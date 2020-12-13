How to stay sober when everyone else is getting wasted

There have never been so many sophisticated options for non drinkers as there are now.

OPINION: Staying sober isn’t easy.

I’ve been sober for about 17 years, and I still think about having a drink every now and then – during lockdown, it was a little more frequently than that.

“Should I... could I?” I’d wonder, while I was walking the dog or making breakfast, “Maybe a glass of wine, or a beer or something? If I stay off the hard stuff it might be OK, eh? It is the end of the fricking world, after all.’’

Getty Images How I used to spend my summers, before I stopped drinking.

But then I’d sit down at my hastily cobbled-together work space and start writing about something else and the idea would drift away, sinking back into the fuggy, swampy corner of my ideas pool that still, after all these years, burps out bad ones, like little swamp gas brain farts, from time to time.

Drinking, or rather, not drinking, is a topic I return to every summer, when there’s two whole months of opportunities to get absolutely legless. It’s part of my own recovery to open up about it during party season, when newbies might be looking at this long stretch of days with anxiety, so bear with me.

SUPPLIED/Getty Images You don’t have to drink to have a good time.

For me, stopping was the easy part.

It happened in the shower one morning, after a night of the kind of antics remembering will have you cringing right out of your skin, that cost me (thankfully temporarily) a dear friendship, all of my pride, and my sense of self.

Crouched in the bottom of my bathroom tub, sweating bullets even as the tepid water poured on my head, it was a relief to acknowledge and accept that I was totally out of control and needed help.

It was possibly the best idea I’d had in... years.

A long road back, with help from so many quarters I don’t even know where to start to give thanks, I now almost feel like it’d be appropriative of others’ distress to call myself an alcoholic, although I did it pretty much constantly in the early days.

SUPPLIED/Getty Images It’s hard not to feel left out when everyone around you is partying.

Now I just say “I don’t drink”, and let people imagine I’m part of some ultra-conservative religious sect; participating in a top secret drug trial; or, you know, just someone who just doesn’t drink.

(Maybe it’s easier for women, who’re often not drinking because they’re preggers, but I always found “nah, I’ll just have a Coke” worked fine. If people put more pressure on you after that, that’s a sign they’re not good for you. Avoid them.)

Every so often, I’ll test myself.

I’ll think, “Maybe I could just have a glass of wine with dinner?” because I would love to be the kind of grown up who has a really nice, expensive red to drink, casually, out of a really nice, expensive glass.

And if the swamp burbles, “Hic, bruuup, yeah, that sounds well nice! Let’s do it, paarrrp,” I know I still can’t, so I don’t. Swamp creature doesn’t get to call the shots any more. We tried that and she was properly shite at it.

In place of a glass of red, I discovered non-alcoholic beer, and non-alcoholic spirits like Seedlip, so I can enjoy the incredibly grown up ritual of “fixing a drink” before dinner.

Back Before Lockdown, I used to go to the movies at least once, if not twice a week, sometimes even more in winter when all the US summer blockbusters were out.

SUPPLIED/Getty Images Learning to celebrate with booze is a process. It takes time.

That’s a habit I got into when I got sober. I’d been living in London then, and if you’re ever lived in Old Grimy, you know it’s next to impossible to avoid a pub – I even heard of an AA meeting that was in a pub’s upstairs function room once, but that might have been an awful joke.

Luckily, one of the cinema chains had a subscription card that meant I could go to the movies every night of the week if I wanted to. It gave me another place to meet friends, so I didn’t lose touch with them.

A couple even told me they enjoyed our weekly and fortnightly movie dates, because it was a night out when they were certain they wouldn’t have to drink. I honestly think London was the worst thing that ever happened to an entire generation of Big OE-havers’ livers.

The movies became my safe space.

I might have developed a couple of little triggers – I don’t mind seeing people drink, get drunk or behave badly under the influence in the movies; in fact, people getting high and acting like jackasses makes me laugh so hard I snork. God bless you, Seth Rogan. But I really don’t like movies where people fall off the wagon, or that treat alcoholism and dissolution like it’s romantic.

Anyway, when Covid came along, and we couldn’t go to the movies any more, it was about the toughest test of my sobriety I’d faced in a long time. Shut off from one of my pressure valves, I had to recreate the atmosphere at home – popcorn, lights out, absolute silence. It helped.

The day cinemas opened again, I was back in there, masked up, and ready to watch just about anything made of moving pictures, even that dreadful 80s-flavoured, Manosphere-baiting exploitation flick Russell Crowe made, Unhinged – so bad it’d drive you to drink.

(That’s a joke. I know this is hard, but don’t lose your sense of humour, right now. You’re going to need it.)

When you’re under pressure, just remember you only have to hold out for a minute. When you make it through that minute, don’t have a drink for the next one, or the one after that.

You only have to hold out for a minute. Hold out for enough minutes and you’ve made it through an hour.

I make it sound easy, we both know it’s not. But maybe it’s what you need to hear right now, when the office party is in full swing, or the barbecue is heating up, and there’s an ice cold beer being held out before you like an offering.

Maybe it’ll work for you like it did – still does – for me and sink into your mental swamp only to be burped up, against all hope, just when you need it.