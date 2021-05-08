Wellbeing expert diagnosed with burnout: 'No-one is immune'

Corporate wellbeing expert Sarah McGuinness has learnt the hard way that no-one is immune to burnout.

Corporate wellbeing expert Sarah McGuinness knew the email giving her feedback on her business was fine and rational and logical.

It didn’t stop her from closing her laptop and collapsing on her couch sobbing.

McGuinness was so sleep-deprived and anxious that she could not apply the years of knowledge she had accumulated on wellbeing to herself. She called the 1737 Helpline, which told her to take a break for the day.

Giving staff time off when they were feeling overwhelmed might be something she routinely advised her clients to do, but for herself it was a “completely foreign concept”.

McGuinness works with human resource managers from the likes of Chorus, New Zealand Post, the NHS and Weta to help their staff avoid burnout.

After years as a corporate wellbeing consultant, she launched a network called Revolutionaries of Wellbeing for leaders to access and share resources last year. It has grown to 250 members from 190 organisations around the world – but this rapid growth came at a high personal cost for McGuinness.

The helpline episode at the end of last year should have been a clear warning sign that she needed to stop. But McGuinness had already tried repeatedly to get help through her GP.

She said she had been quickly dismissed as a “tired, hormonal mother” and prescribed sleep tablets. So she soldiered on with her business, her two young children and a move from Gisborne to Queenstown in January.

Supplied Sarah McGuinness walks up Bannockburn with her children Alex Bed, 7, and Penelope Bed, 6.

After the move, she could barely get out of bed for three weeks. She was so ill her new GP thought she had lymphoma. A battery of tests and appointments with two rheumatologists later, McGuinness was finally diagnosed with fibromyalgia​ and burnout.

Fibromyalgia causes widespread muscle pain and tenderness in the body, fatigue and altered sleep, memory and mood. The neurological condition no doubt contributed to McGuinness’ burnout, but she said she also kept going until reaching breaking point to address her workload.

“No-one is immune,” she said.

Burnout. It is everywhere at the moment. One in two of our frontline doctors are experiencing high levels of it. Three-quarters of our lawyers have experienced anxiety, stress and burnout due to their workload. An AUT study, released last month, found Kiwi workers are more at risk of burnout compared to international employees.

The 2020 survey of 1000 employees found 11 per cent had burn out.

Supplied Professor Jarrod Haar says ignoring the early signs of burnout can have devastating consequences.

AUT business school professor Jarrod Haar, who conducted the survey, defined burnout as “having nothing left to give”.

Most of the respondents reported feeling tired, even exhausted at times, but only those who scored highly on four key signs – emotional exhaustion, indifference to work, trouble staying focused and a lack of emotional control – were considered burnt out.

Since 2019, the World Health Organisation has officially recognised burnout as an “occupational phenomenon”, if not a medical condition.

Haar said research showed the condition could lead to anxiety, depression, unhappiness and loss of productivity. It was far easier to address burnout in its early stages – what he called “smouldering” – than when you have collapsed. Taking a couple of weeks off might seem like a lot, but it was nothing compared to being stuck in bed for three months, he said.

Despite increased awareness of the condition, most employers and staff still waited until breaking point to take it seriously.

Supplied Sarah McGuinness was able to considerably reduce her workload after her burnout diagnosis thanks in part to her supportive husband Hayden Bed.

“If we have a bowl full of work, and we keep adding stuff to it, it will overflow and people will burn out.

“The consequences physically, mentally, financially, could be quite catastrophic.”

For McGuinness, the cure had been “horribly expensive”. She was seeing a physiotherapist, a nutritionist and a psychologist privately.

She had gone from caffeine-fuelled 13-hour work days fitted in and around caring for her children – which meant routinely staying up until midnight to finish work once the kids were asleep – to working only during school hours, taking the time to exercise daily, having a proper lunch break and quitting coffee.

She knew most people could not afford to do all that.

“If you were a single parent, with no support at home, an unsupportive workplace and bills to pay, I don’t know how you would get well,” she said.

That was why she had been vocal about her story, despite some people warning her she might do herself out of a job.

“If we’re going to tell other people to speak up about mental health then we have to be prepared to do it ourselves as wellbeing practitioners. No-one is perfect – and actually we’re all going through something.”

She said the response had been overwhelmingly positive, with many contacting her to reveal they had struggled with burnout too after she posted about her experience on LinkedIn, and several new clients signing up to her service.

“I had no idea the number of people, even within my own networks, who have gone through it.”

