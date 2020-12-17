'I'm not gonna lie, it's hard': Quad Mum Kendall MacDonald celebrates 30kg weight loss

Nothing short of a miracle, meet the first Kiwi quads born in 20 years. (Video first screened in November 2018)

For most of us, just the thought of having five kids is daunting enough.

But Timaru mum Kendall MacDonald has gone one step further.

She’s lost 30kg and returned to her pre-baby weight less than two-and-a-half years after giving birth to quadruplets, the first born in New Zealand for 25 years.

Quad Mum Plus One/Instagram Mum of five Kendall MacDonald has regained her fitness since the birth of her quads.

Her dress size has dropped from a 14 to a 6.

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s hard,” said MacDonald, 29, who is also mum to 5-year-old Brooklyn.

It’s been made harder by the fact that a few months ago she separated from her husband, Joshua, meaning when the kids aren’t with their dad she’s wrangling five children under six by herself.

“I have really supportive family and friends who do help me out, because they understand that being at home all day with the kids is hard work, so they give me the hours just to get out and clear my head.”

Quad Mum Plus One/Instagram Kendall MacDonald is back at her pre-baby weight, less than two-and-a-half years after giving birth to quadruplets.

That included Joshua who still a very active parent.

She had achieved her weight-loss goal through a mix of diet and exercise with the circuit-based programme F45.

But it hasn’t been a straightforward journey.

MacDonald, a former representative netballer, started trying to lose weight soon after giving birth to Hudson, Indie, Molly and Quinn in August 2019.

She was stymied by a diastasis recti – post-partum separation of the stomach muscles – that measured several centimetres in length and that had to be corrected through physio appointments and targeted exercise before she could get back into sport.

When she could, MacDonald played a season of netball, but it didn’t have the results she wanted.

“In hindsight it was probably way too early. I was very unfit and a bit overweight, and my body was still weakened from carrying the quads.”

DOUG FIELD/STUFF/Stuff MacDonald, on the left in a 2017 file photo, used to be a representative netballer.

She had lost 15kg after the quads were born – “That just kind of fell off after having them” – but at 10 months post-partum, her weight had plateaued only halfway to her goal.

“Because I was fit and sporty before I had the babies, I was kind of a bit down,” she said. “I’d had a standstill with losing weight, and I’d just done a netball season, and I was really down because I wasn’t performing my best.”

So when F45 opened in Timaru, she decided to give it a go, despite not having been “a gym person” before.

Quad Mum Plus One/Instagram MacDonald in July 2019 and, right, July 2020.

“The first couple of weeks I was like ‘Oh my goodness this is really hard work’, but even after a few weeks there was a huge change in fitness.”

When MacDonald started doing F45, she couldn’t do a single sit up.

Now she can smash out 300.

”My core strength is back to what it was before I had the quads, which I didn’t think would happen.”

Quad Mum Plus One/Instagram In April 2019 and, right, December 2020.

Along the way she has experienced some setbacks, notably when she slipped a disc about a year ago and couldn’t attend the gym for eight weeks.

When she could go back she adjusted her routine, focusing on cardio over weights, and slowly got back to full capacity.

MacDonald, an admitted junk food junkie, has also modified her diet and pays particular attention to what she eats during F45s regular six- and eight-week challenges.

The training program has meal suggestions to follow during the challenge, but as MacDonald is a “fussy eater” and a vegetarian she tends not to follow them, instead eating a lot of vegetable-based smoothies, healthy fats like nuts and avocado, and proteins like yoghurt, cheese and tofu.

She didn’t avoid carbs, saying it was important to consume some when exercising rigorously, and didn’t totally deny herself treats.

"It comes down to portion control. I do treat myself, but I don’t go over the top.”

In the last 18 months, the diet-and-exercise combo has seen MacDonald lose that last 15kg and return to her pre-quads weight.

That includes not only the time she was out injured, but all of lockdown.

“It’s not easy, but I'm managing,” she said.

She aimed to go to the gym five or six days per week. While that was challenging and didn’t always happen, being fit and feeling healthy made the rest of the day easier to handle.

“Even just getting out for that hour a day really helps. It’s quite draining being at home all day looking after five kids.”

Kendall MacDonald is an ambassador for F45 Timaru.