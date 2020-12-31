How to put a bad year behind you

Are you over 2020? Can’t wait to put the year that served up a global pandemic – and all it brought with it – behind you?

There’s no doubt 2020 tested our resilience to its outer limits, with grief, job and business losses, financial and relationship struggles and a blowout of mental health issues, especially depression and anxiety.

It was a year that broke businesses, scuppered travel plans, and left many feeling stuck, isolated, exhausted, depleted – and grappling with forced change and relentless uncertainty. And that was alongside all the other adversity many people faced.

When we’ve been through challenging times, it’s natural to hope a new year will bring a fresh start. Sadly, it’s not that easy. But we can use strategies that make it easier to cope.

Here are some tips for putting a tough year to bed:

123rf Some people are naturally more resilient due to their genetics, history and life experiences. But everyone can learn to be mentally stronger.

1. Acknowledge the “bad”

Getting through tough times is not about forcing yourself to be positive. It won’t work until you’ve acknowledged (and named, if possible) the difficult feelings and allowed yourself a little wallow time. It’s also helpful to identify specifically what was “bad”, because you realise not everything was terrible. Good things happened too.

2. Create a ritual to mark the ending

Some cultures use rituals and ceremonies as a way of marking beginnings, endings and important life events. Rituals don’t necessarily bring closure, but they can help us move forward psychologically – or at least acknowledge, and package up, a difficult time.

Within your family, you could discuss your 2020 highs and lows, create an artwork, burn a candle, plant a tree, cook a special meal. The purpose is to signal that this phase is over. You’re stepping into a new space.

3. Tap into your own resilience

Resilience – how we respond under pressure and adversity – is a hot commodity, and it’s set to be even hotter as we deal with the pandemic fallout.

Some people are naturally more resilient due to their genetics, history and life experiences. But everyone can learn to be mentally stronger.

The key is to gather evidence for your ability to cope with, or get through, difficulty. So tap into what you did well this year? Ask: What did I do well at work or personally? Who was I kind to? Did I show courage? Generosity of spirit? Optimism? Ability to cope with change or distress? What did I achieve in spite of the odds? How did I develop myself? What did I get better at?

People can struggle to answer these questions, if they’ve had a rough year, because all that went wrong reflects back at them in neon lights and they can’t see past it. But you will have done something impressive this year. It’s your mission to go search for it.

4. What do I want more of in my life?

If Covid-19 did anything, it showed us more of who we really are, who matters to us, how we like (or don’t like) to spend our time, all that we’re grateful for.

Think beyond the difficulties of the year to: what was enjoyable? Fun? Helpful to others? Something that made a positive change to your life? What made you feel good (or calm or optimistic or happy?)

Your answers are the best clue as to what you need to more of or increase your focus on. You’d be surprised how little effort people put into this, when it’s the easiest way of building more goodies into your life.

Unsplash/Ross Sneddon Think about what you enjoyed doing during 2020. Was the increased amount of time to do jigsaw puzzles a boon?

5. What do I want to reduce?

Obviously we can’t control all the bad things that happen to us. Sometimes, it’s just due to circumstances, external factors or even other people’s screw-ups. But not always. There are always things we can control – things we can do better and things we need to cut back on. Ask: What’s holding you back? What’s limiting your life? What could you achieve if you got on top of whatever-it-is? What do you want to eliminate – or at least reduce? Hint: just pick one thing. You will 10x your chance of freeing yourself from it.

Finally…

Bundle up your answers to the above questions. They’ll tell you what (and who) you want – and don’t want – in your life. Use your answers to set fresh goals and identify the small steps you need to take to move towards them. Then look to make a habit of them. Habitual action will take you much further than a bunch of lofty resolutions you’ll probably have broken within a month.

In any life, tough times come and go. The circumstances of a difficult year may beat you down, but they don’t need to define you. How you handle it will.

*Karen Nimmo is a Wellington clinical psychologist.