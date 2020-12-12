Your Weekend's Top 20 people of 2020

This old year had an agenda of its own that none of us could have predicted or wished for. But some people jumped into 2020 and – through determination, talent and chutzpah – changed the course of events for the better. Here's our pick of 20 such people.

Deb Hoffman: For bringing us together

Deb Hoffman’s name might not ring a bell, but you can’t walk around your neighbourhood without seeing traces of her genius.

From the prime minister of New Zealand​ downwards, citizens stuck at home in lockdown joined together by placing teddy bears in their windows, and a pin in a virtual map, for children to hunt on state-mandated wanderings.

The sight would become symbolic of locked-down life , even if most Kiwis couldn’t have traced the concept back to one woman in Christchurch.

“I set some things in motion, but I really felt like it was us doing the Bear Hunt together,” Hoffman says. “Even now, [some] people that know me, they’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, was that you?’”

Hoffman, 44, spent lockdown at home in Halswell with her husband, Greg, and their daughters, Abby, 11, and Amara 9.​ Though ostensibly for kids, the Bear Hunt stories that struck Hoffman most pertain to adults. A woman who’d already been isolated for weeks following surgery, who then suffered a significant loss in her life, met her neighbours for the first time, their conversation sparked by the bears. An elderly neighbour, concerned how he would fare in level 4, who’d placed a bear in his window and headed to his gate every day, to interact with his community after all. A mother whose daughter had returned to a violent relationship in lockdown. “She would send the photo of what she’d done with her bears that morning. And her daughter would reply, just about the bears, and that’s how she knew that her daughter was still alive.”

Last month [November], the NZ Bear Hunt​, which has gained followers in places as far flung as Indonesia and Hong Kong, was granted charity status, with an initial goal to get a teddy bear to children at points of trauma.

Hoffman agrees a desire to improve situations is in her nature. “I try, when I connect with people, for them to feel better, I guess, when they walk away.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield became part of our daily lives this year.

Ashley Bloomfield​: For being the calm in the storm

No New Zealander has had a more stratospheric rise in household name recognition this year than our director-general​ of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

His was not a face that launched a thousand ships, rather one that inspired the team of 5 million to stay home, wash their hands, wear masks, keep their distance. Delivering those daily 1pm Covid updates earned “The Eliminator” a spot in the 25th annual parliamentary rugby match and a nomination for New Zealand’s TV Personality of the Year.

As with our requests for an interview, the good doctor declined the accolade – it went to TVNZ’s Hilary Barry, who, upon learning of Bloomfield’s decision to pull out of the race, had tweeted that even she had voted for him *crying face emoji*.

In a Facebook post following her win, Barry paid tribute to Bloomfield – the latest in a vast and varied catalogue of such tidings, including tattoos, tea towels, tote bags, T-shirts, a rare white-feathered kiwi chick (christened “Bloom”) and even a young Botswana-based rhinoceros, who bears the doctor’s first and last names.

RICKY WILSON Microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles says it's all of our jobs to share good information.

Siouxsie Wiles​: For being a guiding light

Dr Siouxsie Wiles’ email auto-reply is unusually comprehensive. At almost 400 words, it’s an apt reflection of her public role, and her academic mandate, to point us in the right direction.

If you’re a journalist, you can ring her. If you’re being unkind or threatening, you can ask yourself why you thought it was appropriate to get in touch. If you’re offering praise, she appreciates it. If you’ve got a question about coronavirus, she’s probably answered it in the media or in her sometimes-viral graphics she’s created with The Spinoff cartoonist Toby Morris​. And if you’re emailing her with ideas for a Covid treatment or cure, well, she’ll pass them on to the powers that be.

An associate professor at the University of Auckland,​ who heads its Bioluminescent Superbugs Lab,​ Wiles, 45,​ has been writing and talking publicly about outbreaks of one sort or another since the German E coli​ crisis in 2011.​ Then there was Zika and Ebola, and that time Fonterra issued a recall after a botulism scare. This year, she’s taught us how to #FlattenTheCurve, and #StopTheSpread, explaining and re-explaining what we must do to keep each other alive.

British-born Wiles, who has won awards for her research as well as her communication skills, was recently named Supreme Winner at this year’s Women of Influence Awards.​ and one of the BBC’s annual Top 100 Women.​ Over time, she’s become more attuned to why people believe things that are not true, even as the media landscape has morphed into a place where facts are given at least as much airtime as lies.

“The research is very clear that people like me can’t really change anybody’s mind,” she says.

“You’re much more likely to be influenced by people who you know, and love... I feel like my job is very much to make sure that people can access information. But it’s every one of our jobs to make sure that people around us understand where to get good information from, and then try to understand why they might be falling for bad information.”

joseph johnson/Stuff Author and academic Behrouz Boochani is a regular on the writers’ festival circuit.

Behrouz Boochani: For choosing us

Woven throughout 2020’s tapestry of headlines, one thread has remained unbroken: stories of Kiwis coming home.

Internationally lauded author Behrouz Boochani arrived in New Zealand last year​, invited by the organisers of Christchurch’s WORD literary festival. His book, No Friend But the Mountains, which was written on a cellphone during the six years​ he was incarcerated in the Australian government’s detention centre on Manus Island​, was awarded Australia’s most prestigious literary prize in 2018​. Boochani, an Iranian Kurd who had worked as a journalist and activist, left his homeland under threat​ of persecution.

The 37-year-old​ has remained in Christchurch since the festival and in July​, was granted refugee status, allowing him to apply for permanent residency. Media around the world reported the news, while local iwi Ngāi Tahu laid a “protective cloak” over him. Boochani works as a senior adjunct research fellow at the University of Canterbury​, and continues to appear at writers’ festivals across Aotearoa.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Former National Party leader Todd Muller urges people to speak up when they need help.

Todd Muller​: For knowing when to call it a day

It’s unlikely Todd Muller ever imagined he’d go down in history as New Zealand’s shortest-lived political party leader.

The MP for Bay of Plenty​ spent 53 days​ as the king of National’s crumbling castle, before handing the keys to Judith Collins, who wore the party’s defeat at the October general election.

Muller, 51,​ ​ was considered a rising star in the party. In the end, he’d admit: “It has become clear to me that I am not the best person to be leader of the Opposition... at this critical time for New Zealand.”

There are plenty of MPs this year whose private lives we could have really done without seeing laid bare. But Muller’s decision to resign after realising he was in over his head, and his openness in a later Facebook post, in which he discussed his job-induced panic attacks, showed Kiwis it’s OK to say actually, you’re not coping.

“In terms of advice, the only piece I will ever proffer is to share the pain,”​ he wrote. “I can’t emphasise this enough. Speak up.”​

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff High Court Justice Cameron Mander honoured each person who died or were injured in the mosque terror attacks.

Cameron Mander​: For honouring our Muslim whānau

For four days in August, High Court judge Justice Cameron Mander listened to victim impact statements from more than 90 people who had endured the deaths of loved ones, injuries, or both, in the violence committed at two Christchurch mosques on March 15 last year.

Mander had rejected the man responsible’s application to appear via audio-visual link, insisting he face his victims in person. The judge made available as much time as needed for everyone who wanted to speak to do so, to express their grief, rage, and at times, forgiveness. At the end, he gave the killer the harshest sentence ever handed down in a New Zealand court: life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In his 44-pagesentencing remarks, Mander acknowledged each of the 51 people who had been killed, and the 40 who had been injured, in turn, speaking of their roles, their talents and their contributions. Mander also spoke of their families’ grief. With the world watching, he highlighted the richness of those lives that were taken, and reminded us of who and what we have lost.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Kebab shop owner and dad Temel Atacocugu shared his story of faith and recovery.

Temel Atacocugu​: For making his voice heard

Temel Atacocugu, a Christchurch kebab shop co-owner and father of two boys, was among those who spoke at the killer’s sentencing hearing. The courage, integrity and grace shown by those who delivered their victim impact statements that week remain an example to all New Zealanders.

“I am a strong, stubborn Turkish man,” Atacocugu told the court.

“... In the future, I will think about and be proud of all I have overcome as I walk freely in the sunshine.”

Born in Fethiye​ on the southwest coast of Turkey, Atacocugu is the subject of a seven-part video series by Frank Film and Stuff, titled Nine Bullets – named for the injuries inflicted on him at Masjid An-Nur al-Noor​. Released a year after the event​, it is a story of recovery, pilgrimage and faith.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Rūrangi actor Elz Carrad say the web series is for everybody.

Elz Carrad: For stepping into the spotlight

Elz Carrad had only been to three auditions in his life before landing a lead role.

The 28-year-old had long harboured an interest in learning to act, but was, in his words, too scared to pursue it. Watching teen drama Riverdale with his partner inspired him to give it a go. “I was like, ‘Oh, I think I want to act. I think I could do it.’ And she just said, ‘OK.’”

Six months after attending some acting classes, Carrad signed with an agent. The former singer was working as a warehouse manager during the filming of Rūrangi, in the only homegrown work of fiction to appear at this year’s New Zealand International Film Festival. In an interview with Stuff, festival director Marten Rabarts, called Carrad a “fantastic actor”, and “a discovery”.

The story, directed by Max Currie, follows Carrad’s character Caz, a young trans activist who returns to his rural hometown, which he had left before transitioning. More than half the Rūrangi’s cast and crew identify as gender diverse.

Carrad, who grew up in the Hokianga, says his gender identity is a small part of who he is; as such, it has been something of an adjustment to be part of a project where it has been front and centre.

“When I meet people... I like to see the person for who they are inside, as a soul and as a character, as a personality,” he says. “That’s what matters to me the most…. I don't like to put a label on myself, either. Growing up, I’ve just always been Elz.”

Carrad says the reaction to Rūrangi has been an emotional one. And not necessarily from those he’d have expected.

“People who I thought might not get anything from it – they’re the ones that end up really loving it, finding some kind of connection to it, and taking away something,” he says. “That’s what I would’ve wanted. It’s not just for some people – it’s for everyone.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has had the eyes of the world upon her this year.

Jacinda Ardern: For keeping us safe

Some have called it a stroke of geographical dumb luck – New Zealand’s success at containing the coronavirus pandemic that has brought almost every country to its knees at some point this year.

No doubt being a sparsely populated island at the bottom of the world has conferred some benefits. But citizens in countries facing down a socially distanced Christmas as cases and deaths continue to pile up, large swathes of their economies on ice, must wonder what life would be like if they had a leader like Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in charge right now.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff MP for Auckland Central, the Green Party’s Chloe Swarbrick, brings the perspective of someone born in the 90s.

Chloe Swarbrick​: For making the House of Representatives more representative

Chloe Swarbrick describes the last month or so as an exercise in rowing the boat while building it.

The 26-year-old​ has begun her second​ term in Parliament and her first​ as the MP for Auckland Central​. Already, the Green Party’s spokesperson for drug reform​ has watched the new Government pass urgent legislation that will allow drug testing organisations operating at festivals to do so legally.

“It’s quite a weird thing where you fight so hard, for so long, for things to happen,” Swarbrick says. (Her bill to legalise cannabis failed to gain sufficient public support to pass at the October referendum.) “And then the context shifts somewhat, and some of the impediments are removed, and you end up achieving something. It’s nowhere near as far as you’d hoped but you do have to take a moment and go, ‘That’s cool.’”

Meanwhile, she's in the process of sussing the team and the premises that will serve her Auckland Central constituency, a seat plenty thought she would not, could not win. She ultimately triumphed with more than 1000 votes ahead of her nearest competitor.

As New Zealand’s youngest MP in 42 years, much of Swarbrick’s first term in Parliament was spent being asked by colleagues and commentators to justify whether she had enough life experience to do the job.

“I had to attempt to unpack what on Earth they actually meant by that, because I have the life experience of somebody who was born in the early 90s, and has grown up to take on massive – tens of thousands of dollars worth of – student debt, being told that I’m locked out of the housing market, and looking down the barrel of the housing crisis... alongside looking at the potential of a deeply climate-changed retirement. That’s my experience,” she says.

“And ironically, that is supposed to be incredibly important, in the so-called House of Representatives, where you have that diversity in all of its forms.”

And yet, Swarbrick says, she’s entering her second term less cynical than she was in 2017. In fact, on the back of a 10 per cent increase in voter turnout, she's never been so optimistic.

On the success of her grassroots campaign for her electorate seat, she says: “Whilst we may celebritise and individualise those who have, you know, been at the front of marches or given the speeches at things like the civil rights movement or gay rights or whatever else, those were not the achievements of one person. It was thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people.”

Certainly, her campaign comprised volunteers from all walks of life.

“We had some retirees coming in to the electoral office on Karangahape Rd doing things like stuffing envelopes or writing postcards, with teenagers who are not old enough to vote yet, but had decided to get politically involved because they care so much about the future. That's the kind of political space that we're trying to carve out – a bridge more so than a wall.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Newshub political editor Tova O’Brien made journalists everywhere proud this year.

Tova O’Brien​: For taking no prisoners

Tova O’Brien has been asking curly questions of politicians for years, but in 2020 Newshub’s political editor’s interview style gained global attention.

Kiwis this year had a couchside seat to the boisterous repartee between elected officials and political reporters that forms an important part of their day-to-day jobs, and indeed, our democracy.

For O’Brien and her press gallery colleagues, the public’s reviews of their performances weren’t always favourable, leaving aside the fact that the art of getting a politician to give you a straight answer was not designed to people-please.

O’Brien made reporters around the world proud with her post-election debrief on Newshub Nation with Jami-Lee Ross​, whose Advance NZ Party joined forces with Billy Te Kahika’s​ NZ Public Party before this year’s general election, running a campaign on pandemic-related falsehoods and fear-mongering. They won 0.9 per cent of the vote.

O’Brien put it to Ross that he’d sold his soul for political ambition, and whipped up fear and hysteria among vulnerable communities. And, she told him, that it was probably his last time appearing on that show.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Aorere College head girl, poet and activist, Aigagalefili Fepulea'i-Tapua’i shone a light on her community’s challenges.

Aigagalefili Fepulea’i Tapua’i​: For speaking truth to power

It’s not only reporters who can force a politician to reveal their true colours. Teenagers from South Auckland can do it, too.

In the first leaders debate in September​, Aigagalefili Fepulea'i Tapua’i asked Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National Party leader Judith Collins what each would do in response to high school students forced to abandon their education to support their families because of Covid-19’s economic impacts.

Aigagalefili, the 17-year-old head girl of Aorere College in Papatoetoe​, had already called attention to the issue in a poem she posted on her Instagram account. With lines such as, “If education is key, why do our locks keep changing? If knowledge is power, why does it come at a price we can’t afford?”, the piece went viral.

After her challenge to two of New Zealand’s most powerful people, Aigagalefili appeared on television repeatedly to discuss the challenges faced by her peers, telling TVNZ that while educational inequality in South Auckland had existed prior to the pandemic, it had placed a “magnifying glass” on the situation.

Weeks before the election, she said there’d been “a really weird juxtaposition between people saying, ‘You guys are so inspiring,’ but then not changing and not acting.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff ACT Party leader David Seymour says getting the End of Life Choice Act over the line was a team effort.

David Seymour​: For playing the long game

It may be his name on the dotted line, but David Seymour says, the success of the End of Life Choice Act at this year’s referendum was a team effort.

As well as members of every major political party and civil society groups, the ACT Party leader singles out a number of Kiwis with terminal illnesses: Bobbie Carroll, Stuart Armstrong, Esther Richards, and his namesake David Seymour.

“[They] decided to use their last time on Earth to campaign for change, knowing that it’s very unlikely that the act will arrive in time for their particular predicament, but it will help others... Those people deserve a huge amount of credit.”

Despite the broad church of support in Parliament for the act, which got a “yes” tick from 65.1 per cent of voters, Seymour says its journey is not a model for reaching across the aisle that the rest of the world could learn from.

“Unfortunately, it was as bitter a partisan struggle as ever. It just had different boundary lines than the ones we’re used to.”

Having been Seymour’s professional raison d’etre for five years, he has no formal role in the act’s implementation. Its operation will be reviewed by the Ministry of Health within three years from when it comes into force, and every five years after that.

“Who knows? I might still be an MP then,” says Seymour, whose party earned 10 seats in Parliament after the October general election – its best result ever. “Of course, I’ll be watching very closely, and potentially questioning the government and the Ministry of Health, to ensure that they are actually carrying out this job well.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Maori Party co-leader and MP for Waiariki Rawiri Waititi promises to be a pebble in the Government’s shoe.

Rawiri Waititi​: For being unapologetic

From the moment Rawiri Waititi stepped into the House of Representatives, he has made himself heard.

The Māori Party co-leader, who returned the party to parliament this year after winning the Waiariki​ seat previously held by Labour’s Tāmati Coffey​, has come with a mandate to pave the way for more Māori Party MPs, hold the Government’s Māori caucus to account, and, he told RNZ: “Push back against what I believe are tikanga that are foreign to our people.”

Before swearing the oath to the Queen required of MPs by law, Waititi issued a wero referencing te Tiriti o Waitangi. He and co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer​ have said they will introduce a bill to officially incorpate te Tiriti in the oath’s wording.

Waititi (Te Whānau ā Apanui​) is only the second MP to wear a mataora or full-face moko, the first in about 150 years. In his maiden speech, the father of five and Ringatū minister vowed to be a pebble in the Government’s shoe.

“I will ensure that our unapologetic Māori voice is heard and that our Māori cloak is felt and is present in every piece of legislation and bill passed in this house.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff UFC champion Israel Adesanya says when one of us wins, we all win.

Israel Adesanya​: For that kick-ass acceptance speech

He’s been called the most internationally famous Kiwi sportsperson to have ever lived. Born in Nigeria, raised from age 10 in Rotorua, now residing in Auckland, the undefeated UFC middleweight champion has made headlines in 2020 for everything from his support of the Movement for Black Lives​ and cannabis legalisation, to his donation of 10,000 face masks to Whanganui District Health Board, and recently, for defeating another previously unbeaten fighter, Paulo Costa​, at UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi.

But it’s the 31-year-old’s speech at the Halberg Awards in February, where he was the first combat athlete to win Sportsman of the Year since 1953, that continues to resonate. After dedicating New Zealand’s most prestigious sporting accolade, to the fighters who’d come before him and those who’d come after, he laid into New Zealand’s insidious tall poppy syndrome. “Coming up in this country, I’ve seen it so many times – when you see one of us rising, you want to tear him down, because you feel inadequate, and you want to call it ‘humble’,” he said.

“...Understand this: if you see one of us shining... whether it be the netball team, the Black Caps, the sailors – pump them up. Embrace them. Because if they win, we win. If I win, you win.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua, aka “Aunty Noels”, aims to build depth in the elite sport system.

Noeline Taurua​: For making netball cool again

It’s kind of weird to hear Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua sum up her impression of the past 12 months as being one of celebration and gratitude. But hear her out.

The woman affectionately known as “Aunty Noels” became a dame in the New Year’s Honours . Then came a virtual clean sweep for the Ferns at the Halberg Awards.

“Netball has never received so many awards amongst our peers in the wider sports community so that was huge,” says Taurua.

Things might have, in her words, “turned to crap” after that, but even in the mire of a pandemic, the relentlessly positive coach has found cause for celebration.

As competitions ground to a halt and opportunities to assemble teams dried up, Taurua found a way to harness the energy and goodwill generated from the Ferns’ unexpected 2019 World Cup triumph and continue to rebuild the sport’s high performance structures.

The first year of her reign was focused on reviving a floundering national team at an all-time low after a fourth place finish at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. This year has been about taking the whole netball community on the journey with her.

She’s held real-time analysis sessions with New Zealand coaches during the ANZ Premiership season, opened up Silver Ferns training camps to development players and under-21s, and held a high performance forum encompassing everyone working in the sport at an elite level.

“We’ve actually hit some really massive milestones and implemented big changes from how we’ve always done things and been able to shift our sport,” says Dame Noeline.

“The whole idea is if we can build the depth, build the stocks – not only from a player perspective, but from a coaching perspective – then we can strengthen and align the whole system,” she says.

Other codes are taking notice of her philosophies. In the recent three-testseries against England, Highlanders super rugbycoach Tony Brown was in the Ferns’ camp, observing Taurua’s approach. Asked what he hoped to learn from her, Brown told Stuff he wanted to get an understanding of how she went about changing the Ferns’ culture and environment following their 2018 season.

“I don’t think too many coaches have made this kind of improvement in any sport.”

(Interview by Dana Johannsen)

Kevin Stent/Stuff Kiwi popstar Benee ruled the music world from Auckland this year.

Benee: For writing the soundtrack to social distance

There’s a scene in Bridget Jones’ Diary, where Renee Zellweger lip syncs passionately to Jamie O’Neal’s​ power ballad All By Myself, clad in PJs, glugging wine. This scene was destined to play out across the world a million times over this year, if it wasn’t for pop singer Benee offering us an alternative anthem, in the form of her hit, Supalonely.

Benee wrote the song, which has been streamed about 2 billion times across various platforms, about her ex-boyfriend, but its lyrics whimsically capture the isolation which has defined so much of life in 2020.

At 20 years old, Benee, whose real name is Stella Rose Bennett, has won more back-to-back Tūī Awards [Aotearoa Music Awards] than any previous artist. She counts Elton John among her fans. This year, she’s also performed on various US talkshows, and launched her own record label. And, as other writers have pointed out, she’s done it all without leaving Auckland.

Supplied Author and journalist Becky Manawatu is the toast of Aotearoa's literary scene this year.

Becky Manawatu​: For turning pain into art

Becky Manawatu’s debut novel took six years to write, but only one to collect New Zealand’s most prestigious literary accolades.

Auē won best first book in the fiction category at this year’s Ockham New Zealand Book Awards, as well its top honour, the Acorn Prize for Fiction. Manawatu gave her acceptance speech over Zoom, her whānau surrounding her on screen. A few months later, Auē was named Best Crime Novel at the annual Ngaio Marsh Awards.

Manawatu, of Ngāi Tahu and Pākehā descent, lives on the West Coast where she is a reporter and columnist for Aotearoa’s smallest independent daily newspaper, The News. Her book’s central character is based on a cousin who lived with her family when she was young, who was murdered by her mother’s boyfriend. “It’s always been a natural place for me to go,” Manawatu told Stuff earlier this year, “to write about things that are bothering me.”

Andi Crown/Supplied Comedian and actor Rose Matafeo is sure her next gig will be “so bad”.

Rose Matafeo​: For feeling the fear and doing it anyway

New Zealand’s queen of self-deprecating stand-up starred in her first feature film this year, though Rose Matafeo’s still reluctant to say she’s made it in showbiz.

The co-lead in Taika Waititi-produced Baby Done, whose Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning show Horndog is now streaming on Neon, has been living in London for about six years where she has been filming the new BBC comedy series, Starstruck.

The Guardian’s review of Baby Done describedMatafeo’s performance as “wonderful, compulsively affable... core to the film’s irresistible good naturedness”.

But, when it comes to stand-up comedy, Matafeo told Stuff – her performance anxiety’s only getting worse.

“The great thing about stand-up,” she said, “is there’s no ‘I’ve clocked it’ – the next gig I do will be so bad because I’ve not done one in months, so it will be horrible. But that’s great, because it’s immediately humbling and you have to work hard.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Former NZIFF director Bill Gosden opened New Zealand's eyes to world film.

Bill Gosden​: For bringing us movies outside the mainstream

For almost four decades, Bill Gosden was synonymous with Aotearoa’s premiere film event. The Wellingtonian, who was the director of the New Zealand International Film Festival until last year​, brought Kiwis big-screen stories from every corner of the world, that in most cases, we would never have had the chance to see otherwise. He died on November 6, five days before his 67th birthday, having been diagnosed with bowel cancer in mid-2017. Gosden, called a champion and historian of film, leaves a legacy of broadened perspectives and expanded horizons.