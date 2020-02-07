Coronavirus fuels demand but also stigma around face masks

The surge in demand for face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak has caught one local producer by surprise.

Auckland-based company Meo, which manufactures anti-pollution masks made from wool, says while its product was aimed at markets like China, India and Southeast Asia, it has recently seen a spike in sales in New Zealand.

"We never thought there would be a local market," said Meo director Kenneth Leong.

New Zealand company Meo manufactures anti-pollution masks made from wool.

"We don't think we'll ever have a sizeable market in New Zealand because culturally, people don't wear masks here. It's just not a very Kiwi thing to do."

Pharmacies all over New Zealand have been selling out of face masks and TradeMe said in the past week it has seen nearly 73,000 searches for "face mask", up 2400 per cent on the previous year.

Pharmacies all over New Zealand have been selling out of face masks.

One Auckland retailer, Korean beauty shop Hikoco, said in a social media post that it has temporarily added face masks to its staff uniforms.

While some Kiwis may be surprised or even nervous to see more people wearing face masks, they have long been a common sight in many Asian countries, where they are worn for many different reasons.

"The main thing that people are protecting themselves against is not viruses — it's air pollution," said Leong.

In many Asian countries, people wear face masks for reasons other than health.

Meo also recently experienced a spike in sales due to the Australian bushfire crisis and the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines.

In other cases, face masks have nothing to do with health. Leong said it was even common for some women to wear them to hide the fact they weren't wearing makeup, while celebrities such as the K-pop group, BTS, have taken to wearing them as a way to disguise their identity in public.

It is these kinds of considerations that led to Meo partnering with designer Karen Walker to create a "fashion" range of face masks.

However, Leong said he worried that people unfamiliar with the many reasons for wearing face masks would result in more cases of Asians being racially abused in New Zealand.

"If you're Asian and you're out at a mall with a mask on, people will start glaring and may distance themselves," he said.

"One reason for wearing a mask is to be anonymous. But here, it's the complete opposite. By donning a mask, you're drawing even more attention to yourself."

Ministry of Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a recent briefing there was "limited evidence around the effectiveness" of face masks protecting against contracting the coronavirus, but "people should wear masks if they feel that that is protecting them".