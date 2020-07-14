Yes, gaming addiction is real - my son's behaviour is proof

QUESTION: I read the recent letter about the lady whose son became addicted to gaming and then the hundreds of comments, mostly from gamers, that followed your reply.

Many of the comments scoffed the idea that gaming could be addictive.

Well, my son was a very sporty teenager in his last year at school, who became bedridden for a time after an injury. He started gaming and quite quickly became angry, rude, non-compliant and manipulative. He used to rage at me and, one night, I cut off the internet for the whole house. He was terrifying in his rage and the next day he left home. For good. He has admitted to his sister that it was because of my actions in stopping him gaming that he left.

Share if you want, but I’m not writing for advice, just saying, it’s a real thing this screen addiction.

READ MORE:

* My son's life has become dominated by gaming

* Auckland mum's ordeal as gaming addict son routinely trashes home in fits of rage

* What can I do about my gaming-obsessed teenage son?

* Video game addicts seek help from gambling foundation as most health boards don't provide treatment

* 'My son's addicted to gaming': mum's despair at how to curb habit



iStock While not all teenagers who are gamers become addicted, there are many instances where gaming has ruined or dramatically affected children’s lives.

ANSWER: Thanks for your reply. I received lots of messages regarding that first letter about gaming and I was interested to note that many people were upset at the implication that gaming could be addictive.

I will stress again, that not all teenagers who are gamers become addicted, and, – just as with alcohol – not all people who drink alcohol, become alcoholics. However, there are many instances where gaming has ruined or dramatically affected our children’s lives and your latest letter is a sad example. It is a life-defining thing to have your son leave home like that and I hope the situation has calmed for you all, now.

The reason I’m revisiting this subject again, so soon, is because a reader has made me aware of a resource that’s available only for a limited time. Rather than be persuaded by me, or online commenters who are either anti or pro gaming, I suggest people take this opportunity to purchase the film ScreenAgers and begin to make their own minds up. It is normally around $800 per screening and usually only available by hosting an “event” where you sell tickets. Clearly that’s not an option at the moment in the US and it’s being offered for just US$10 (or US$18 for two films, including the sequel, The Next Chapter).

Screenagers depicts the messy family struggles over social media, video game and internet addiction and offers solutions for how we can empower kids to best navigate the digital world.

Here, is a rare opportunity for parents and educators to watch this film, with friends or family in your own homes. Ideally, viewers would share the film with teenagers. This film is not just about gaming, but explores all aspects of life today with screens. It offers plenty of discussion points and suggestions for managing and controlling screen usage.

I recommend people put aside a couple of hours and view these films while they’re still available. Even if you only have young children, it’s good to think about this stuff before you have to.

* Mary-anne Scott has raised four boys and written three novels for young adults. As one of seven sisters, there aren't many parenting problems she hasn't talked over.

* Please note that Mary-anne is not a trained counsellor. Her advice is not intended to replace that of professional counsellor or psychologist.

* To send Mary-anne a question, email life.style@stuff.co.nz with Dear Mary-anne in the subject line. Your anonymity is assured.