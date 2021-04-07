Grieving widow turned to life coach, not a counsellor

Janelle Brunton-Rennie saw a life coach when she needed help working out why she constantly drove herself to near exhaustion.

In her early 30s at the time, the Auckland PR specialist was pushing herself in her career as well as training hard at the gym as a bodybuilder.

She suffered from adrenal fatigue and searched for some help when she came across Auckland life coach Tracy Manu.

Stuff Auckland life coach Tracy Manu says clients typically come to her when they’re going through a massive life change.

Life coaches are hugely popular in the United States, and Kiwis are increasingly turning to them.

However, unlike psychologists and therapists, life coaches are unregulated: anyone can become one and, if you search “life coach’’ in New Zealand, a lot of names come up.

A life coach aims to help a client work out where they want their life to go: finding a new job or career, cutting old habits and ways of thinking, improving relationships, and identifying and fulfilling dreams.

Seven years ago, Brunton-Rennie felt she needed to be “rewired’’. She needed someone to listen and help her understand her true nature and the way she saw and spoke to herself.

“Tracy helped me release the intense masculine personality traits that I was using to constantly drive and push myself. We worked on a lot of self acceptance and self-love practices.”

“Basically, I let go of the hustle and grind, 'more, more, more' mentality, and instead started living in the place where I honoured myself and my own needs first. I started setting boundaries, saying no more often to things that didn't feel [were] right for me, and not feeling guilty about that.”

Supplied Janelle Brunton-Rennie, pictured with daughter Sage, worked with a lifecoach after the death of her husband in 2018.

Brunton-Rennie thought her days seeing a life coach were over, but when her husband died of cancer in 2018, she was left feeling incredible guilt after nursing him through his last days and watching him die.

While others might go to a psychologist or counsellor, she booked another round of sessions with Manu.

“I was trying to find my feet as a businesswoman, widow, and a single mum to our little girl who was just 1 when Kurt passed. I felt angry, abandoned, traumatised, guilty.”

“This time I worked with Tracy to identify all of the things that were keeping me in this type of ‘closed loop circuit’ I guess you could call it. We did a lot of work talking about the trauma of what I witnessed.’’

She was plagued with guilt about what she could have done better. “It's a very deep process to identify and release that. Tracy helped me navigate that pain and suffering in the most beautiful, loving and kind way,” Brunton-Rennie says.

The life coach says clients typically come to her when they’re going through a massive life change, such as the end of a job or relationship, or they’re generally happy but feeling a bit stuck.

“They’re enjoying life but they want more. They might want help with their confidence or self-belief,” Manu says.

She has noticed a shift in the clients coming to her since she began training (on a course that took three years) 12 years ago.

A growing number of men book sessions, along with women in their late 20s and early 30s who want help working out their next life chapter.

Why not just chat to a partner or girlfriends, though, especially when those conversations are free? That’s a question she is often asked.

“Girlfriends know you too well. They see you a certain way and they may not give you the advice you need. A life coach is trained to listen and extract information, and reflect on what they’re hearing.”

One of the exercises Manu does is to look at how much time a person spends thinking of the past, present and future. “By living in the future, they’re often spending time thinking ‘life will be better once…’.”

A life coach offers practical tools to help change often hard-set beliefs.

“I see women in their 40s and 50s who have some space to follow their own dreams, but they don’t know what [their dreams] are.’’

Allison Fisher, a former school teacher turned HR professional, retrained as a life and career coach about 14 years ago. She belongs to the International Coaching Federation, which has its own accreditation process.

“Take a journey to change your world,” states the banner on her website.

The Auckland-based coach says that even just the act of booking a session can help a client think about their life and what they might want to change.

Clients often come to her seeking help making a big decision. She usually starts with a personality profile to help work out why the person is the way they are.

“I love the moment when I see the light come on. You’re looking for that moment when a person finds out what’s really important to them and they share that. Often they don’t know.”

“Often the answer to a problem is not black or white but it’s grey.”

Fisher agrees to give me a short coaching session. She wants to know what’s going on in my life. I tell her about my middle daughter who I left three days earlier at an Otago University hall.

I felt it a bit when her older sister moved out four years ago to study in Wellington, but she’s not at the other end of New Zealand.

I tell Fisher about my intense sadness as I kissed Bianca goodbye and hopped on a plane back to Wellington. One mother sobbed into her tissues on the plane, and said, “it’s the end of his childhood”.

Parenting my girls - for a decade as a single mother - has been my focus for 20 years. Just one - 15-year-old Mia - is still at home.

“I feel a void and I want to fill it with new things but I’m not sure what they are,” I tell Fisher.

She nods sympathetically. I should feel the grief and allow myself to miss her. “Don’t race to fill the gap,” she says.

Over the next 30 minutes, she helps me realise I am also craving some sort of freshness and excitement, so my life feels like it’s evolving too.

“Write a dream board,” she says.

I pull a piece of paper out and start writing down what I want to keep and what I want to change in my life. I haven’t done this for years and it feels exciting.

Watch this space.