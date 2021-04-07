Eleanor Ozich's new rules for a good life

It may surprise you to know Eleanor Ozich and her family sometimes eat McDonald’s.

The bestselling author of cookbooks, including The Art of Simple, has built a career around her pared-back, healthy approach to life, but she’s far from superior about it.

“I take my kids to McDonald’s. I’m a totally normal person, we’re all about balance in our family, and I think that’s important.”

Ozich is also a “total sweet tooth”, so her favourite recipe in her latest cookbook, Simply Food, is a lemon delicious pudding. Her version is a “more wholesome” version of that classic Kiwi favourite.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Eleanor Ozich at home in Piha, a small beach settlement north of Auckland. The author says moving out of the city has been life-changing for her family.

READ MORE:

* Three recipes to try from Emma Galloway's My Darling Lemon Thyme, Every Day

* Inside the wonderfully chaotic life of Nadia Lim

* Chelsea Winter – but not as we know her

* My Sunday: Eleanor Ozich

* The art of simple: Eleanor Ozich on a calmer, less cluttered life



The mother-of-three’s latest book is a collection of 80 recipes designed to appeal to those of us who don’t have much time to cook.

It’s a complaint she often hears from her readers. No-one has room in their lives for fussy or lengthy recipes.

“Every single recipe takes less than 15 minutes to prepare, and [there are] no fussy ingredients. As soon as I see a big, long ingredient list, I’m like ugh, too difficult, so these recipes use really simple, everyday ingredients.”

There’s a whole chapter on traybake recipes and another one on slow cookers.

“Traybakes are amazing, they’ve seriously revolutionised the time that I spend in the kitchen, and the mess as well.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Eleanor Ozich’s new cook book is a collection of 80 recipes designed to appeal to those of us who don’t have much time to cook.

This book is Ozich’s sixth and she wrote it mostly during last year’s level 4 lockdown. Her food is much less strictly gluten-free and allergy conscious since her first book, My Petite Kitchen.

But she’s still symbolic of a lifestyle many of us aspire to achieve.

She looks to have that unattainable balance perfected – healthy, simple living with a successful career alongside a good amount of self-care and family time.

But Ozich says she works hard to curate it this way.

Her simple life is something she’s consciously reaching for, is disciplined about, and it’s always a work in progress.

“You do have to be quite disciplined in certain areas so, for me, it’s making sure that I’m allowing time every day, and scheduling in time to do things that make me feel good.”

What makes the 32-year-old feel good is cooking, alongside surfing, bush walks, reading books, and spending time with her family.

One of the highlights of Ozich’s day is sitting down to have a coffee with her husband.

“It’s a really simple thing but we do it every morning and it just sets us up for the day.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Eleanor Ozich says making time to do things she loves – and not feeling guilty about spending time on herself – helps her keep her life in balance.

She says there’s no trick to her life, anyone can do it if they give themselves the space.

“Whatever that is for you, whether it be a beautiful cup of tea for a minute and actually sitting down for 10 minutes to drink it, it’s creating those simple little moments throughout that day, and I think kids really love that, too.”

She says people shouldn’t be afraid to tweak things and change their routines to make their lives more pleasurable for them and their family.

But c

“I have weeks where I’ve said yes to too many things, it’s kind of like this constant battle of pulling back and saying yes and saying no.”

The past two years have been a personal journey of not feeling guilty when she gives herself space and time for the things she loves.

The queen of simplicity is married to Valentin Ozich, the founder and co-owner of New Zealand clothing brand, I Love Ugly.

There are photos of them in her latest book with their children, Bella, 12, Obi, 9, and Archie, 4, enjoying time at Piha beach, just north of Auckland.

They’re photographed doing things such as enjoying picnics in the woods. Ozich says the images are a true depiction of their lifestyle, one they love in the area they now call home.

The move to Piha from Auckland has changed everything for the family.

“Every weekend we’re out and about. Our kids are not good inside, they like to always be doing things.

The family loves getting out at the weekend for “little adventures”.

Their house is at the top of the beachside town surrounded by bush with no neighbours for miles.

“It’s just been life-changing. Even last week I went to the city to meet a friend for lunch at Little Bird [cafe] and I was like, I can’t handle all the cars and the traffic. It was full on.

It has been 10 years since the young mum who “couldn’t cook at all” started her food blog to help deal with her then toddler Bella’s health issues, such as eczema.

“Back then we were quite strict - allergy-friendly cooking like dairy and gluten-free, and lots of healing soups and things.”

She’s now ventured away from that style of food and cooks what she loves.

There’s still a definite emphasis on healthy food because that’s what Ozich enjoys cooking and eating, and her food still mostly omits things such as refined flours and sugars.

“But at the same time, I’m all about balance, so we just like to enjoy a little bit of everything, and focus on simple, wholesome, seasonal ingredients.”

Having a young daughter heading into her teenage years makes Ozich mindful of being able to enjoy takeaways as well.

“I want to create a really healthy idea around food, and I don’t want to be like, ‘don’t eat that, it’s bad’.”

Her children are “normal” too, in that they’re not hoovering up every healthy thing in sight.

“Bella’s a little bit pickier, she’s always been our picky one, but she’s actually getting better now that she’s older.”

The 12-year-old, who’s also a keen surfer, has started to veer towards plant-based food.

“I think a lot of the surf icons she looks up to, they’re all kind of vegan and plant-based.”

Ozich also prefers plant-based food these days. Again there’s a balance as her husband and son love meat.

“I do love a really nice piece of meat every now and again. I’m always trying to find the balance of having lots of vege meals and then also having the meat.”

She was looking forward to her latest book hitting the shelves this week.

“I’m super excited and I probably say this with all of my books but I really do feel like this is my best work yet.”

The emphasis is on easy recipes that require minimal fuss, and

Ozich sounds as relaxed and happy as her life looks to be. After our interview she planned to head straight into the water at Piha for a surf.

“Up until a couple of years ago I know that, as a mum, I used to feel really guilty about scheduling in time to do things like that.”

But her simpler life doesn’t mean this is her last cookbook. “No, I don’t think so. I’m always thinking about ideas for the next one, so, watch this space.”

Eleanor Ozich’s Simply Food: 80 Delicious Wholefood Recipes for Everyday Living is out April 8; RRP $45.