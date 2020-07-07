Why are libraries so noisy and distracting these days?

QUESTION: I’ve been a reader my whole life.

I always go to the library to get new books and I understand that libraries were once too austere and needed to change. But, nowadays, if I go to the library after school hours I see hordes of teenagers lying all over the floor, dropping their food wrappers, calling out to each other or using the computers for games.

It’s not an easy place to be when you’re old. Even during school hours, there are preschool things happening, with babies crying and toddlers running amok with biscuits and glue etc.

I used to take solace in the quiet and order of the library and I loved the interaction with the librarians. I’m no good at the online facilities and, these days, I feel on the outer. I suppose people will say, "too bad", but I thought I’d ask you, as a writer, what you think about the way libraries are today?

iStock The days of a library being a shrine to learning, concentration and contemplation are long gone.

ANSWER: Libraries have changed drastically and your letter shows how you mourn the loss of the library as you knew it; a shrine to learning, concentration and contemplation.

I was lucky to have parents and teachers who made sure the library was a special, comfortable place to be and it didn’t occur to me for many years that a large majority of the community didn’t feel so welcome. The quiet, calm of the library and the need for whispered voices, must have made the library an intimidating place for many.

I spoke to some librarians about your letter, and they told me that big changes happened when APNK (Aotearoa People’s Network Kaharoa) came into our libraries about 15 years ago. APNK builds on the premise that all New Zealanders should be able to access the online world using a good-quality internet connection. Think of the people who were disadvantaged by not being able to register pets, enrol for courses, pay fines, look for jobs, reply to emails, hunt for family members, or even do their homework, and then you realise how the introduction of APNK has made life fairer.

Many librarians found the change enormously difficult and it’s remarkable how well they’ve adapted to their now, multi-faceted roles. I’ve seen librarians calm the shouting, wipe up the sauce left from those eating hot chips, wake up the homeless and keep children off the unsavoury websites they "stumble" across.

The other day I stood in line behind a man who wanted to write an email, but couldn’t manage it on his phone. In the end, he dictated and the librarian wrote it for him. It made me realise how undervalued librarians are.

iStock While it can be challenging to find a quiet corner to work in a library these days, Mary-anne Scott believes we all need to keep supporting our libraries and sharing the space.

Some of the spaces in our old library buildings are not up to the requirements of what we need in a library today, but they are gradually being upgraded or rebuilt. I like going to the library to read and write, especially if I’m in a different town.

Occasionally, like you, I’m run out of the building by chaos, but mostly, I find a quiet corner to work.

I think the answer is that we all need to keep supporting our libraries and sharing the space. If we don’t use them, we’ll lose them – and then nobody wins.

