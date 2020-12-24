In this digital economy, can we really trust social media influencers?

This story was published on Thrive.

We tend to think of “influencers” as a super-modern phenomenon – social media superstars who wield the power to affect the buying habits of others, often via sponsored content. But the concept of an influencer who had a formal relationship with a brand can be traced back to the 1760s.

After English potter Josiah Wedgwood made a tea set for Queen Charlotte, he was permitted to title his cream set of tea ware “Queen’s Ware”. This royal endorsement dramatically increased orders and made Wedgwood pottery massively popular among the elite.



In its essence, if anyone you like or admire sways you to buy or use something, they’re influencing you. In more recent times, celebrities became the ones landing the brand deals and endorsements.

Think Jennifer Aniston in her Friends days, the effect of the “Rachel” haircut, and her subsequent L’Oréal brand deal in the 1990s. But these days a regular person with a large social-media following can become as influential as a celebrity.

More than a 15 minute celebrity

What has changed is the proliferation of social media. With this virtual megaphone, anyone can cultivate a vast audience with which to share recommendations instantly. This has shifted from just sharing a recommendation between peers to a global industry worth $5 billion to $10 billion in 2020.

Some influencers are just regular people who have amassed huge followings after a single post went viral. If a poster can harness the power of a viral moment, it can lead them beyond 15 minutes of fame to prosperity.

It’s also not uncommon for people to enter reality TV shows or participate in other mildly embarrassing pursuits to launch their influencing careers. But most influencers are the likes of sports stars, broadcasters, chefs, business people and models.

Deborah Pead of consultancy Pead PR says an influencer’s powers are not to be underestimated. She gives an example of a deal her agency arranged between streetwear brand Puma and professional UFC mixed martial arts fighter Israel Adesanya, a Nigerian New Zealander who has 3.8 million followers on Instagram, and counting. Within minutes of Israel uploading a sponsored post, the website associated with the post received two million page views.

The most popular influencers in New Zealand used by Pead PR range from All Black Richie McCaw and stylist Sammy Salsa to musician Anika Moa and chef Peter Gordon. From the glossy PR perspective, how does this symbiotic relationship work?

In this digital economy, brands use influencers to find customers. All customer acquisition begins with brand awareness. And how do they get it? By seeking out potential customers where they like to hang out. This, Deborah says, is how influencers have become such a successful marketing tool.

The recipe for influencer success

The recipe for a sponsored post is relatively easy to follow if you have all the right ingredients. First, the company will send an influencer a product. The influencer will take that product, whether it be candles, clothes or cookware, and post about it on their social media accounts.

Often, the post is accompanied by a caption that, for all intents and purposes, is an advertisement, but tries its hardest to seem like it’s anything but. Sometimes there are promotional discount codes, or giveaways that require people to follow the brand’s account in order to enter.

The influencer will either be on a company’s PR list and will receive gifted products to promote, or they will have a formal financial agreement with the company. The latter is far more complex and suggests a long-term brand relationship where the influencer is also expected to attend events, and the influencer’s persona is built into the development of new campaigns.

“When an influencer can take a product or service and deliver it to the desired audience in their vernacular and in a style they understand, this is gold for an advertiser.”

Additionally, since people follow influencers because they like them, they’re more likely to trust whatever that person says about a product. The way marketers see it, once an influencer becomes your client, their customers are your customers!

The shift to social media

In the yesteryear of traditional marketing, audiences were easier to reach and understand. Radio, TV and magazines made it straightforward and simple – you knew which demographic watched what, read what and listened to what. But attitudes to big brands began to change, and this, combined with media fragmentation, made it harder for them to connect with consumers.

Influencers presented themselves as an alternative option, a way to make brands and their products feel authentic again. But how authentic are these influencers really? How can the average scroller tell whether something is an ad and if an influencer is being honest?

Firstly, it’s often obvious from the post whether it’s an ad. No matter how hard influencers try to pretend otherwise, the product still has to be the centre of attention. Many social media users are now wise to spotting sponsored content, but sometimes it’s a little less obvious, so in recent years some informal protocols evolved. Sponsored posts were often hashtagged with #gifted, #sp (sponsored post), #ad, #sponsored, #advertising or #collab (collaboration).

Up until very recently there were no real rules telling people how to post but it was considered good manners to let your audience know. Then, in July this year, the Advertising Standards Authority upheld four complaints against New Zealand influencer Simone Anderson, who found social media superstardom by documenting her 92kg weight-loss journey. The authority found that she had been misleading in not specifying that two of her posts were sponsored content. One had promoted activewear she’d received from Aim’n Oceania, and had contained a discount code.

After receiving complaints, Anderson amended the post to include the hashtag #gifted, but the ASA board subsequently decided the tag was not enough – the term was too vague and did not identify the ongoing commercial relationship between the parties.

In the wake of the ruling, the ASA released several stricter guidelines for social media influencers. Any products or services being advertised must now be clearly labelled. Merely adding hashtags such as #sp or #collab is now unacceptable as they are too ambiguous. Other hashtags, such as #gift or #gifted, must be accompanied with a clear statement that the post is an advertisement.

The ASA considers payment to be “any benefit the influencer may receive in exchange for the content they distribute including but not limited to: money, free product or service, credit, event tickets, travel, product loans”. And all parties to the agreement, including the influencer and advertiser, are equally responsible for ensuring the content is clearly identifiable as advertising.

Safeguarding against misinformation

SOCIAL.CUT/Unsplash Influencers are rarely held to account for the sharing of misinformation.

Moving beyond whether you trust an influencer’s “review” of lipstick or leggings, are consumers running into trouble from believing pseudoscience and harmful health advice from influencers?

Earlier this year, lifestyle influencer Vanessa Rehm was widely criticised for posting conspiracy theories about the Covid-19 pandemic and 5G. Influencer couple Art and Matilda Green, former stars of The Bachelor New Zealand, posted a podcast episode with chef and former My Kitchen Rules judge Pete Evans, in which Evans claimed that the pandemic was a hoax. After a backlash, they took it down.

New Zealand has the Harmful Digital Communications Act, which aims to reduce the amount of harm caused online. However, since the act only covers bullying, harassment and intimidation, influencers are rarely held to account for the sharing of misinformation.

Although there are few legislative safeguards against dangerous misinformation, organic mechanisms of marketing – such as backlash, a decline in followers and the potential loss of brand deals – can prevent many influencers from engaging in this behaviour. If a brand sees their influencer partner receiving huge amounts of negative feedback, it’s extremely likely to cut ties with them, for fear of tarnishing the brand’s image.

The best advice for internet users is to trust your gut. At the end of the day, if you’re following an influencer, it’s because you like them – and you probably do want to hear about what they have to recommend! That is perfectly fine, but just remember to take everything with a grain of salt.

Check for signs of sponsorship. If you see something you like the look of, don’t just take their word for it – do some research, read some reviews and inform yourself before you make a purchasing decision.