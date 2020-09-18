Review: Part Time Rangers' White Rhino drink

OPINION: Discussions stemmed from the marijuana referendum have got me thinking about alcohol.

And, like craft beers, there seems to be a new market for pre-mixed drinks. How refreshing to have options that aren’t Vodka Cruisers or Purple Goanna​.

The Part Time Rangers variety stands out and the more I read about the company, the more I love it. Two young Kiwi dudes starting a company that promises 10 per cent of profit goes towards supporting the existence of the animal on the label. How good.

Also, a great example of how pre-mixed drinks don’t need to be syrupy and fluorescent. Thank you.

READ MORE:

* How sweet is this chilli sauce for your health?

* Review: Is paying more worth it when it comes to your morning muesli?

* Product review: Serious Popcorn's peanut butter and almond flavour



The legislation around food labelling is interesting, especially when it comes to alcohol.

When you see a food label or list of ingredients on an alcoholic drink it’s because the company wants to add it, they don’t need to.

Among other codes, Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) suggests that drinks containing more than 1.15 per cent of alcohol, should indicate the proportion of alcohol present in the drink i.e. a percentage. They should also convert the percentage to ‘standard drinks’.

A ‘standard drink’ is ten grams of alcohol at 20 degrees Celsius. Which is around 100ml of wine, 30ml of spirits, under 200ml of pre-mixed drinks and a bottle of regular strength beer.

So, there should be transparency regarding the alcohol content but unless a health claim is made (which from what I understand, they can’t do if there’s more than 1.15 per cent alcohol present) other ingredients, or a nutritional breakdown don’t need to be stated.

Sneaky, and outrageous.

So ‘Part Time Rangers’ want you to know what they have added, and what they haven’t.

I was hoping to try the Brown Kiwi drink but it wasn’t in stock. Instead, I went for their White Rhino drink which is Gin; Lemon, Apple and sparkling water.

The label says there is 3.8g of sugar in the can, which comes from fruit juice concentrate. So, I assume it’s fructose. It’s also 6 per cent alcohol and 1.6 standard drinks per can. Although this is relatively normal for pre-mixed drinks, is still quite strong.

All in all, not too sweet and enjoyable.

It’s great to see there are lower sugar pre-mixed drinks available, also companies that want consumers to know what they are adding to their product.

Opinions about alcohol consumption aside, at least better nutritional choices are becoming available.

Maggie Radich is a NZ Registered Dietitian. This content is brought to you by New Plymouth Nutrition