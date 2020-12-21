Casketeers star Kaiora Tipene opens up about self-care and finding purpose

This story was published on Woman.

When Covid-19 shut down New Zealand, most of us were worried about our jobs, staying safe and navigating this daunting new world. Kaiora Tipene, however, was worried about the dead.

As a businesswoman, TV personality, wife and mother of five boys, Kaiora had enough on her plate, but it was dealing with those who’d died – whom she affectionately calls “the loved ones” – that eventually broke her.

Emily Chalk/Supplied When her husband Francis first floated the idea of opening a funeral home, Kaiora took some convincing.

Kaiora, 37, and her husband Francis run Tipene Funerals, the day-to-day workings of which form the basis for the hit TVNZ series The Casketeers. The show has become beloved in New Zealand and around the world because of its focus on Māori and Pasifika culture, but when lockdown hit with strict rules around gatherings and close contact, that special way of doing business was threatened.

“You had families forced to go for the cremation option when they’ve been brought up to be buried back in their urupā, but they couldn’t because we weren’t allowed to travel,” Kaiora explains. “They had to bury in the nearest cemetery or choose cremation and then consider later, after lockdown, taking the ashes back. Accepting the loss and then accepting the rules on top of that was really frustrating.”

“It wasn’t just the logistics. When the announcement was made for no hugging and kissing, it was challenging. Because we’re all about manaaki with our grieving families – we want to show care and the only way to do that is embracing them.”

At first, families were not allowed to join their loved ones at the funeral home. Some were forced to send them directly for cremation without being able to visit the body or hold a service. That left only the Tipenes to care for those people.

“We were like, ‘It’s so unfair that you and I are the only ones here for this loved one, so we’d better do this right. We’d better have a karakia for him, we’d better take him all the way and sing all the way like our people would do,’” Kaiora recalls.

“It became really emotional, it was really draining. So it was only then that I cried. I had a moment where I thought, ‘I don’t want to do this, I really don’t want to take them by themselves.’” It hurt, but it also drove her to change things. “That was the day where I became very active,” she says.

Kaiora went to her local MP to give recommendations and ask for new rules on the basis that, if people can go to the supermarket to get essential goods, “how is this not essential too?” Within a couple of days, the rules were relaxed to allow family members from the same bubble to be present with their loved one at the funeral home.

Tikanga Māori has always been non-negotiable in the Tipenes’ mahi, simply because it’s been at the forefront of their lives. “We always wanted to incorporate our cultural practices in what we do,” Kaiora says. “It feels incomplete when we don’t have some sort of ceremonial process, whether it be a karakia or hīmene or song.”

The pair were born and raised in Northland and hail from Te Rarawa, so “we have similar backgrounds”. Francis was raised in Pawarenga, while Kaiora was brought up in Kaitaia in a four-bedroom home that held 12 kids. “It was just normal back then for a lot of whānau to pop out double digits” she laughs.

Kaiora attended kōhanga reo but couldn’t go to kura kaupapa as the movement hadn’t reached Kaitaia at that time. After school though, she left to study te reo Māori in Auckland. “When my dad died that was it, there was no language – it sort of died when he died. There wasn’t a flow of reo Māori happening in our home and we lost it. By the time I left college, I noticed all these kids catching the bus from the kura kaupapa Māori school and they were speaking te reo Māori fluently. I got a bit envious.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, what’s happening here? Why don’t I know what they’re saying? I want to know.’ That’s what inspired me to go away and learn.”

There was nowhere in Kaitaia that she could have studied. She says, “If you needed to learn you had to live on marae, and I couldn’t live with snoring people every day!” So she moved to Auckland to study te reo and later, teaching.

Emily Chalk/Woman Despite the serious nature of their work, looking after people’s loved ones is an incredibly rewarding experience for the Tipenes.

Finding purpose

It was at teacher’s college at Te Wānanga Takiura o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori that she met Francis in 2004. They married in 2005, opened their first Tipene Funerals location in Onehunga in 2010, and the rest is history.

When Francis first floated the idea of opening a funeral home, Kaiora took some convincing, but once they got going it was she who convinced him to make The Casketeers after a friend in TV approached them with the idea.

Now they’re setting up a new Wellington branch to add to their two Auckland locations, they’re preparing to start filming the fourth season of The Casketeers and they’re working on their second book. Not only that, but their show got picked up by Netflix and has become an international hit.

Business at Tipene Funerals is, as you’d expect, booming. People are even calling especially to have their loved one be part of the TV show. So of course, I have to see Tipene Funerals for myself.

When Kaiora gives me a tour of their main Onehunga branch, it’s just like it is on TV – immaculate, calming, and decidedly less creepy than you’d think. We even drive down to the mortuary, where Francis ushers me up the ramp to park where they load caskets into the hearse.

“Come on dear,” he says (and yes, they really do call everyone “dear” in real life). The pair proceed to show me around, including where the embalming takes place and a large chiller room where bodies are kept. Here, Francis is incredibly proud of some new decor he’s added to the room, which elicits an eye roll from Kaiora who’s clearly heard enough about it to last a lifetime.

I’m more focused on the fact that there’s a body in there – covered, of course, but still. Kaiora shoots me an apologetic look. Later she laughs, “He’s so funny. I said, ‘Are you sure you should take her back there? She might not feel comfortable.’”

David White/Stuff They may butt heads, but, Kaiora says Francis has been an unwavering support who pulled her back from even the darkest of thoughts.

I’ll admit, initially it was a shock. I’ve never seen a dead body that wasn’t someone I knew, and the starch white sheets draped over the loved one harked back to every horror film I’ve ever watched – but once that wore off, I was surprisingly okay with it.

The trick is in how they talk about – and to – the loved ones. Their tones are soft and gentle, their words are respectful, their reo filled with heart. The loved ones are not dead bodies – they are people who are alone, who need care and guidance. The exact energy that got me on board is what got Kaiora on board, too. The funeral home was never her idea. “I always thought I’d just stay in Kaitaia and work at a McDonald’s or something!” she laughs.

Initially she wanted nothing to do with her husband’s work, but when she saw how he interacted with the loved ones and started doing the same herself, she too discovered her passion. Kaiora even found herself happily living above their first funeral home for two years while they set up in Onehunga. “I’ve had so many dealings with the loved ones,” she says.

“That’s the best part of what I do, I love it so much. My favourite part is dressing loved ones – it’s the last act of love you can do for them, you know?”

Guiding light

Those loved ones, that mahi and her team have also helped Kaiora through some of her toughest times.

Soon after the birth of her fifth son, Francis Jr, now two, Kaiora found herself struggling with postpartum depression and withdrew from everything, including her husband and even the loved ones, instead shutting herself in the office.

“It was hard. I was in a space I didn’t like. I didn’t like my body, I didn’t like how I looked and I wasn’t like this at all with my other boys. I was really confused at the time, wondering, ‘Why am I going through this? I’m not like this.’ Like, get it together,” she says, past frustration coming through in her voice.

Emily Chalk/Woman Kaiora’s love for her whānau and work has helped her through some tough times.

She and Francis may butt heads, and sometimes his idea of romance isn’t always the best – she reveals he once took her on a “date” which involved eating McDonald’s in a cemetery – but, she says lovingly, he has been an unwavering support who pulled her back from even the darkest of thoughts.

“He did so well standing by me during that time,” Kaiora recalls. “I said, ‘Look, maybe you should just go away for the weekend or something.’ But he didn’t want to. He felt that if he left me I would break. Of course, I was like, ‘Oh I’m not that bad,’ but I was. I couldn’t believe the amount of mornings I’d wake up and I was just crying."

“I was in a dark space and kind of going, ‘What’s the point?’ It wasn’t until he broke and cried, saying, ‘I hate seeing you like this and I don’t know how to help you except to tell you that I’m here,’ then that was it. I realised my family needs me and I really need to get myself sorted before it’s too late.”

She sought professional help in the form of therapy – something she’d tried so hard to avoid and something she kept secret at the time, because, “It’s like, ‘Oh shame, she needs some help.’ But now I’m proud of just letting people know that I needed it and I needed my family.”

It was then she also realised she needed to take care of herself before she could take care of anyone else, because like most women, she’d become accustomed to putting herself last – if she considered herself at all. “I realised that if I didn’t get myself right here and here,” she says, pointing to her head and heart, “I just wouldn’t be able to care for families. So that’s where I learned that I need to have more ‘me time’. I need to go out with my girls and have more holidays with my kids.”

Discovering the importance of self-care is why she’s happy to share her journey in a new column, Kōrero with Kaiora, for upcoming wellbeing magazine Thrive.

The whānau have now put goals and boundaries in place – like taking a week off every school holiday – to ensure Kaiora gets that time. When she was well enough to go back to work, she realised that even though dealing with families took a huge emotional toll – “we’re only human after all” – it was key to her mental wellbeing.

For one thing, the Tipene Funerals whānau and their antics helped, as they always have. From group fitness and diet challenges to Francis hunting down a biscuit thief and Kaiora cackling down the street on the back of a wedding anniversary scooter – not only are these moments what make the show so popular, it’s what makes the work doable.

Just as it’s a welcome contrast to the grief and seriousness of the business in the show, Kaiora says, “I think that’s what helps us get through our work to be honest – you have to have a sense of humour. People say you need to be special to be in this line of work. I feel that special is a hard word to live up to, but it is hard to maintain some mental stability in what we do. You do need an outlet.”

Plus, she says, “The more I looked after our loved ones, they were helping me too. I realised I have a purpose and a lot of whānau need us.”