at the school, her community isn't allowed to draw from it. It's made her fearful every time she has to drink from the stream water.

"It makes me afraid," Ireen says.

"I'm afraid of the water because I know that worms are going into my body."

SUPPLIED Ireen, 8, goes with her mother, Happiness, to do laundry at the stream where they collect water.

Malawi ranks as one of the world's poorest countries, behind Burundi, the Central African Republic, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

But a group of strong women among World Vision's local staff are committed to repairing the issues which plague Ireen and her community.

Mereena Mhone John, a child sponsorship manager, has witnessed the changes helping a child brings.

"Children are encouraged to go to school and learn how to read, write, and attain skills that will help them when they grow up," John says. They also participate in programs around health, water, education, and spiritual nurture.

"Parents also benefit from sponsorship because there is a relationship, which is built between the sponsor and the whole family."

JON WARREN Children are encouraged to go to school and learn how to read, write, and attain skills that will help them when they grow up.

Through economic empowerment programs funded by sponsorship, parents receive support to start small businesses and establish better household finances. The increased income means children are able to go to school, put food on the table, and provide choices for the future.

An immediate impact from sponsorship is funding borehole wells and water systems. Once a community has easy access to clean, safe water, they no longer suffer from water-related diseases such as diarrhoea and cholera.

Women and girls are also no longer trapped in the cycle of walking for water.

JON WARREN At the end of another tough day, Happiness (wearing white top and red skirt and holding 1 month-old baby Secret), sits at her home with her mother, twin sister Gift, and neighbour women, at her home. Ireen, Jekina and Gift's 1 yr-old son play close by.

World Vision staff play a special role in the lives of the children they serve, and John believes it's important for them to see women in leadership.

"We are like role models to Ireen. She can have hope that she can make it.

"Children are the future of this country. So working with children, I know I am contributing to the development of this country."

The idea of a borehole in the community is met with excitement, according to Happiness, Ireen's mother.

"It would bring so much change in my life and the community. It would mean the end of walking for water.

"We would be able to rest. We would be able to work in the garden. My children could play and do their schoolwork."

