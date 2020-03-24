How should I handle my teenage stepson's rage?

QUESTION: I went out for a relaxing meal with my partner, came home and sat outside listening to music and having a few drinks by our firepit.

My teenage stepson came home an hour later with his mates, all of them boozy and helped themselves to my good wine. I said, "you could at least ask" and tried to take the bottle off him. Before I knew it, I was dealing with an angry fired-up boy who tipped over chairs, insulted me, kicked a hole in the wall inside as he packed his bag.

When I heard him kicking a hole in my wall, I went inside and pulled him away. I put him in a hold until he'd calmed down, not anything dangerous, but I just made sure he couldn't keep destroying the place. Then he packed his things and took off with one of his friends.

He came back to get more stuff and I tried to talk to him. I said I was sorry for my part of the business, but he said nothing, except "you will be sorry". I hear that one of his friends videoed me restraining him.

istock Tackling a difficult situation with a teen after things have calmed down is usually the best solution.

ANSWER: The age-old equation of drink, plus youth, equals rage, rears its head again. So many disagreements escalate because of alcohol and your teenage stepson is an example of this. In this case, you have to multiply your equation by videoing to get maximum angst. I sympathise with how horrible this all is.

If I nit-pick the situation, then trying to take the bottle off your fired-up stepson was not a great move. Touching a boozy young man, even to calm him down, can often have the opposite effect and it ignited an already volatile situation. Your stepson would've been thinking only about himself and how he appeared in front of his peers. He wouldn't have considered you, or who's wine it was, or "should I ask before I help myself?" As a general rule, I'd suggest you tackle a situation like this the next day when he's on his own and sober. However, I don't think for a moment you were wrong to expect him to show some respect.

Then, when you restrained him to keep him from kicking holes in your walls, you are videoed. This videoing at the end of a confrontation is a nonsense. Where was this videoing boy when your stepson was acting like a spoilt brat? The out-of-context cellphone coverage of teachers trying to regain control, or police subduing someone, is just crazy. There are consequences for bad behaviour and the adults who are in charge need to have faith in their actions. It isn't evidence if only a fraction of the fracas is recorded.

istock Drink, plus youth, equals rage is an age-old equation.

All that said, I think you're right to apologise for your part in the fight. He's a boy and you want to live harmoniously. You say he's packed his bags? Well perhaps he might need to offer an apology in return – and a bit of repair work – before he's welcomed back.

If you're really worried about the cell phone recording, then talk to your lawyer, or the police, but it's likely just bluff and bravado.

* Mary-Anne Scott has raised four boys and written three novels for young adults, all of which have been shortlisted for the NZ Book Awards for children and young adults. As one of seven sisters, there aren't many parenting problems she hasn't talked over.

Please note that Mary-anne is not a trained counsellor. Her advice is not intended to replace that of professional counsellor or psychologist.

To send Mary-anne a question email life.style@stuff.co.nz with Dear Mary-anne in the subject line. Your anonymity is assured.