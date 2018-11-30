Vocal fry: Kim Kardashian does it but can we stop policing young women's voices already?

OPINION: I want to talk about a little-known affliction creeping into open-plan offices around the country. It's called 'keyboard wob', a condition where when women type, the keys wobble and it drives men nearby insane.

Nah, just joking. I want to talk about a scary new epidemic rising among young women in New Zealand, highlighted in the latest issue of the New Zealand Medical Journal (NZMJ). "Extreme vocal fry" they call it.

Christchurch clinicians analysed the voices of 20 women in two age groups using archives for the older group and found they all used vocal fry - when the voice goes lower for emphasis and becomes gravelly (think Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry) - but the younger group used it twice as much.

Richard Shotwell Kim Kardashian has been blamed for the rise in young women lowering their voices to the point of creakiness.

The NZMJ article's author seemed puzzled that young women, despite clearly being affected by the vocal fry epidemic "apparently do not consider it to be a voice disorder as they do not present at voice disorder clinics".

Vocal fry is nothing new. Overseas media covered the topic extensively a few years ago after research in the US found college students were doing it increasingly. Some warned it could even hurt women's voices but speech therapists have since then said there is no evidence that it could.

Katy Perry/INSTAGRAM Katy Perry has been criticised for using vocal fry too.

This prompted think pieces and career tips telling women how to speak and not to speak. Middle-aged men, and to be fair, some women too, became enraged every time they heard a young woman speak on the radio.

NPR's This American Life devoted a segment to it in 2015. The host, Ira Glass, said he had received a lot of hate mail about the vocal fry in young women on staff.

Listeners called their voices "unbearable", "excruciating", "disgusting", "appalling" and "unprofessional". One person wrote: "The growl in the woman's voice was so annoying I turned it off".

Jason Merritt Actress Zooey Deschanel has also been cited as a vocal fry influencer.

Glass, who can barely go a sentence without frying his voice, noted that no-one ever complained to him about it.

Another US radio show, 99% Invisible, received so many complaints about vocal fry it created an automated letter in response.

"We have a filter set up that automatically sends these types of emails into a folder labelled 'zero priority'. We'll review this folder and consider the complaints within, well, never," the letter said.

"Amazingly we don't even have a folder for complaints about the male voices on our show, because we've never gotten one!"

Radio shero @katiemingle of 99% Invisible crafted a lovely auto reply for listeners complaining about women's voices pic.twitter.com/fLoVu5aTte — Jenna Weiss-Berman (@WBJenna) 11 juillet 2015

The Christchurch study did not look at men's voices despite good evidence men have vocal fry too. Apparently men speaking British English are more likely to have it. But no-one cares about that. Hell, no-one even notices it and certainly no-one is wondering why men aren't flocking to voice disorder clinics to cure this affliction.

The article says vocal fry is not seen as an "involuntary voice disorder". Rather, women willingly speak that way as the style gets popularised in media.

It cites an online survey of 800 listeners which found female vocal fry users were perceived to be less competent, less educated, less trustworthy, less attractive and less hireable. "The conclusion was that young American females should avoid using vocal fry speech in order to maximise their labour market opportunities".

What about training recruiters and managers to help them spot their unfair bias and teach them women should be allowed to speak the way they want to?

You can't tell but I am writing this with so much vocal fry for emphasis that it vibrated my coffee cup onto the floor.

For years, the main complaint about women's voices was that they were too high-pitched, too "shrill" and that they used upspeak (when your voice goes higher at the end of a sentence, making it sound like a question). So it's possible women started lowering their voices to be taken seriously - and unwittingly started doing vocal fry in the process, especially when trying to avoid upspeak.

A friend of mine tells me her lovely deep, raspy voice has been a topic of conversation since puberty. "I was quite self-conscious about it and would make jokes at my own expense, I guess to pre-empt anyone being mean," she says.

She doesn't think about it much anymore but says it baffles her when people talk about vocal fry "like it is put on, like a choice, or a fashion".

"At least in my own experience, it's just a mildly unfortunate, at times uncomfortable, quality that is inherent and I can't do anything about.".

Even if young women did it on purpose to sound like Kim Kardashian - so what? Why shouldn't they be allowed to speak the way they please?

Being a woman is confusing. Just opening my mouth, there are so many things to consider. If my voice is too high-pitched, I might not be taken seriously at work. Many women lower their voices for that reason. But if I lower it to the point of vocal fry, then people will think I am unbearable.

A deeper voice might allow me to pursue a career, but it sure won't get me a husband. Yes, yes, there is actual research showing that men prefer women with higher-pitched voices as marriage partners. But I thought baby voice and uptalk were annoying?

It's probably best to keep my mouth shut. I wonder if scientists have asked men if they prefer silent women as marriage partners and employees. Anyway, I have to end the article here because it's time for my keyboardcution lesson.