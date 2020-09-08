I'm letting my son's family share my house. Am I setting myself up for trouble?

QUESTION: I was a year into my four-year contract, in Canada, managing a start-up business when Covid-19 hit and I came home.

I’d left my house in the care of my son and his wife and their three children. The arrangement was, they’d move out when I got back, but they were to care for the house and live there rent-free in the meantime. But my son lost his job, so they’re still here in my house and he minds the kids at home, two not at school. My daughter-in-law has picked up extra work waitressing and cleaning.

I’m doing much of the housework, there’s not much room and I’m sharing a back room with the older children and the others have my big room with the baby. I’m able to work for my old company from home and my son is applying for jobs everywhere. When he gets something, I might be even busier minding children in my spare time.

I’m OK with stuff at the moment, but my friend who’s a lawyer, thinks I’m setting myself up for trouble, being taken advantage of and that my other son will be resentful. That son is doing alright and has no dependants.

Should I be more concerned? It’s hard to do my company work in this small space. My friend thinks I’ll end up living in the back room forever.

READ MORE:

* My brother is being bossed around by my mother - and his girlfriend.

* I'm in my 70s, of sound mind, lonely and I think my children neglect me

* My father's Facebook conspiracy theories are frightening my children

* My daughter is pregnant with her seventh child, I'm scared she wants more

* How can I prepare my children to help look after a disabled baby?



123rf A reader worries that her current situation of sharing a back room in her own home with her grandchildren could become permanent.

ANSWER: These are extraordinary times and most people are compromising or being compromised in their lives, in some way. I know of several situations where three generations are living together, pitching in with cooking, child-minding and expenses. When I read your situation, I put myself in your shoes and I knew, I would do exactly the same thing. This is a time for pulling together.

However, I think your friend is right to raise potential problems so you can address them before they blow-out. You don’t want conflict in your family.

There’re a few ways to pre-empt problems and the big one is communication. Don’t be afraid to have discussions – where you all get a chance to speak. Remind them that your “back bedroom with the children” is temporary and perhaps make plans to see progress if that’s important to you. Put a time- frame on it.

Why are you doing most of the housework? Is your son really pulling his weight? If you’re working from home and he’s unemployed, then he should be carrying the housework load. Don’t pander to his ego, he’s very fortunate to have your generous help.

Money and family don’t mix well. If you constantly say, “I’ll get this”, or “you put your wallet away”, you’re not doing any favours to either of your sons. The son who is managing just fine at the moment may not always be OK, or might feel peeved one day, and the son who is receiving the help might begin to take you for granted. The grocery bills should be shared.

123rf The lion’s share of the housework certainly shouldn't fall to the family matriarch when she's sharing her house with family members rent-free, says Mary-anne Scott.

Respect is another big issue. Everyone needs to be respectful in how they speak to each other and not take another person’s privacy or space for granted. Bear in mind that your son and his wife may feel so indebted by your generosity, they don’t feel able to iron out grievances of their own, so make sure you hear their voices, too. If you keep these things in mind, and your other son in the loop, you’ll probably look back on this experience as a really special time.

* Mary-anne Scott has raised four boys and written four novels for young adults (she has another book due out later this month). As one of seven sisters, there aren't many parenting problems she hasn't talked over.

* Please note that Mary-anne is not a trained counsellor. Her advice is not intended to replace that of a professional counsellor or psychologist.

* To send Mary-anne a question, email life.style@stuff.co.nz with Dear Mary-anne in the subject line. Your anonymity is assured.