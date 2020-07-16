Coronavirus: I can't wear a mask without a panic attack

OPINION: I have a recurrent nightmare.

Something - an invisible presence - is holding me down; heavy on my chest and tight across my nose and mouth. I try to scream, but no sound comes out. It's terrifying.

Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images Parishioners wearing face masks bless themselves at the end of mass at St Patrick's Catholic Cathedral in Armagh during the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul. Lockdown measures are being eased in Northern Ireland, allowing places of worship to reopen.

For me, the news that wearing face masks is to become mandatory in UK shops from July 24 is the living embodiment of my nightmare.

That's because, I've only recently discovered, I suffer from a type of claustrophobia that's been dubbed "mask phobia".

Every time I put on a face mask I panic, grow dizzy and nauseous, and hyperventilate. My ears ring and I think I'm going to black out.

When I recently took a bus to a friend's picnic, I managed just two stops before pressing the bell and jumping off. My destination was still a three-mile walk uphill, but I'd have walked 10 if necessary. At least I could breathe.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A masked bus driver on 20 April during the level 4 coronavirus pandemic government ordered lockdown in New Zealand.

At the start of the pandemic, when the medical evidence remained inconclusive, it was easy to argue that masks were pointless. But now the bulk of scientific opinion is in favour of wearing them, both to protect ourselves and others, it's harder to object.

Anyway, it's not that I don't want to wear one, I just don't know how to do it without making myself ill.

Nobody knows how many people have mask phobia because, in the West at least, wearing them is such a novel experience. But between five and 10 per cent of the world's population is thought to suffer from claustrophobia - the fear of confined spaces. And nothing feels more confined than the sensation of something closely covering your mouth and nose.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images A woman wearing a Minnie Mouse costume wears a mask in Times Square as the city moves into Phase 3 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on July 7 in New York City.

According to Lynne Frederick, the vice-chair of anxiety charity No Panic, claustrophobia is caused by the brain's fight or flight response to danger. "It's about not feeling in control," she says.

"There are some people who will be more anxious about wearing a mask than they are about catching the virus. If you're going around a shop and can't take it off, you can feel trapped. It's frightening. Your nervous system kicks in and puts you in primitive danger mode."

Growing up in Wembley, north London, I hated crowds so much that my parents stopped taking me to its famous weekend market. My claustrophobia has grown worse as I've got older. If a pavement is crowded, I'll walk up the road, dodging traffic. I can't bear the duvet to cover my face. If my partner tries to spoon, I have to free myself.

Recently, I watched a TV show in which a character was buried alive. I had a panic attack so severe that my partner thought I was having a heart attack.

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images An employee wearing a protective face mask holds Mickey and Minnie Mouse balloons at Walt Disney Co.'s Disneyland Resort on June 18 in Hong Kong, China.

Most people are unsympathetic to my plight, implying that I'm being selfish. "You'll get used to it," they tell me, "Try X type of mask instead."

But I have tried fabric and paper ones, silk scarves and bandanas. And, although finer materials are marginally better, they all end up making me feel breathless.

Instagram Lady Gaga wears her face mask.

Frederick suggests people with mask phobias practise wearing them at home for short periods to get used to the sensation: "Do it in small steps and build up till you feel more confident." She also advises slowing your breathing down - easier said than done with a mask on.

There are other reasons I don't like masks. I'm an expressive person, and hate the way they impede communication.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the new coronavirus waits at a bus stop in Beijing, July 14. Health experts are warning that outbreaks brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing are likely to flare again as precautions are relaxed.

More seriously, my brother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew are all profoundly deaf. They communicate via lip-reading. Mandatory masks will make it impossible for them to understand anyone, plunging them into a world of silence.

For what it's worth, my opinion is that compulsory mask-wearing won't encourage shoppers. Quite the opposite. Shopping as a leisure activity - which is where high street trumps the internet - is all about relaxation, stopping to have a chat, testing a lipstick.

People may wear masks to scoot around the supermarket, but they won't wear one to browse in a department store.

Will they become the new normal? I hope not. But there could be good news for me yet: the rules suggest that anyone who finds wearing a mask causes severe distress could be exempt. But how do I prove it when out and about?

And what's to stop anyone claiming that and making a mockery of my phobia?

It means that I will be buying my food online, and only going out to walk in the park. From next week, my lockdown will only just be beginning again.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

1737, Need to talk? - Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor

If it is an emergency click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team. In a life-threatening situation call 111.