Teens to run cricket wicket marathon to score funds for mental health

Marlborough teen George Glover, who now studies in Christchurch, is pledging to play a game of non-stop cricket with his university friends, until the length of a marathon has been run between the wickets.

He's completed a supersized swim for mental health and now a Marlborough teenager has come up with a "left field” cricket marathon to raise more money.

George Glover made history last year by completing a 123-kilometre swim around Queen Charlotte Sound, the equivalent of five Cook Strait crossings, raising more than $60,000 for the I AM HOPE Gumboot Fund.

Now at university in Christchurch, Glover said he was sitting around with a bunch of mates when they got talking about what they could do to raise more money.

“It just came about, basically just a group of boys in my hall just got yarning and went hey, we want to do something that’s not insane but is still really left field,” Glover said.

“So almost like a world record of some sort, but also really social and can get everyone else involved.”

In classic Kiwi style, Glover said all the boys liked backyard cricket and having a few brews on a sunny day.

SCOTT HAMMOND/Stuff.co.nz After 10 days in the water 17-year-old George Glover received a warm welcome as he stepped ashore at Anakiwa on Wednesday. Video first published in January 2020.

“We thought, OK if we’re going to make this more left field, what can we do, and it was running a marathon (42 kilometres) between the crease, over probably a more than 24-hour period,” he said.

The marathon would be accumulated by everyone and the boys had set a fundraising goal of $42,000.

“It is a big goal, it’s a grand per km, so $1 a metre,” Glover said.

If the wickets were 20 metres apart, it meant they had to accumulate approximately 2110 runs.

SUPPLIED George Glover swam through the Queens Charlotte Sound to raise money and awareness for mental health over the 2019/2020 new year.

“But then sixes and fours don’t count, if it’s a six you have to run the six, and then you are retired,” Glover said.

The game would be played with plastic wickets, a plastic bat and a tennis ball.

“We’re going to enclose the area, so roughly a tennis court size pitch,” Glover said.

Helping organise and participating in the event are Canterbury University students Will Edwards, Ben Shepard, Tom Vincent, Josh Stephan and Robbie McKeown.

I AM HOPE is an initiative that helps connect young people with therapists and provides funding for counselling.

“They’re honestly such a great charity as well and the openness and support they provide to everyone,” Glover said.

“They’re not exclusive or discriminating against any individuals, so any youth can access free mental health training, as long as there are funds in the kitty.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Glover says they expect the game to last overnight.

The venue was yet to be confirmed, but Glover said they planned to have it somewhere in Christchurch, from May 28 to 29, which coincided with the annual Gumboot Friday.

For more information or to donate visit https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/marathon-innings.