Product review: Additives in sachet coffee a questionable addition to your morning brew

The sachets are obviously popular as the flavours available and brands making them seem to be growing. I was drawn to the brand Avalanche, which was eye level and on special at the time.

Avalanche is a New Zealand owned and operated company that is based in Auckland. It has been around since 2001 and originally supplied cafes and restaurants. Eventually the owners decided to branch out and develop an organic coffee blend they could pitch to supermarkets.

Although we are learning about sachet coffee, Avalanche also produces drinking chocolate, sugar-free kids drink mix, baking ingredients, capsule coffee, instant coffee and fresh coffee – quite the extensive range.

Let’s look at the Avalanche: Flat White Cafe Style sachets. I’m interested in the fat, sugar sodium and the overall ingredient list.

Let’s start with the ingredients list. The first thing listed is glucose. So, sugar. The next is milk solids. So, milk powder. Then coffee, which makes up 15 per cent. Vegetable fat. Flavour. The stabilisers sodium alginate, potassium phosphate and sodium phosphate. Salt. An emulsifier made with glyceryl monostearate and glyceryl distearate and the anticaking agent silicium dioxide.

So, sugar; milk powder, coffee, vegetable fat, salt and a heap of food additives.

There seems to be a trick to each label. And although assessing the per 100g or 100ml column is encouraged.

In this instance, the per serve column may be easier as it refers to one sachet, enabling the comparison to other sachets. Rather than the per 100ml column, which reflects around 61 per cent of the sachet ingredients when made as per the directions.

Per sachet there is 1.9g of total fat, of which 1.8g is saturated. Although this would be considered a low-fat product, the vast majority is saturated and likely coming from the milk solids and vegetable fat.

There is 8.5g of total carbohydrates of which 5.2g appears to be added. So, the equivalent of just over a teaspoon of sugar.

As per the ingredients list, the salt added likely contributes to the 44mg of sodium per sachet. Although this is considered a low sodium product, salt typically wouldn’t be added when making your own brew.

This is an example of a food product meeting the label reading standards but not necessarily being the best option.

I understand the appeal of convenience, enjoying coffee, and supporting New Zealand companies. But there is merit to knowing what you are eating and drinking.

These food additives are deemed safe for human consumption, otherwise they wouldn’t be added. And some additives are naturally occurring, very necessary and play a role in food safety. But the need for a daily dose in your morning coffee is questionable.

If you rely on an early morning caffeine fix, try making your own brew with fresh beans, hot water and milk – if needed.

- Maggie Radich is a NZ Registered Dietitian. This content is brought to you by New Plymouth Nutrition