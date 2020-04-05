Lockdown: Finally craft nerds come into their own!

OPINION: A friend of mine once described me as being made entirely of hobbies.

It's a trait that's standing me in pretty good stead this month, let me tell you.

In fact, I'm not sure how anyone would make it through lockdown without some kind of making hobby – even Mum, my bubble-mate, who was born entirely without the maker's gene has taken up jigsaw puzzles and crosswords with all the zeal of a convert.

Unsplash/Elio Santos I'd give my pinkie for some embroidery supplies right about now...

But I don't think I'm the only one who stared into the lockdown abyss and saw a heaving mountain of art supplies staring back.

In the 48 hours we had to prepare for The Great Lockening, the one store I saw limiting customers to one-in-one-out along with supermarkets was Warehouse Stationery.

Meanwhile, a friend up the line told me on the night of lockdown there wasn't a pot of paint, blank canvas or coloured pen set to be had at The Warehouse.

And as for knitting needles and yarn... forget about it.

Now, some of that is almost certainly down to anxious parents contemplating weeks inside with kids when the weather's on the turn, but a lot of it will be people like my pal and I, craft nerds who hoped the enforced solitude would lets us crack on with a few arty, crafty, distracty projects we'd planned but never quite got round to.

Unsplash/ Roman Kraft It doesn't need to be huge - and arts and crafts you do can make you feel like a million bucks.

I made the rookie mistake of not hitting my local Spotlight for a few odds and ends during that 48 hours window.

To be fair, I had been in self isolation for a week even before L-Day and I was frankly too frightened to go somewhere I instinctively knew would be jammed with folks desperate to hoard that most illusive of hoardables: something to do.

What I wouldn't give for an embroidery hoop, some calico and a mountain of black embroidery silk right now.

That feeling is even more acute right now: I just discovered US crafting site Bluprint is offering free classes for another week, including everything you every wanted to know about stitching.

Turns out, I want to know quite a lot.

The thing about stitching is that it looks cool even when you're not an expert.

On top of that, its techniques are applicable to so many other arts and crafts, from dressmaking, to basic decor textiles, to fine art – just check out the beautiful work of self-taught Kiwi textile master Fleur Woods who stitches on linen and paper.

There's something meditative and mindful about bending over an embroidery hoop, a pair of yarned-up knitting needles or a sketch book.

I don't know how it is for you, but for me, crafting and making art is an emotional escape hatch.

There's a shift of focus that happens when you're crafting that's almost meditative, like a Japanese Buddhist monk making patterns in a sand garden, or the deliberate, repetitive movements of Tai Chi.

Unsplash/Mounzer Awad It's important to have a go and remember that no one starts out good at what they do. It takes time and practice. And that's part of what's great about it.

When my anxiety was at its absolute worst a few years ago I took up hand-painting typography.

If the anxiety woke me up in the middle of the night, I'd grab my sketchbook and my pens and draw letters till I could get back to sleep – it honestly worked a treat.

KYLIE KLEIN NIXON It's not hyperbole to say typography saved my mental health for a while there... it's a very zen activity.

Who doesn't need a bit of that right now?

The other excellent thing? When you're finished, you've achieved something.

HOMED You can make a piece of art even if you've never painted a dang thing in your life.

Surely being able to feel like, despite it all, you achieved at least one thing is essential to our wellbeing in lockdown?

I understand why there's a limit on what we can order online – it makes perfect sense to keep people home rather than packing parcels in warehouses – but when the government re-assesses where we're at, I hope ordering art and craft supplies could be allowed again. It might be our saving grace.

In the meantime, here are four craft projects you could try with the few odds and ends you might have at home:

MAP YOUR LOCKDOWN WALK

KYLIE KLEIN NIXON I painted a map of my daily walk, including all the birds, forageable food and trees I see every day.

Make a map of your area, don't forget to put in all the wildlife, special trees and points of interest. You can draw it, photograph it, make it textured with coloured paper, leaves, twigs and scraps of fabric... there are no rules or limits.

CROCHET AN HEIRLOOM

KYLIE KLEIN NIXON Crochet can make any old scraps of yarn into something lovely.

I have a blanket my nana made years ago on one of my sofas and every time I pull it over my lap it's like getting a hug from her. Crochet is super easy, one needle and a ball of yard. YouTube is practically bursting with tutorials and how to clips. Give it a go.

MAKE A FAMILY BANNER

Again, you can draw, stitch, mould or collage it – no rules only fun. Ask everyone in your bubble to contribute an idea for the banner design, think of ways to meld them all together into a family badge that you can put on your banner. Display it proudly in your lounge or above the front door.

UPCYCLE SOMETHING OLD AND FADED

KYLIE KLEIN NIXON I upcycled a pair of old, tatty china birds.

I bought this pair of musty, fusty old nana-birds for a $1 in an op shop years ago. I painted them with an old pot of black semi gloss I had lying around and it's given them a chic new lease on life. Have you got something old and ugly you can give a lick of paint or varnish to?

MAKE IT FLORAL

UNSPLASH There may not be many flowers in the garden right now, but there are lots of lovely branches, grasses and seed pods around.

There might not be many flowers in the garden right now, but there are always interesting branches, leaves, evergreen sprays, seed casings and fronds about. Create a wild centrepiece for your dinner table with whatever you can find.