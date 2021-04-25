Silver tsunami: The defiant oldies who ride their own wave

Ruth Gerzon - who describes herself as among the "more assertive" Baby Boomer generation - founded the Eastern Bay Villages, a local collective run for - and by - older people.

What happens as you age and life becomes a daily struggle? What’s it like as your family and friends fall away? Michelle Duff meets the boomers who aren’t waiting round to find out.

Growing up, Terry Kirk and his brother used to fight tooth and nail. Their upbringing was tough. Later, when Terry Kirk gigged around West Auckland as the Hallelujah Cowboy, they didn’t have a lot to do with each other. Over time, the siblings grew apart.

In January 2018, Kirk’s brother was found dead in his North Shore home, discovered by a friend who had stopped around to see him. He’d been there for two weeks. “It makes me feel really, really sad, it should never happen,” says Kirk, who is fast approaching 70. “But he’s not the only friend I’ve lost in Auckland who has been dead for two to three weeks before they are found.

“I think that’s something more people than you know would have experienced.”

When Kirk sits at home alone in his flat in Whakatāne, his thoughts turn to this. As the shadows darken they can slip further back, to almost-forgotten childhood memories. He might then worry about his recently diagnosed diabetes, the same disease that took his son’s life, aged 44, or whether his arthritis will eventually get so bad he won’t be able to play his beloved instruments.

A couple of years ago, Kirk’s thoughts were spiralling. His health had deteriorated, and he was struggling to fill out the paperwork he needed to get a new mobility scooter.

Someone suggested he join Eastern Bay Villages, a local collective run for, and by older people. Within months, he had secured his mobility scooter, was making new friends, and had launched his own ukulele group, the Learnaleles, who, when Stuff visited, had just performed their first concert at the Māori Presbyterian Church – you know the one, in Hinemoa St.

He’s no longer alone. But it’s more than that; Kirk now gets to share his love of music.

“A lot of seniors go through anxiety issues, their mental health deteriorates, and then the rest of you does too. A musical instrument gets all your endorphins going, and it’s good for you in every way,” Kirk says.

“Now, there’s always someone looking out for me, and we look out for one another. I’ve got ladies that ring me up quite regularly to see how I’m doing, especially my ukulele group.” By now, the women are exchanging glances, and there’s some not-so surreptitious eye-rolls.

When he finishes his sentence, he has to raise his voice above the strains of impatient ukuleles.

“They’re my roses, I’m a thorn among all the roses.”

“I’ll carry that 25kg bag myself, thanks’

Over 65-year-olds are the fastest growing demographic in New Zealand, and numbers are expected to almost double in the next 15 years. By 2034, there will be almost 600,000 adults aged between 65 and 74, and as the birth rate slows, this group will overtake children aged 14 and younger.

“There’s more and more of us, we’re a tsunami of old people coming your way,” says Ruth Gerzon, 71, with a grin. “What a terrible thing.”

It’s a stinking hot day here in Ōhope, and Gerzon has her togs in the car. She never knows when she will want to take a quick dip, or get a request to teach an 80-year-old member of Eastern Bay Villages how to paddleboard. It’s all in a day’s unpaid work for this unflappable powerhouse, who achieves more each day in her retirement than most of us younger ’uns who trudge along, plugged into the capitalist mainframe.

Still, she’s noticed as she gets older, people expect less of her. “I think that’s the key difference. When I go to Farmlands and I say, ‘No I'll carry that 25kg sack of grain to the car thank you, I’m trying to grow my biceps,’ everyone’s quite surprised.

“They tend to try and look after us, and treat us all like old frail people. I mean that will happen to me, like it’s happened to others, but I’m not there yet.”

She thinks older people are rendered invisible because of the over-valuing of paid work. “There’s this idea once people aren’t in the paid workforce whatever you’re doing can’t be that important, because people aren’t paying you to do it.”

Gerzon has worked as a teacher, social worker, journalist, disability and mental illness advocate, activist and Te Tiriti o Waitangi facilitator. Not long into her retirement, she realised there was a gaping need for an organisation to connect older people.

At the time, Gerzon was supporting an elderly family friend in Auckland. The man who once taught her how to ride a bike had become so isolated that when he died, he only knew a handful of people. Yet he wanted to stay in his Auckland home rather than come and live with Gerzon in Whakatāne.

“I thought, you know, this is actually the new demographic. Old people are living longer, we’re living longer with disability as well, and becoming much more lonely and isolated.” She began talking to other friends, concerned about their own family members or older neighbours, and got Whakatāne’s mayor, Judy Turner, on board.

The organisation had to be driven by those who would use it, Gerzon says. “We have come to rely too much on health services, and they turn us into what I term a ‘passive recipient of care’. You sit around, and you wait for your caregiver to come.

“But in fact to have a sense of inclusion and belonging, we need to be contributing to our community as well as getting help. To have people who are quite skilled, and have had a lifetime of doing things for other people, sitting at home – maybe they can’t drive any more – and not able to get out, I think that’s a tragedy.”

And with loneliness, came sadness. “People just become really depressed. And as they get depressed, they find it even harder to get out.”

Eastern Bay Villages now has more than 170 members. When they join, Gerzon and co-ordinator Jo Tahuri figure out how their skills can best be utilised. Former nurses or social workers might become advocates. Others can fix shelves, are a whiz at jigsaw puzzles, love to socialise or teach ukulele.

Community-driven initiatives include walking and musical groups, the development of an eco-friendly and family-led funeral service, digital literacy classes, and a transport service.

More likely to lock them away

When a United Nations investigator visited New Zealand in March 2020, she found older people here at risk from ageist attitudes, employment discrimination, lower incomes, material hardship, poor health, abuse and neglect, isolation and loneliness.

In her report, delivered in August, Rosa Kornfeld-Matte, the independent expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons, was unequivocal. “New Zealand is undergoing an essential age-structural change, which requires urgent adequate action now to meet the ensuing challenges,” she wrote.

And: “Reports of abuse and neglect of older persons are increasing. Older persons in New Zealand are also susceptible to economic and financial abuse, including by families impatient for their inheritance, and families forcing their relatives to move into rest homes.”

Older people, particularly Māori and those in rural areas, were isolated from services and social interactions due to lack of transport, she wrote.

Currently, 40,000 older people live in retirement villages and 35,000 in aged care facilities. The retirement village industry is growing exponentially, with one in five of those aged 75 and older now living in one of these compared to 5 per cent just a decade ago.

Yet research from Auckland University’s LiLACs study, which has followed a group of 80-plus year olds since 2010, has consistently found people want to stay in their own home – they just don’t want to be a burden to their families.

“We have a very ageist society, we try to catastrophise aging,” says Professor Ngaire Kerse, Auckland University’s Joyce Cook Chair in Ageing Well. “We don’t value their wisdom, and older people have so much to give.”

Their study’s most recent data found more than 60 per cent of Pākeha women and half of Māori women are living alone, and managing well. In contrast, about a third of Pākehā men and 26 per cent of Māori men live alone. “Men and women are just as likely to be widowed, but men re-marry and women don’t,” Kerse explains.

“Agency over my own life”

Ivy Swailes, ​98, came to New Zealand as a war bride on the Rangitata troop ship in 1945, from her home in Willoughby, England. “I thought I’d always go home but I never did, I couldn’t afford it,” she says, holding court in her Ōhope living room.

Six weeks she spent in the bowels of that ship with the other women and children, in terribly uncomfortable conditions. She reckons the enlisted men had it easy.

During World War I, Swailes was a Wren, working for the United Kingdom’s Women’s Royal Naval Service. “I would love to tell her story,” says Isabella Morisson, ​64, a self-published author who comes to spend time with Swailes every week.

Swailes and Morisson were paired together by Gerzon. In this sun-speckled front room, it’s clear the two have a connection.

They used to go for walks together, but now Swailes is too sick. So they mostly rest, and Morisson keeps her company. “I pick up prescriptions, go shopping, spend time with her. She’s got lovely things to say about her past, she’s so interesting,” Morisson says. “I’m constantly learning new things.” Swailes has family in Mt Maunganui who can’t always be there, and carers who also have restricted time.

Morisson is happy she can help Swailes to stay at home. “I think this is the way of the future. You’re empowered to have agency over your own life, you’re driving it. It’s absolutely paramount, that the person is in control of what’s happening. Their opinions matter greatly.”

When it comes to quality of later life, the LiLACs study and the UN report found women are more likely to live in poverty because they didn’t earn as much in their working lives – due to the unpaid or low paid nature of caring work – and don’t have other sources of income outside their pension. They’re also more likely to live in inadequate housing or rent, and have higher levels of disability for longer.

Professor Kerse says Māori are less likely to be in nursing homes, but more likely to struggle to access home help and support. While district health boards fund carers, these can be difficult to secure for more than 15 hours a week and are often inflexible.

Around a third of elderly people said they suffered some level of loneliness.

However, Kerse says there are cultural differences in the value placed on older people. “Māori were all involved with their grandchildren and felt valued doing that, and it was a big part of their wellbeing. Whereas for Pākeha, this was not always the case.”

Kerse says the Eastern Bay Villages model could be a game changer, and would not be difficult to support and fund regionally. “We need more innovation like this, of having community connections and supports and ways to support Māori in particular to live at home.

“It would be great if we had a national movement to go out and find the lonely.”

Key actions for new Minister for Seniors Ayesha Verrall include properly counting those with dementia and enacting the dementia action plan, which says everyone has the right to “appropriate and compassionate care”. This is not happening in practice, Kerse says.

“We aren’t set up to deliver that very well, we are more likely to lock them away.”

Gerzon is confident things can improve. “We are a generation that is used to being assertive, that is used to getting our way, that is used to contributing and being involved in our community. We’re pushing it.”

But this will only happen if society stops treating older people as an issue.

“We are the answer to the problem, we’re not the problem. If you ask people how they can contribute, they are just waiting to be invited.”