Coronavirus: 'Significant drop' in tummy bug rates thanks to lockdown

There has been a "significant drop” in the bugs that cause stomach upsets and gastroenteritis in the country’s largest city, linked to the coronavirus lockdown.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) medical officer of health Dr Jay Harrower said it had seen a sharp decrease in notifications of “specific enteric pathogens” that cause tummy trouble – salmonella, giardia and campylobacter – detected via lab testing in recent months.

Incidence rates for gastroenteritis illness in general picked up via surveillance in GP practices were also way down, Harrower said.

ATEED Visit Auckland video exploring the city during lockdown goes viral.

The coronavirus lockdown may have played several roles in this, including having fewer people out and about and not eating in restaurants, he said.

Gastroenteritis is irritation of the digestive track caused by a viral, bacterial or parasitic infection, marked by diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Acute gastroenteritis and infections caused by campylobacter, giardia, salmonella and shigella bacteria are notifiable diseases, meaning cases are reported to local authorities.

It’s likely border restrictions also did more than just keep Covid-19 largely out of the country.

The lower-than-normal rates of gastroenteritis illness may also be attributed to a reduction in the number of overseas-acquired or imported pathogens, such as shigella, Harrower said.

People being hesitant to attend doctors’ clinics with mild symptoms because of concerns about Covid-19 may have also been a factor, he said.

Now that New Zealand is in alert level 1, ARPHS is starting to see an “uptick" in notifications again, but these are not exceeding what it would normally expect, Harrower said.

This was echoed in traffic to the Southern Cross Medical Library, one of the country’s most-used online health libraries.

Comparing traffic between April-June 2019 and the same period this year, there was a 71 per cent drop in the number of searches for information about gastroenteritis.

The service also saw a dramatic drop in the number of people looking up information about the flu, with searches down 87 per cent.

It comes after the rates of respiratory symptoms and flu-like illness dropped away “almost down to zero” ahead of winter, given the lockdown measures.

The best way to avoid gastroenteritis is to ensure good hygiene practices when it comes to food preparation and hand-washing, such as ensuring meats are thoroughly cooked, and your hands and washed and dried before eating or preparing food and after going to the toilet.