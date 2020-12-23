Breakfast host Indira Stewart on using her voice to speak up for those who can't

This story was published on Woman.

Growing up in Auckland, Indira Stewart knew she was going to be a singer, she just didn’t know that wasn’t all she would be.

Coming from a musical family, she sang in church, studied music in high school, won a scholarship to Auckland University’s School of Music and even taught music at the prestigious Martin Hautus Institute.

Supplied/TVNZ Award-winning journalist Indira Stewart initially took a journalism paper “just to fill up my credits”.

Indira stepped into the spotlight 14 years ago, when her big chance came along in the form of New Zealand Idol, and she made it all the way to the top two. Now? She’s an award-winning journalist.

In October, she started her role at TVNZ as newsreader on Breakfast and, while there’s still an element of performance involved, it’s a far cry from where a young Indira thought she’d be at 34. “Because I grew up in a musical family, that just always seemed like the only thing I was going to do,” she shares. “I never really saw anything else.” And for many years, there was nothing else.

READ MORE:

* Kura Forrester on Māori Language Week, Educators... and failed dates

* RNZ's Indira Stewart joins TVNZ's Breakfast as news presenter

* RNZ First Up's Indira Stewart: From reality TV contestant to public broadcaster



But everything changed in her early twenties when Indira married and, within just a few years, had two children and a divorce – an experience that “was really humbling”, she says. “You know, you’re doing New Zealand Idol and it’s glamorous, you’re on TV and people know you at the supermarket and you’re doing these gigs where people are paying you ridiculous money to sing two minutes of Britney Spears.

“To go from that and then all of a sudden being 26, divorced and a solo mum was like looking in the mirror naked, because, take away the lights, take away the singing on stage and all the compliments and you’re kind of like, ‘Who am I? Am I still Indira?’ You’re so used to performing that it’s hard to take your performer’s hat off and try and find who you are sometimes.”

But she did, and she found out what she was made of because of it. “You don’t really know how resilient you are until you go through a lot of crap and then it gets pulled out of you, just to survive.”

One silver lining was that she eventually went on to remarry, tying the knot with head chef Hayden Stewart – who, in a romcom-level twist of fate, she met because they were seated together on a plane. They blended their families so they now have four children; two from her previous relationship and one from his (aged 11, 12 and 13), plus their three-year-old, who is “the queen of the house”.

The other silver lining to come out of her struggle was her unexpected journalism career. Because she’d suddenly found herself a solo mum, Indira knew she had to find a job that would provide more reliably than music. After her experience on TV she was drawn to communications, so she enrolled in a course majoring in video production. She also took one journalism paper, “but just to fill up my credits”.

Throughout high school, she’d consistently written for the school magazine and got her first job as a roving reporter and presenter on Tagata Pasifika when she was just 15. Yet journalism hadn’t crossed her mind as a career path until she attended her first journalism lecture, which changed the course of her entire life. The lecturer had the class analyse a New Zealand Herald column by Tapu Misa, editor of E-Tangata and the first Pasifika woman journalist in the country.

“Other than Tagata Pasifika, I hadn’t seen any brown women in mainstream and to read her writing was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing,’ because she was talking about our stories, she was talking about cultural identity and the inside conflict of retaining who you are in Western society. I’d never seen it written in a paper like the Herald.

“I just didn’t think people cared about our stories prior to that, so to see a brown woman telling brown stories made me think, actually, there is a place for us and there needs to be more of a place for us. So that kind of started me off. I couldn’t go back after that, I’ve just kept going down that line.”

Speaking up

Indira started out freelancing for a magazine called Islandher, then moved to Australia to be near her parents (who still live there today), where she got a job at ABC in Darwin and later Melbourne. She then returned to Auckland where she started working at RNZ Pacific, staying for seven years.

She finished her latest RNZ role as presenter of First Up on a Friday and started on Breakfast the following Monday. “I barely slept that Sunday night and when I did – like, for maybe 40 minutes – I was just having nightmares about being late. I was a bag of nerves!”

But of course, having worked alongside Breakfast host John Campbell at RNZ for years, and having supportive colleagues like Jenny-May Clarkson and Matty McLean, Indira knew she’d be well looked after. That proved to be true on just her second day on the job when John Campbell interviewed Iona Holsted, Secretary for Education.

Discussing the fact that Pasifika kids were having to leave school to support their families, Iona said, “Poor people’s lives are complex but fundamentally, regardless of that, parents need to prioritise their children going to school in the first instance.” “Then they threw to me and I couldn’t not say something,” says Indira. “It was only my second day, but when it’s important you’re like, ‘They might tell me off later, but why else am I here if you didn’t choose me for a different contribution or perspective?’”

Indira, whose family migrated from Tonga to New Zealand when she was two, has seen friends and family go through the same thing. Throughout the years, her own family has taken in kids whose parents were unable to fully provide for them, so “you know it doesn’t come down to priority, it’s just that you don’t have the choices”.

And she said as much on the live broadcast, even though they were already running late for the news bulletin and there was pressure to move on quickly. “I just thought, there are families watching this and either believing her or thinking, ‘How could she not acknowledge the situation that we’re in?’ So… you feel a responsibility to go, ‘Hold on a second, I’m qualified by lived experience and this is the experience that I’m seeing in the community.’”

Her colleagues – including producers and those behind the cameras – stood by her and confirmed she’d done the right thing. “I was glad and grateful to be in a safe space to share that,” says Indira.

Supplied/TVNZ Indira with her supportive Breakfast team (from left) Jenny-May, John and Matty.

Being only one generation removed from Tonga and returning to the island frequently throughout her life, Indira has always been strongly connected to her roots and culture, and it’s that which drives her journalism.

When she started in media, she says even as an intern it “was easy to see” that media companies were “just looking to tick the box” of diversity. “So you knew what you were there to do and the perspective they wanted you to bring.”

But coming from Melbourne – where their inclusion efforts are “so far behind New Zealand” – to work at RNZ, she was stunned by how people were genuinely trying to embrace other cultural perspectives. She even appreciated the small, everyday things, like a colleague asking what they should wear to a Pacific funeral, and figured “even if I was just in the newsroom for that purpose, I felt like that was important”.

Besides, there was a secret upside to being assigned the Pacific round and that was the luxury of being able to find her own content, talk to whoever she wanted and tell the stories that mattered – rather than whatever news was assigned that day.

The Pacific region is a place that’s so rich, full of stories, and so under-covered. So you have an opportunity to have original content every day.

“And you know, it’s not a glamorous salary, you work some hideous hours sometimes, and I was a solo parent, so I had to make the work fulfilling and meaningful for me to be able to stay (in the mainstream). I’d take a lower pay salary to guarantee that I could go home every day and feel like that actually fulfilled something for me or made a difference in my community.”

Proving her worth

There have been elements of tokenism prevalent throughout her career, not just in Australia, but here too. When she was announced as the presenter of RNZ’s First Up show, it was made very clear, very often that she was the station’s “very first Pacific presenter”. But because there weren’t – and still aren’t – many Pacific voices in mainstream media, despite any misgivings, Indira felt the need to push on, “to make sure that our communities are represented”.

“You’re aware that it’s a great opportunity for RNZ, but then at the same time you think, ‘What can I do with this opportunity?’” So she made sure to feature as many diverse voices as possible and tell stories that served hers and other marginalised communities. “I just take the opportunity by the scruff of the neck and run with it and just go wild. Do whatever you can to make a difference.”

She says organisations and companies aren’t entirely to blame though, as “they still have to choose good talent while they try to be as diverse as possible and that’s a battle.” However, she adds, “If you don’t see yourself in the mainstream, you’re not going to choose that as a career path. I fell into it by accident, and I was one of only two people in my journalism class that were non-Pākehā. So how about let’s just make an effort to train more people up and give more editorial guidance to people that may be Pacific but their writing isn’t there yet? How about giving them the support to get there like you would anyone else?”

“So actually, I’m not here because I’m brown, I’m here because I’m damn good, too.”

She says her friend John Campbell has been trying to drum that into her for years and it’s advice she’s keen to pass on to the next generation of non-Pākehā storytellers. “He’s always like, ‘You deserve to be here and you have to tell yourself that, that’s the battle. Don’t dismiss that you’re actually talented and brilliant and smart and that you work damn hard to do what you do and be where you are.’ “So I think more of us need to acknowledge that; that actually, we’re here because we have exceptional talent, too.”