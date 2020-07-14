The race to the startline: What the events rush says about the state of running

OPINION: It took barely two minutes to prove how keen people are to get back out and race.

That’s how long it took for the Kepler Challenge, one of New Zealand’s most iconic runs, to sell out.

For years now, it’s been a scramble to get into the December race – entries are limited because the Department of Conservation caps the numbers of runners allowed to take on the 60km feat of running to the top of Mt Luxmore and back down the other side.

Online entries open at 6.30am on the first Saturday of July, and this year they were gone in 2 minutes and 6 seconds – a record. The Luxmore Grunt, a sister event where competitors race straight up and straight back down the mountain, sold out in 4 minutes.

Robyn Edie Entries for this year’s Kepler Challenge sold out in just 2 minutes and 6 seconds.

It’s been a similar story at other races.

The Old Ghost Ultra, an 80km traverse each February that has quickly become a West Coast classic, sold out in 23 minutes.

Other races, too, have already seen numbers bursting.

And perhaps most heartening has been the turn-out at parkrun, the free, weekly, timed 5km run at parks all around the country each Saturday morning. Parkrun is actually a global movement, and New Zealand was the first country to return post-pandemic disruption.

Malcolm Deverson Parkrun has resumed in New Zealand after it was suspended around the world due to the pandemic.

On the first weekend back, 3683​ people ran or walked, and 315 others volunteered, at events up and down the country.

More than 260 of those finishers were first-timers, people who had decided to sign up and give it a go. Of them, I wonder how many had just taken up running or walking during the lockdown when it seemed the streets teemed with people trying it out for the first time?

It’s hard to make a new regime stick, to make exercise a regular habit.

Parkrun and other events like it certainly help.

They provide motivation, sure, but, more importantly, they are a gathering.

And the popularity of races like Kepler and Old Ghost prove this point.

Sure, the physical challenge of getting yourself to a finish line is satisfying, an achievement of something you set your mind to.

Supplied Saying gidday to friends and strangers after a run is one of the best reasons to go along to events.

To me, it’s about the laughs, and the chats; the catch-ups and the meeting of new friends.

Those are the things people missed during the past few months. You can run on your own. The myriad escapades people embarked on, running loop after loop around their houses or local streets, or on treadmills, is evidence motivated people don’t need a race to run.

I wasn’t one of those people. Though I admired the fortitude of people embarking on those mega-far but close-to-home missions, I couldn’t bring myself to do one myself.

Instead, I decided that I was going to concentrate on short runs, sprinkled with interval sessions, tempo runs and wind-sprints, with the aim of getting faster. I got slower.

The truth is, without others there to push me along, or to chase, it just wasn’t as fun as I thought it would be.

Don’t get me wrong, I still enjoyed running. But there was something missing: others.

Take me back to parkrun.

Take me back to Kepler.

Take me back to all the races.

And I’m not even talking about just the races themselves.

Standing around after your barcode has been scanned at parkrun, saying hi to people, friends and strangers alike, is part of the whole experience.

At Kepler, it’s as much about the run as it is about hobbling into The Moose bar hours later with legs stiff and face smiling – and I don’t even drink.

Robyn Edie Not even extremely wet and windy conditions could stop runners at the Kepler Challenge last year.

It’s the joy of seeing people who’ve come to Te Anau from all around the country, people who you might see only once in a while; the pleasure of hearing the war stories, and the details of how everyone’s race went; and then the feeling of satisfied tiredness as you slowly head down the road in search of dinner, the locals all knowing from your gait why you’ve come to town.

Strictly speaking, the aftermath isn’t something you train for. But in a way, it’s why we train – to be able to get to the startline, so we can get to the finish and what lies beyond.

Having had months of not being able to do that, and facing uncertainty as to when we could again, it’s no wonder that, once events started going back on the calendar, the race was on.