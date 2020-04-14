The art of realising what you’ve been missing out on, not what you’ve lost

OPINION: Gosh, it's easy to get stuck in a rut sulking about what we can't do at the moment.

The family we can't visit and hug. The places we can't just drive to. The simple act of buying a coffee (remember coffee?).

Lockdown is a drag.

As a runner, the temptation is to dwell on all I'm missing out on – the races that have been cancelled and the limitations put on where I can run.

In May, like I've done many times before, I was due to run the Rotorua Marathon. As a family, we make a weekend of it, heading down to catch up with cousins and spend time in a special place of New Zealand. Instead, the race, more an institution than an event, has been postponed, cut off at the knees by an invisible enemy which has ground humanity to a halt.

Over the summer, training for the Tarawera Ultra, I gleefully skipped along dusty, twisting trails in the forest and tip-toed along cliff top tracks out on the coast, stopping to gawk at the vast, broiling sea stretching from the rocks down below to the horizon far beyond.

Now, I'm hemmed into the short blocks of street around home.

So, yeah, it's easy to get stuck brooding about what you're missing out on.

Early on in the lockdown, I figured out that I really needed to break that circuit.

Running helps my mental state – I'm someone who needs routine to keep on the level, and grounded, and having a regular running regime helps.

And so I knew I needed to keep going – and to come up with a way of getting maximum joy out of my running.

That's when I remembered fartlek.

If you've never heard that word before, I don't blame you. Most non-running friends – and even plenty of running mates – would look at me askance if I said it out loud in polite company, perhaps assuming it was some variation of the word used to describe a certain bodily gas emission.

Fartlek is actually a Swedish word meaning "speed play". The first time I came across it was as a teenager when I read Running with Lydiard, a book by Garth Gilmour on the coaching methods of the legendary coach Arthur Lydiard.

Gilmour and Lydiard described it as "running at various speeds over forest trails, parks and country at will. Stride out here, sprint there, jog somewhere else, spring up a hill and so on".

The idea is to incorporate a bit of speed work in an unstructured and joyful way.

Over the years, fartlek is the one form of training which has made me smile nearly every time.

The idea is to make it fun – after warming up, just start running at varying speeds for the hell of it, like you used to as a kid. See that lamppost? Yeah, I'm going to sprint to it a hard as I can. The end of the road in the distance? I'm going to see if I can pick up the pace and get there puffing hard. That bit of grass up that hill? I'm going to scoot up it, pumping my legs and arms.

Various speeds, various distances and jogging in between to recover.

And so, for the past couple of weeks, I've been making sure to do a bit of fartlek. And in a funny way, it's made me rediscover parts of the neighbourhood I've forgotten.

There's a road around the corner that I run on nearly every time I lace up my shoes. Yet, most of the time I stick to the footpath, in a hurry to get somewhere else.

On the other side of the road from the footpath is a grass verge alongside an open drain. And along that grass is a narrow trail worn into clay.

It's rough as guts. Sometimes you have to leap over channels that run into the drain, or sidestep a bit of gorse. And while the footpath on the other side has been made to somehow smoothly and gently navigate the natural ups and downs of the land, the grass path does no such thing, jutting whichever way the contours demand, bending this way and that.

If you're heading somewhere in a hurry, it's hopeless. But if you're out doing fartlek, it's perfect – like it was made for speed play.

So, some days, I've been switching from the footpath to the grass path, darting along, up and down it, smiling.

And, it's got me thinking. Instead of dwelling what I'm missing out on during lockdown, the little grass path I've run past without thinking so many times has got me wondering what I've been missing out on all these years – the places and experiences I've ignored while I'm in a rush.

At a time when we've been made to stop and stay where we are, the world around me is somehow opening up.

