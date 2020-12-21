Why practising breathing exercises will actually improve sleep and reduce anxiety

This story was published on Thrive.

A few months ago, I tucked myself up in bed and made preparations to sleep. I turned to my husband to kiss him goodnight and was met with a response I didn’t particularly like: “I don’t want to know.”

He said it in a very firm, no-nonsense way, in a voice he uses when I am being totally ridiculous, which to be fair does happen sometimes. This was one of those times because trying to give him a kiss was a woman who had taped her mouth shut with surgical tape – not in a full-on “duct tape across the whole mouth because I’m being held hostage” way, just a little piece of tape the size of a Hitler moustache placed vertically in the centre of my mouth to keep it closed.

lightfieldstudios/123RF Changing the way you breathe and getting into the habit of following several simple breathing practices can do a number of things for your health including stopping snoring, reducing anxiety, helping allergies and asthma,

It was an idea I had taken from Breath: The new science of a lost art by journalist James Nestor. The book had already helped a friend’s anxiety by teaching him how to breathe properly through anxiety attacks, so I reasoned that I would use it to help me sleep.

The theory is that by teaching yourself not to breathe through your mouth at night, you will sleep better and stop snoring, and that if you are suffering from sleep apnoea, your symptoms will disappear. I woke up the next morning feeling amazing. The tape was still in place and I felt that I had really rested. My husband also confirmed that I hadn’t snored, so it worked out all right for him in the end.

READ MORE:

* Brain fog is real - Here are 5 things that could help you to lift it

* Obstructive sleep apnoea can pause your breathing for up to a minute at night

* Camp Glenorchy: Ditching the busy-ness of life for a women's eco-retreat in Glenorchy

* We tried alternate nostril breathing



It turns out I’m not the only one to have had these results. Breath has taken the world by storm. It has sat in the bestseller charts since its release three months ago, and is into its seventh reprint.

Meanwhile, its author, James Nestor, is the recipient of fan mail from many grateful mouth tapers and new breathers. “I’m getting dozens and dozens of emails every week saying the same exact things as you have just told me,” James says from San Francisco.

“Many are filled with delight but others are angry because they’ve been suffering from conditions for 30 years and never been told that simply breathing in a different way could help.”

The fascinating thing about James’s book – no, wait, there are several fascinating things about this book – is that so much of the science around breathing that has been conducted in the past 50 years has been totally ignored by the medical profession. Many of the breathing techniques scientists have studied were also an essential part of medicine 3000 years ago.

“Ancient traditions, from the Indians to the Chinese, believed that if you didn’t breathe correctly, you would die,” says James, whose painstaking research uncovered evidence of breathing practices from all over the world.

There’s tummo breathing, practised in Buddhist traditions, and prana (familiar to many of us from yoga classes), which translates as “life force” in Sanskrit. Prana was first documented in India and China some 3000 years ago and became the bedrock of medicine. The Chinese called it “ch’i”, the Japanese called it “ki”, the Greeks called it “pneuma”, Hebrews “ruah” and Iroquois “orenda”.

The problem with seeking a prescription for breathing exercises during a doctor’s visit is that scientists have traditionally been doubtful about these ancient practices. “Sceptical scientists are a great thing when there is so much garbage out there,” says James. “It was easy to dismiss (the health benefits of breathing exercises) because there weren’t any randomised controlled trials out there."

“But I did find out that for the past 50 years, researchers at some of our top institutions have been running controlled trials, doing the science, and have proved that this stuff absolutely works.”

Like so many things that are good for us, when there is no money to be made from telling people to breathe, the message doesn’t tend to make it into the medical establishment. “I don’t really want to point the finger at big pharma but a top pulmonologist at a top university here did tell me that the reason we’re not being taught this stuff and people don’t know about it is that there is no way of making money off it,” says James.

If you’re a journalist writing a book about science, it has become the norm these days to torture yourself in some way to prove a point – to become a guinea pig for the very theories you are researching. During the past few decades we’ve seen journalists eat nothing but junk food to measure the harmful effects on themselves or get strung out on mushrooms and record the results.

For James, it was spending 10 days with his nose plugged up with foam earplugs held in place by surgical tape to force him to breathe in and out of his mouth night and day. James’s book was harrowing to read because his health began to decline both mentally and physically. Halfway through, he writes, “I often feel as though I’m trapped in some sad sitcom in which nobody laughs, a Groundhog Day of perpetual and unending misery.”

James says it was never part of the plan to subject himself to such horror. “It wasn’t to do a funny little Jackass-type stunt. But I realised that 25-50 percent of the time, the population of the United States breathes through their mouth and thinks that is a normal thing to do.

“I was talking to the chief of rhinology research at Stanford University, which is pretty close to my house, about the damage that chronic mouth breathing does, but no one wanted to fund the study. So I said I’d do it with a friend and keep data for 10 days. Halfway through, he actually started getting concerned for my health. My blood pressure was high. I was becoming very ill.”

After 240 hours of breathing only through his mouth, James’s stress-related hormones had spiked, suggesting his body was under physical and mental duress. A bug had infected his nose, his blood pressure was through the roof and his heart-rate variability plummeted. James was fatigued, irritated and anxious. He needed to go to the bathroom more frequently and had stomach aches. His experiment proved that our bodies are not designed to process raw air for hours at a time.

James seems to be fascinated by breathing, or at least holding your breath. His last book was about freedivers in Greece. “I am lucky enough to write about stuff that totally fascinates me on an intellectual level but there is also a sense of discovery to it,” he says. “When I first told my friends I was writing a book about breath, they thought it was the stupidest idea ever. Then I showed them the monk who can sit and melt snow around him just by breathing, and how breathing in a certain way can raise your immune system to fight E coli bacteria."

“I think I’m a curious person who gets pretty obsessed with subjects, and I love living with this stuff day in and day out, finding little secrets hidden away. It’s like a treasure hunt.”

Eli DeFaria/Unsplash Many of the breathing techniques scientists have studied were also an essential part of medicine 3000 years ago..

And what a hunt it was for James. By the time he had finished the research for this book, he had interviewed 300 people, of whom only 15 made it into the final draft. He had travelled the world and practised many different breathing methods, and ended up writing 270,000 words that needed to be drastically whittled down. “I love the writing process. It’s like looking out at a misty window and every day you wipe off a little more mist until it becomes clear.”

As for the mouth taping, James thought it was complete quackery when he first heard about it. But then his research led him to doctors who had been prescribing it for decades and getting fantastic results. “Just because of a teeny bit of tape on your mouth!”

In a nutshell, changing the way you breathe and getting into the habit of following several simple breathing practices can do a number of things for your health including stopping snoring, reducing anxiety, helping allergies and asthma, improving athleticism and rejuvenating internal organs. For me, it lowered my blood pressure to normal and helped me get a good night’s sleep.

Following the breathing practices on an app soon turned into automatically breathing differently when I needed to, without me really having to think about it anymore. “That happens,” says James, after I mention this progression. “You don’t want to be walking around with an app on your phone the whole time. The point is to condition your body to feel comfortable breathing differently, to get a higher threshold of carbon dioxide naturally and stay in that state of balance.”

For James, getting some balance is something he is having to work on in his personal life since this book took off. “Here in the States, every book on the bestsellers list is about politics, so it has been pretty fun to see this weird book on breathing pop up there. But it has been totally overwhelming for me. I need a vacation.”