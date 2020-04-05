Lockdown life: it's dog hair, there and everywhere

What are you doing during this lockdown? I'm reading more, online and off, letting my mind wander more which involves a lot of gazing vacantly into the middle distance and listening more, not to music the way I thought I would, but to the ticking sound of silence on my street which had latterly become a race track. It's eerie but in a good way. When I'm not doing any of the above I'm walking a dog and vacuuming dog hair.

Yes, after all my tiresome indecision, tedious perseverating and anxious cogitating on whether I should get a dog or not, there is now a canine in my life. That should please the reader who wrote: "Get a dog, lady. That article is a cry for help," after my first column on this question.

I can't take any credit for Jess though. She belongs to my son and since he works in essential services, guess who has her during the day?

It's an almost perfect arrangement, except, of course, she much prefers him and so spends a lot of the day curled up at my feet looking dolefully at me. Because obviously I am not nearly as much fun or devoted as he is.

I'd forgotten how needy dogs are. And how energetic. And how dastardly dog hair can be, criss-crossing on flat surfaces in a way that defeats vacuuming. Apparently a pumice stone rubbed across dog hair on carpet will do the trick. Wonderful. I've always wanted to get down on my knees and make contact with every inch of my floor.

A lot has changed since I last owned a dog. They're not sold at pet shops any more. Not the reputable ones anyway. Also you can no longer roll up to an animal shelter, survey a pack of yapping orphans behind a chicken wire fence and pick out the one giving you the most pitiful come-hither look.

It took months of form filling, online checking and phone chatting before my son landed this beauty. Who knew the rescue dog market was so competitive? At first he was too slow off the mark and was relegated to back-up family for a dog he'd already given his heart to. Fortunately his heart is big and catholic. Another time he didn't make it at all since he told the agency he was renting.

Even if he had passed the form filling, swift baggsing and meeting dog test, he still couldn't take the dog home until the agency had inspected his living quarters. If the yard, fence and sleeping quarters made the grade there was then a two-week trial to see if dog and new owner were compatible.

Honestly, lifelong marriages have started with less forethought. Not that I'm complaining. Such careful consideration is to be applauded but it did mean my son was in for a mountain of disappointment.

In the end the setbacks and heartbreak were worth it. He didn't know it but Jess, the kelpie/german shepherd cross, had been waiting for him all along. And his mother, who had been pining for a dog, discovered she really didn't want the responsibility but quite liked being the back-up family.

Jess is everything a dog should be. She has the soulful eyes of Mary gazing at Jesus on the cross, is blessed with a sonorous bark and a coat, the colour of caramel fading to creamy blonde at the edges. Her long feathery tail is as lovely as toi toi wafting in the wind. She's just right, not too big and not too small. In fact I'd go so far as to say Jess makes all the tiny overbred yappers in my area look like sad mutants. In my opinion. Which has obviously altered radically since I had Dotti, the world's best toy pomeranian.

Lucky for us, she's been well loved by her previous owners who brought her back from Papua New Guinea where they'd adopted her from the SPCA. But now with three young children, they realised they had no time to look after her in the manner she richly deserved and so advertised for her to be rehomed. This time, my son answered their ad before anyone else.

Again, there's a two-week trial – for all our sakes, although as soon as I realised what a treasure she was, I worried her previous owners might have second thoughts and request her return. Until the lockdown.

What a comfort it is to know we're stuck with one another. Even better realising Jess has not only provided us with the perfect excuse for daily walks but also bequeathed us her body, warm-blooded and virus-free, to hug. Dogs. Who rescues who?