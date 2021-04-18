The days of girly calendars at the mechanic are over

Surprised by how comfortable she felt getting her latest WOF, Lily Richards realised there were no babes in bikinis on the walls. Is this the end of ‘‘those’’ calendars?

During a recent trip to our local mechanic, something struck me that I hadn’t previously noticed: I felt comfortable. As a working mother of two, one of the household tasks I share with my husband is ensuring our car’s letters – WoF, Rego – are up to date. Comfortable was not a sensation I’d consciously experienced on a greasy forecourt.

There’s a female office manager, which helps. The male owner is a teetotalling feminist who’s conversant in metaphysics, which is unusual for sure, and also helps. But I’d been going to the same garage for years without really registering the other thing – there are no bikini calendars on the walls, no decoration featuring bent-over blondes on beaches or brunettes on car bonnets.

READ MORE:

* US women's football players appeal court decision against equal pay

* When Allison Roe swept Boston and New York before her, it was a wondrous 'blow for New Zealand feminism'

* With Oscar nominees more diverse than ever, a question: How will we know when it's enough?



Was this a recent phenomenon? A post #MeToo development? Whatever happened to those once-common signs that this is a male space? So I asked my mechanic and his office manager if they knew when garages sent out the memo that pornographic imagery in the workplace wasn’t cool.

Turns out that memo is yet to be received – at least by one major player in the automotive industry.

Only recently, my garage had been offered the annual bikini calendar made by Wurth, a large German auto-parts company. By all accounts, they produce great car parts, it’s the bikini calendar that was a surprise. My garage office manager felt it was a step backwards, “when women in the automotive industry are still facing hurdles when it comes to sexism and discrimination.”

So she emailed the marketing department at Wurth Australia and suggested they maybe stop “blatantly condoning the objectification of women”.

A male representative replied to thank her for the feedback, then went on to point out all the important things she had failed to realise, and which in his opinion countered her concerns.

Didn’t she realise how high quality the calendars were? How many models’ careers had been launched off the back of them? Did she know the photographer also shot for GQ and Vogue? Did she notice how aspirational the locations were?

He also noted they offered a male model calendar, and an art calendar, and concluded there was no fault to be found here.

She returned volley: “I can almost guarantee that no customers or employees looking at this calendar are looking at the pictures and appreciating the photographer’s talent or the exotic backgrounds.”

In the ensuing back-and-forth, she was offered an art calendar. Hoping this might improve her impression of the company, the Wurth rep added: “We have many inspirational, innovative, modern-thinking female (and male) leaders throughout our ranks worldwide, including Bettina Wurth herself.”

According to its own brand literature, Wurth prides itself on being forward-looking and in maintaining a “closeness to the customer”. But when my garage manager asked to speak with any female member of the Wurth team to check their opinion of the calendars, she was told: “I won’t be transferring your complaint to another person on our management team.”

The Wurth rep ended the conversation by agreeing to disagree: “I fully appreciate your comments, everyone is entitled to their own point of view, but I don’t think we can find common ground on this because I don’t agree with your assessments or conclusions on our Wurth Model Calendars.”

It’s true the modern variant of political correctness that drives cancel culture can become tiresome. Defining appropriate levels of offence can sometimes feel like trying to hold onto a cloud. But for all that, isn’t Wurth missing the point: why defend mixing sex with work in a job that doesn’t involve sex?

Crazy question? After all, the idea that sex sells isn’t exactly new. As far back as 1871, cigarette brand Pearl was adorning its packets with a “naked maiden”. Seventeen-year-old Kate Moss posed topless in a Calvin Klein ad that supposedly saved the brand financially (although Moss went on to suffer a nervous breakdown as a result).

But the global trend in marketing is moving away from such tired tropes and towards an increasingly woke consumer. As someone put it so well: “Sex sells, but only when you’re selling sex.” So you have to wonder why a brand would want to reach back into an outdated playbook.

Air New Zealand possibly wondered the same thing when an online petition signed by 10,000 people demanded it stop screening its safety video featuring Sports Illustrated models. Among other things, all those potential customers objected to linking in-flight safety with scantily clad women. Not only did it make a mockery of an important process, it also put parents with young children in an uncomfortable position, not least due to the lewd comments from fellow passengers.

Although the video was pulled, Air New Zealand insisted this was because it had reached the end of its run, not because of the online backlash. But the argument it objectified women – commonly defined as treating someone as a commodity without regard to their personality or dignity, in this case as an arousing prop for demonstrating how to fasten a seatbelt – still holds.

When it comes to the Wurth calendar (and others of the genre), there isn’t even a correlation between the images and the industry. There are no personalities, identities, credentials or values being conveyed in the images, it is all about the bodies. In the pictures I’ve seen there aren’t even any vehicles, which makes it hard to argue the women are being used as more than objects for male sexual gratification.

This isn’t about choice, by the way. Choosing to engage with pornographic imagery in a consensual manner in your own time and place is one thing. Being confronted with sexualised material when you’re flying to Fiji or trying to get your wing-mirror fixed is another.

Furthermore, it’s possible Wurth is a little out of step with its own market. New Zealand Motor Trade Association (MTA) spokesperson Geordie Cassin says: “The MTA does not support or condone the display of sexualised material in the workplace.” When it comes to supporting women in the automotive industry, he says: “All businesses have a duty to be aware of their legal obligations to create a safe work environment, including ensuring a business’ staff, customers, contractors and visitors can all be confident they are entering a workplace that is welcoming and non-judgmental.”

It seems to come down to the common sense of garage owners themselves, then. With so many of their staff being young men with limited experience and education beyond their chosen profession, you just have to hope there are more garage owners like mine, who would sooner use bikini calendars to soak up oil spills than have them hanging on the walls.