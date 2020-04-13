Chair squats and juice-bottle weights: how to keep active with what you have at home during Covid-19 lockdown

"If we're going to be honest, this is people's opportunity to get really fit and shredded," personal trainer Alison Storey says.

Lockdown could be your chance to get shredded, and not even a lack of fitness equipment can stop you.

That's the message from Cambridge-based personal trainer Alison Storey, who sees another use for everything from chairs to stairs to juice bottles.

"I've always said that about myself as a trainer - I can make you sweat with like one dumbell in a two-metre space. You've just go to be really creative."

"If we're going to be honest, this is people's opportunity to get really fit and shredded. If you don't have to work - some people will be working from home but, without the travel component and all that kind of thing, definitely this is people's opportunity to put the time into their exercise."

While TVNZ and Les Mills have teamed up to put workouts on television, Storey has plenty of ideas for those who would rather do their own thing.

For a start, people with a multi-level house can do stair runs.

Sprint up and walk back down, maybe 10 times - depending on your fitness level.

Everyone has a chair at home, she said, and that can be roped into workouts.

Try 20 or so chair squats for strong legs: put the chair behind you and squat so your bottom touches the chair - if you can - then stand back up.

You can also sit on the chair and do knee-raises, lifting them towards your chest.

"That will work your tummy muscles, and your legs a bit."

And if you're not up to push-ups off the floor, try doing them with your hands on a chair, to take some of the weight off.

Mountain climbers - lifting the knees to the chest, one after the other - are another option, which can also be done off the bench.

SUPPLIED If you've got juice bottles sitting around, fill them up with water and use them as weights.

Not having dumbbells doesn't rule out weights, either.

Three-litre juice bottles filled with water make three-kilogram weights for shoulder presses - pushing them above your head - or squats.

"There's no recycling right now, so you'll have spare juice bottles around, so just fill them all up" Storey said.

"I've even some people strap them together ... Two or three litre bottles of water, put them inside a pillow slip and there's a weight you can lift around."

Cardio is the trickiest in a small space, Storey said.

If you have a rope, skipping is an option, and generally considered to be somewhere between walking and running.

Try alternating skipping for 30 seconds with 30-second breaks.

"You do that for 10 minutes and you've already put in five minutes of exercise and you haven't left your two-square-metre space."

You could also alternate skipping with previously-mentioned exercises, to keep your heart rate up and make the workout more intense.

If you've got wood hanging around, you could make a 30-centimetre-high box for step ups, she said.

Squat jumps or burpees will also get the heart going.

Lockdown could be a challenge for older people if the usually walk for exercise, she said.

Chair squats should work for the older age group, Storey said, and help with hip and knee mobility.

They could try a variation of hallway lunges - "especially if you can hang onto the wall in your hallway a little bit and just take big steps".

Kids, on the other hand, are good at "smoking themselves and then having a rest".

Parents could get them doing as many push ups as they can in a minute, for example, or having a race up the stairs and timing it.

Games such as Twister are also good at keeping them mobile and making them push their limbs around.