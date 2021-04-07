Yes, a morning routine is all it's cracked up to be

We love to label ourselves as a morning person or a night owl, and I get it, some people just work better in the mornings, others in the evenings.

But as we’ve all adapted to working from home a lot more since Covid, that line has blurred, as beds become offices, lounges become virtual boardrooms, and the impetus of “get up, get ready, get out” has gone.

It’s something I’ve been struggling with. Full disclosure, I am usually a morning person. I like to get up and go. That first coffee is one of the best parts of the day and I do my best creative thinking in the morning.

But lately I’m finding it tough. Motivation has been a struggle, as working from home now means there’s no deadline for me to leave the house (journalists are masters at procrastination and getting stuff done before a deadline.)

I’ve felt sluggish, less present during the day, and have even had writer’s block, which is not what you need when you’re a self-employed writer relying on invoices being paid.

Then I started looking at what my morning routine has become, and it clicked. I didn’t realise how important it is to have that routine nailed down.

The science stuff proves it, with multiple studies finding that having a set routine increases productivity, helps you feel in control, lowers stress, boosts energy, and can even improve your relationships (I guess that tracks if you’re less of a crabby unorganised type in the morning).

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Re-working her morning routine has been a game changer for Kelly Bertrand.

Hal Elrod, author of The Miracle Morning, says “Focused, productive and successful mornings generate focused, productive and successful days, which inevitably create a successful life.”

That makes sense. Your morning sets the tone of your day and serves as the start of your daily do-over. No matter how crap yesterday was, it’s your chance to turn things around today.

But that’s fine to say. How are you supposed to figure out what you’re supposed to do in the morning?

Designing your own super routine

The first thing to note is that no one routine works for everyone, so there are no shoulds here.

To begin, you need to figure out what is important to you, and what you need to start your day on the right foot, because that’s essentially the entire point of the routine.

It’s called setting an intention, but that’s just a fancy way of saying you need to look at what you want out of your mornings. Do you want to feel more peaceful? More energised? Organised? Healthier? Happier? Write down your goals or your intended vibe and go from there.

Alisa Anton/Unsplash That first coffee is one of the best parts of the day.

It’s also important to note that you don’t have to be a morning person to have a routine – carve out some time when you wake. And routines don’t have to be intense or demanding. It’s about what’s right for you.

There are so many things you can incorporate into your mornings, and the internet is full of ideas.

Indeed, The Morning Effect’s Craig Kulyk has done the hard work for all of us, and pulled 127 ideas together into one easy document, but if that’s overwhelming, here’s a framework for figuring out your own routine.

Think about your hauora

If you’re not familiar with the concept of hauora, it’s the Māori concept of health and wellbeing, and it’s a great way to think about and frame your overall health. It’s a concept that’s stuck with me because it just makes sense.

Think about the four walls of a whare (house) with each representing the pillars of health – physical, mental and emotional, social, and spiritual.

Emma Simpson/Unsplash Sunlight helps your body’s natural circadian rhythms.

All are equally necessary to keep the whare upright, and it’s the same as you. So, if we’re thinking about mornings being the start of a successful day, consider serving the four walls in your routine and you already have a great start.

What the experts say

I said there are no shoulds, but there are tips that pop up from experts that can form a good base for designing your morning ritual.

1. Make your bed. Pretty much everyone insists on this. Success breeds success, even the tiny little wins help shape further successes throughout the day, and you’ve already ticked off the first task of the day.

2. Sunlight helps your body’s natural circadian rhythms (it will help wake you up), if you get outside to get some sunshine.

3. Drink water. It’s a no-brainer. We all know water is good but it’s especially good in the morning to replenish your dehydrated body.

4. Gratitude. It’s a spiritual and mental exercise that will help frame your day in a positive way.

5. Don’t start scrolling immediately. This is easier said than done, but even 10 minutes at the start of your day without mindless scrolling is good for the soul.

6. Don’t hit the snooze button. It messes with your body’s ability to wake up. Once you’re up, you’re up.

After consulting the experts, here’s the new and improved me

My morning routine is all about feeling in control of the day ahead of me, and giving myself the best possible start because then, even if everything else turns to custard, I’ve ticked off some good stuff in the morning.

Bruce Mars/Unsplash A good morning routine could change your whole life.

So taking into account what I love, what I need, and what I want out of the day, as well as my overall hauora, my ideal routine now looks a little something like this:

1. Wake up. I have to start somewhere, right?

2. Ten minutes of silence. Ignore the temptation to grab my phone straight away and just spend a few minutes breathing and lying in silence. I hate meditation, so this is about as mind-calming as I’m going to get in the morning, and it does help to collect my thoughts.

3. Gratitude. I don’t write them down as I do enough writing throughout the day, but I’ll think of three things I’m grateful for on that particular day. It sounds cliche but it does help to frame everything in a positive way, and I’m really loving it.

4. Check headlines. Here’s where I start going off script. I’m a journalist, and I need to check what’s going on in the world early in the day. But instead of checking social media or emails, I’ve limited my phone to just looking at the news of the day. It’s something I enjoy, and it helps me think about what I might need to cover throughout the day.

5. Make the bed. Remind me when I rent my next place, to choose a bedroom big enough so my bed doesn’t have to be up against a wall. The frustration of trying to make the bed can be annoying, but there is something magical about ticking off the bed making. It helps me feel put-together and in control of the day. Well, so far.

6. Thirty-minute walk – I live next to the beach so there’s no excuse for not enjoying nature every morning, even if the weather isn’t great. Plus, I see so many dogs and it makes me happy. I’ve realised my morning walks are as much about seeing the water and being on the beach as it is exercise.

7. Turn on a morning playlist or radio. Depending on my mood, I’ll listen to Spotify’s Morning Motivation playlist, or turn to my favourite radio station.

8. Smoothie. Potentially the best thing I do for myself in the morning. I chuck as many of my 5+ a day in the NutriBullet, and I know I’ve given my body some good stuff, even if that turns to crap in the afternoon when the rose and chips come out.

9. Shower.

10. Skincare routine. I used to scoff at people who had a “skincare routine” because it sounded so snobby. I just used whatever free stuff my old beauty editor gave me. Now, my skincare routine has become a bit of luxury in the morning, time just for me that’s easy to do and helps my face look a little more presentable. My go-to is Dermalogica. A double cleanse, serum and moisturiser with some under-eye attention is perfect for me, with a mask at the weekends.

11. Light a candle. Appreciation of the little things is important to me, as is my love of the Danish concept of hygge, essentially, cosiness. As well as the smell, there’s something about the flame that calms me a little as I go about my morning. My favourite at the moment is Glasshouse’s A Tahaa Affair.

12. Hair/makeup/get dressed. because I’m a functional member of society. If you want to save some time, invest in a ghd Glide hot brush.

13. Five-minute house tidy. I hate mess. I can’t be truly productive working from home if the place is a pigsty, so I tidy a little before starting my day, and it really helps.

14. Coffee. God bless Nespresso.

15. Settle at desk, check email and write a to-do list for the day. Finally, it’s time to work. The first thing I always do is clear my inbox as much as I can, then write my prioritised to-do list.

I’ve been doing this routine for two weeks now, and it’s changed everything. I’m getting through much more work, I’m more cheerful, and I can feel my old morning self returning. It works for me.

Now it’s time to figure out what you need.