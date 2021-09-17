Top of the south artists join forces

A collective of top of the south artists have come together in an exhibition that hopes to raise funds for young talent in the region.

Artworks from Clarry Neame, Danielle Yealands, Karen Rankin Neal and Royce McGlashen have taken centre stage in the Wine Station for the 2021 Marlborough Art and Wine Fair.

The 2021 event is the second year for fair, which was launched after lockdown last year.

A different group of artists will exhibit their work every three weeks, with the fair running for an 18-week period.

A local charity will benefit from 50 per cent of the gallery fee. The current exhibition was in support of the Inspire Foundation.

The Wine Station co-founder Paul Jackson said they had decided to run the event longer than last year.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Blenheim artist Clarry Neame will have his work shown at the Wine Station for the next few weeks.

“We’ve been plagued by Covid both years,” Jackson said.

The current exhibition was unable to have an opening ceremony due to Covid-19 restrictions, so hoped to have a closing one instead.

“I think wine and art goes hand in glove. I think there is a good opportunity for Marlborough to do more with art,” he said.

“Maybe this is a seedling of something better, but certainly from a wine station perspective, we’d like to have art as a permanent feature of the wine station.”

Artist Danielle Yealands said her work in the exhibition was, in fact, inspired by her morning walks with her dogs.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Work from Karen Rankin Neal displayed at the Wine Station in Blenheim.

“My life was quite busy earlier on, and now things have quieted down a lot, so every morning I take them out.

“So it’s a really nice mental head space for me, which I take quite seriously for my well-being. So actually, it’s a really nice opportunity to just slow things down and be in nature.”

She said the colours in her work represented that.

Yealands is based in Nelson, but grew up in Marlborough.

“It [Blenheim] is familiar territory I suppose, and it was actually really, really nice to be part of this group.

“When I read the placement, I was so pleased to be with these other artists. It feels familiar.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Neame is an oil painter and uses both a brush and palette knife in his work.

Yealands said she was happy to be aligned with the Inspire Foundation.

“I have young kids. It’s really nice to see a charity that supports children. I thought it [Inspire Foudnation] had such an amazing balance from creatives, to sport, to science,” she said.

Artist Karen Rankin Neal said she was extremely happy with how the exhibition had pulled together.

“I think with the exhibition, we were all a bit worried that we wouldn’t have enough space, but it’s actually come together quite nicely,” she said.

She thought the Inspire Foundation was an “amazing charity” doing “amazing things” for Marlborough.

Inspire Foundation chairman Mark Davis said being able to support children in Marlborough’s community gave the charity “goosebumps”.

“We’re proud to be part of this and work alongside it,” Davis said.

“We haven't had any young artists come through yet, but we've certainly had lots of young musicians and sports people come through.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Danielle Yealands says her work is inspired by her morning walks with the dogs.

To qualify for a grant from the foundation, applicants must be aged between 15 and 23 years of age. The foundation had been running for four years, and had given out 38 grants in that time.

“You can really support somebody and give them a leg up to do really great things. We’re trying to create leaders,” Davis said.

“There's often not a lot of funding for kids. We're one of the few organisations that can give to individuals.

“But we struggle to get funding, so we rely on a number of sponsors.”