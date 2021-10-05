Sock monkey business helps provide money to give kids with cancer boredom boxes

Kim Carter makes and sells sock monkeys and gives the proceeds to Gabby's Starlit Hope charity.

Sock monkeys have helped to raise tens of thousands of dollars for one of Taranaki's best-loved charities.

Six years ago, Kim Carter read an article about teenager Gabby Devine and the charity she set up to help children in hospital, Gabby’s Starlit Hope.

Since then, Carter has raised about $50,000 through making and selling the monkeys.

Each one takes about 2.5 hours to make from one pair of adult socks. Carter sells them for $40 or $45 depending on the size, and since 2019 has raised $22,175.00.

READ MORE:

* Children's ward at Taranaki Base Hospital ED now a colourful child friendly space

* Gabby's charity goes from strength to strength

* Money raised will keep sick Taranaki kids entertained



Gabby, who died of Ewing's Sarcoma (bone cancer) in 2015 aged 13, started the charity to give presents to children in the oncology wards at Starship and Taranaki Base Hospital because she knew how boring spending time in hospital could be.

Carter, who lives in Auckland, said she read about Gabby and it touched her heart.

‘’I didn’t know they were in Taranaki until I got hold of (Gabby’s mum) Sarah. They were doing stuff for Auckland’s oncology ward. I just jumped on board with what I could help.’’

At first, Carter donated toys, but then she spotted the sock monkeys.

Supplied These sock monkeys have short limbs, but Carter also makes long limbed sock monkeys.

‘’I thought I’d give them a go. At first, I’d send them down boxes of monkeys.’’

Then she started selling them at a craft market and donating the proceeds, but stopped when a new job as a clinical administrator for a physio meant she no longer had the time.

But during lockdown in 2020 people discovered her facebook page mischievous monkeys and “it just went nuts’’.

‘’I sew on my days off or in the evenings. People understand they’re not going to get a monkey made and delivered in two or three days’ time.’’

Carter pays for the socks – she currently has about 600 pairs in a cupboard – and materials herself and donates every cent of the proceeds.

‘’It’s a little way of being able to give back in some way. My parents both passed away from cancer. My mum went through chemo and said no child should have to do that.’’

Carter, whose husband is ‘’really supportive’’, reckons she’s made more 1000 monkeys.

Sarah Devine, who runs Gabby’s Starlit Hope with her husband, Roland, said Carter’s donations were put towards the 100 Gabby Boredom Craft Boxes they donate each month to Starship Hospital.

Each box costs $25 and contains crafts and activities for the children to make, Devine said.

‘’The staff are rapt with them. They give the kids things to do.’’

Carter also gifts sock monkeys to give away to sick children, Devine said.

‘’She puts so much love into each one. She’s incredible.’’

Funding from the Toi Foundation goes towards 100 boredom boxes for the New Plymouth children's ward each month.

.