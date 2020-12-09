A Ratbag's Rules For Life: YouTube star Nat's What I Reckon's unusual cookbook

Nat's What I Reckon has been making expletive-heavy YouTube cooking videos for the past 10 years, clocking up more than 100 million views.

From the minute he picks up the phone, the dude has me laughing like a cane toad at sunset.

“Mate, a lot of recipes are way more complicated than they need to be,“ he tells me from his Sydney home. “You’re not trying to build an engine here! You’re just trying to make some dinner. “

Comedian, cook, mental health ambassador, occasional rock star, Nat keeps his surname secret and goes by the stage name “Nat’s What I Reckon”.

Alongside occasional stand-up gigs and drumming duties in two bands, he’s been making expletive-heavy YouTube cooking videos for the past 10 years, clocking up more than 100 million views.

Now his first book is upon us. Un-cook Yourself: A Ratbag’s Rules for Life is autobiography, comic book, recipe collection and self-help guide, all rolled into one.

“The point of the book is to put a smile on your dial,” he says.

“I want people to feel less alienated from normal things like cooking. Both the Youtube channel and this book are a way of doing something more tangible with my sense of humour than just cracking jokes at the pub. Also, the book might solve a few gift idea problems, and that’s good, because Christmas in and of itself can be a bit punishing. There are some ripper Christmas dinner ideas in there, too, I reckon.”

Supplied Nat's What I Reckon has become a YouTube sensation with his expletive-laden cooking videos.

The title Un-Cook Yourself was a nod to the fact that we’re all a bit cooked, a little broken, a tad damaged, and two things that can help us repair ourselves are a good sense of humour and some basic self-care skills in the kitchen.

Consequently, as a sort of bogan self-esteem-raising exercise, the reader is addressed as “legend”, “champion” or “fellow glorious d...head” throughout the book.

Nat is unimpressed that so many people would rather dump a jarful of gloopy red “tomato-adjacent” gunk full of preservatives, colourings and sugar all over their pasta, rather than chop up an onion, chuck in some garlic, basil and fresh tomatoes and stir awhile between slugs of cheap red wine.

“I learned to cook in my 20s, and it was really just a survival thing when I was on the dole. I found I could have these awesome meals without them coming out of a packet or jar, and that it didn’t have to cost that much.”

Supplied Heavily tattooed and pale as a ghost, Nat looks as if he should be listening to Norwegian death metal albums at punishing volume, not peering out from between dark curtains of hair at some tragic supermarket convenience meal, lips curled in a sneer.

A self-deprecating sense of humour helped him survive extended periods of bullying, loneliness and shaky mental health. Nat built an early following with a series entitled “Is it s...?” in which he reviewed rich-dude boat shows, burnout festivals, tattoo events, art exhibitions. He even reviewed his own anxiety at one point (verdict: “really s...).

Then he stumbled into doing cooking tutorials, and things took off. No wonder: these clips would be perfect for a teenager leaving home without basic kitchen skills, or any newbie cook intimidated by the middle-class obsession with culinary one-upmanship.

“Look, if it tastes alright, it doesn’t matter if it looks like a dog’s breakfast,” he says, his vowels squashed flat as an unlucky roo on the highway. “The media’s full of these unattainable supermodel pics of food, which can be scary when you’re learning to cook, but you gotta get past the shame and have a go.”

Supplied Nat's What I Reckon on the hunt for “street rosemary”.

Every YouTube show kicks off with a rant about the evils of jar sauce, frozen TV dinners, packet soups or pancake mix – precisely the sort of tucker that was disappearing from shelves due to panic buying during lockdown.

Heavily tattooed and pale as a ghost, Nat looks as if he should be listening to Norwegian death metal albums at punishing volume, not peering out from between dark curtains of hair at some tragic supermarket convenience meal, lips curled in a sneer.

“I know this s...’s cheap, but you don’t have to be swanning around in Buckingham Palace to make yourself a f…ing good meal” he says as he bats the offending package into the bin. “Give it a crack, champion. You’re more talented than you think, and you can do so much better than this rubbish.”

Kitchen bench piled high with seasonal fresh ingredients, Nat whips next door to nick some rosemary from his neighbour’s garden, then reaches for his knife.

“Cut the f….ing onion any way you f…ing like,” he says to camera as a risotto gets under way. “Just get the bastard in the pan. Good on ya, champ!”

James Brickwood/Nine Nat's What I Reckon says a self-deprecating sense of humour helped him survive extended periods of bullying, loneliness and shaky mental health.

A satisfying sizzle hits the microphone. “Use the cheapest dog-s… white wine you can find, cos you’re not gonna drink it; you’re gonna cook with it.”

The online show is a true cottage industry. Nat works full-time writing, performing and editing the clips, and his girlfriend Jules films them in the apartment they share.

And the timing of the associated book couldn’t be better. Plague times have boosted Nat’s popularity after a series of “quarantine cookery” shows aimed at hungry, bored and socially-isolated YouTubers, demonstrating the most basic way to cobble together a decent “The Crowd Goes Mild” curry, “End Of Days” Bolognese or “Chili Con Can't Go Outside".

In print or on screen, Nat is the perfect no-nonsense life coach, dispensing such motivational nuggets as “Don’t be a lazy f…wit. Cook yourself a proper dinner! You can do it, champion. Really- you can!”

The book’s as much about building personal resilience, as it is about tucker. Nat advocates that readers “get more in touch with their inner ratbag” by swearing more, declaring their own feelings whether people ask for them or not, laughing at themselves rather than letting outsiders do it and using optimism and foolishness as a shield against the “sh...iness of the world”.

“Given the way I look, people think I represent that traditional Aussie masculine vibe, but that’s not an important part of my identity. Really, it’s almost my second job just coping with my own mental health each day, so the name of the game for me is just lifting people’s spirits.

“Whether people cook something after watching one of my videos, or just laugh, I’ve done my job by giving them some respite from the seriousness of the world.”

Un-cook Yourself: A Ratbag’s Rules for Life by Nat’s What I Reckon is out now (Penguin, RRP $37).