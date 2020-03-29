Are probiotics good for you?

THE BASICS

Now, more than ever, you might believe that we should be trying to keep micro-organisms out of our bodies.

As defined by the World Health Organisation, probiotics are live micro-organisms that, "when administered in adequate amounts confer a health benefit to the host". Courtesy of good bacteria and yeasts, those benefits have been claimed to stretch from improved digestion and intestinal function to better immunity response.

Although there are some natural probiotics already found in the body, digestible supplements can be purchased in the form of drinkable yoghurt, chewable pills, powders and beauty products.

Lactobacillus is one of the most prominent good bacteria. It's also found in plain yoghurt, cheese, sourdough bread and fermented foods like sauerkraut and kimchi.

READ MORE:

* Is coconut oil good for you?

* Rebalancing your gut bacteria with probiotics and prebiotics to improve digestion

* Should you be taking a probiotic?

* Prebiotics, probiotics and synbiotics – what's the difference?

WHY ARE THEY SO POPULAR?

The term probiotic comes from the Greek words "pro" and "biota", meaning "for life".

Noble Prize-winning zoologist Élie Metchnikoff​ is best known for his research in immunology, but he also developed a theory that the properties of lactic acid could prolong life.

By referencing the longevity of yoghurt-eating Bulgarians and stating that sour milk can reduce the harmful effects of intestinal flora, he famously prompted the great Parisian yoghurt rush of 1905.

Decades later and probiotics are big business — some estimate around $50 billion globally.

For women, probiotics are particularly recommended for reducing the recurrence of yeast and urinary tract infections. Although you can take yoghurt orally by the spoonful, there are folk remedies and scientific papers alike suggesting that you can apply it directly inside the vagina.

Edwina Pickles Lactobacillus, a good bacteria, is found in kimchi.

WHAT THE EXPERTS ARE SAYING

The countless strains of bacteria and huge range of commercial products available make it difficult for science professionals to track the benefits of probiotics. There are clinical studies galore.

Researchers reviewing probiotics in healthy adults last year found that while their results showed improvement in immune system responses, bowel movements and vaginal health, further investigation was required around improved cholesterol and changes in gut bacteria. It concluded that the benefits of probiotic consumption "remain uncertain".

Several promising trials suggest probiotics may shorten the course of diarrhoea, particularly in children. A systematic review by life sciences literature journal PubMed rounding up research on the effectiveness of probiotics found they helped reduce the illness by an average of one day.

The review states that it isn't clear whether some probiotic foods and products are more effective than others. Further on gut health — inflammatory bowel diseases like ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease have also been investigated through probiotic treatment. The general consensus is that more evidence is required.

There are two small studies suggesting that the combination of yoghurt and honey can be effective in relieving the symptoms of the common fungal infection, Candida. A 2015 clinical trial of 70 women found the remedy to have similar therapeutic effects, and in some cases outweigh those of vaginal cream. The study concludes that the DIY paste can be suggested as a herbal remedy for infection treatment.

Elsewhere, a 2018 controlled clinical trial looking at the effect of a yoghurt drink containing Lactobacillus strains on vaginal infection found that the probiotics improved the recovery rate and symptoms.

PROBIOTICS ARE GOOD FOR WHAT?

Got the runs? It may be worth giving probiotics a shot. The data around yoghurt and honey also looks promising.

But before you dust off the EasiYo maker, it's worth noting that products containing added sugars may make fungal infections worse. Your best bet is to consult a medical professional first.

Probiotics are generally safe to consume, just be sure to read the ingredients and recommended dose information on the label.