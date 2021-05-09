The Lightning Process: Can this controversial programme cure chronic illness?

The Lightning Process was developed by UK osteopath Phil Parker, after he found that patients with long-standing ailments seemed stuck in a persistent stress response, which could be overcome by harnessing the power of the mind-body connection.

Fiona Fraser suffered vertigo and panic attacks for years before turning to a controversial programme that trains participants to rewire their thoughts. She joined Kiwis living with mental and physical challenges, in a shared quest for a little salvation.

Jenny Oliver has welcomed us in with the sort of extraordinary exuberance you just can’t help but be in awe of. She’s smiling from ear to ear (this is Oliver’s default, we soon learn – beaming, radiating absolute and total joy) while the rest of us sit quietly, fiddling with our jewellery, checking our phones, or with hands clasped in our laps. We’re five strangers, each with a “thing” (more on this later) we’re wanting to cast aside. This is day one of The​ Lightning Process, and we have absolutely no idea what’s in store, in the calm confines of a pretty Hawke’s Bay bungalow.

I’d never heard of The Lightning Process until a friend, suffering terribly with post-viral fatigue and no longer able to work, experienced positive changes from taking the same three-day training I’m embarking on. A mix of modalities including neuroplasticity, neurolinguistic programming, and a dash of meditation, The Lightning Process aims to help your brain build new neural pathways that – with practice – can eliminate symptoms from your life.

A sceptic by nature (and training – thank you, journalism) my friend’s progress got me curious enough to begin researching. Google The Lightning Process, and you’ll find a mixed bag. Success stories, certainly – people who’ve overcome everything from anxiety and depression, to self-esteem issues, chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) and pain. People who’ve arrived in wheelchairs and walked home afterwards. People living with the devastating effects of multiple sclerosis becoming symptom free.

Then there are the critics – the technique has been all but written off by The Associated New Zealand ME Society who states on its website: “We are concerned by the promotion of [The Lightning Process] as a ‘cure’ for ME/CFS. At present this is not scientifically proven. We have received reports from those who have spent a great deal of money to try this or similar treatments who have made no improvement, were not cured or have relapsed severely. The guilt experienced by those who are not cured can be devastating.”

Others are scornful of founder Phil Parker, an osteopath, hypnotherapist and – latterly – a keynote speaker, based in the UK. He developed the programme after he found that patients with long-standing ailments, pain or other concerns seemed stuck in a persistent stress response, but could experience relatively quick, positive results when working with him to harness the power of the mind-body connection.

For me, years of migraine-related vertigo, and the sometimes crippling panic that comes with it (most recently this has shown up as a sort of phobia when it comes to driving on motorways or any roads I can’t easily get off), has been getting pretty tiresome. I’m up for anything.

Back to the duck-egg blue living room and the first day of our training with Oliver. The former teacher begins by telling us that more than 25,000 people across the world have been taught The Lightning Process, or “LP” as we come to know it. She acknowledges off the bat that although in some cases, results are instant, “it’s not a miracle” and we each have to each put in the hard yards to get the results we want. She tells us how she was motivated to train as a practitioner after witnessing life-changing results in her daughter, who was diagnosed with CFS as a teen. Undertaking Lightning Process training together was, she says, a gift for herself and her family – one she wishes to share.

I find myself trying to deduce what my fellow LPers are here for, each one of whom has come a long way – by car, bus or plane – to train.

Walt is a good keen bloke – a lovely young guy who alludes to suffering from CFS. Emma is a mum to school-age children who speaks quietly of living with pain for 20 years. I can’t quite ascertain what Henry and Benedict are here for. Self-esteem, perfectionism and anxiety issues all feature in their discussions.

That’s the thing about LP – it doesn’t really matter what your “thing” is. You’re encouraged to never speak its name again. “You’re not flawed, you’re not broken,” Oliver tells us, smiling. “In fact, you’re a genius – a genius at unconsciously and automatically reproducing the same response on demand day after day. See!” she exclaims, hands in constant motion. “You have the ability to excel. And if you can do that, you can also NOT do that. I’m going to teach you how to fail at being a genius at your ‘thing’.”

So, instead of discussing our “thing”, we use positive language “because the brain hears everything”. I replace terminology such as “vertigo” and “panic” with “un-still”, “un-calm” – so what my brain is hearing is “still” and “calm”. We have, says Oliver, about 48 thoughts every minute and LP is going to train us how to “do good thinking” and get our brains into homeostasis – which is the ability to repair.

Although neuroplasticity and its science is complex stuff, Oliver has a brilliant way of connecting with us using a variety of metaphors. Jenga towers, rubber ducks, chocolate cakes and leaky buckets all feature. My favourite analogy is the one illustrating how effectively our brains can “edit”.

“I was looking for a new car to buy and once I’d decided on which make and model, suddenly all I could see on the road were Mazda 3s,” Oliver says with a laugh, and it’s something we all relate to. If our brain can do that, so simply and naturally, imagine what else we can make it see?

Finally, we’re taught to do the actual Lightning Process itself – which is, in essence, a series of physical movements and vocal affirmations around a marked mat. Oliver demonstrates how we can instantly stop a negative thought or feeling and choose a new pathway, acting as our own cheerleading squad the whole time. “Well done – you’re on track,” we tell ourselves aloud as we rehearse. “If you can do this, you can do anything.” These coaching phrases, Oliver assures us, coupled with intention-setting and visualisation techniques, will help our brains build strong and useful pathways – and abolish the well-rehearsed old ones.

I can’t help but think of Jeffie – the tunnel boring machine in Auckland tasked with creating the City Rail Link. I imagine LP as a sort of enormous drill, going deep into my brain to create a new route for my thoughts.

Day two dawns bright and beautiful and the five of us meet at Oliver’s. We’re more relaxed today – a little team, fighting a common battle. Only if we were using LP language, we’d rewrite that sentence to “radically improving our clarity, calm and energy”. Our brains need to hear it that way.

First things first. Walt has arrived looking a little “wilted” – Oliver’s word – so she invites him out to the garden to do a quick LP.

Emma has been struggling with her pain, and tells Oliver that recovery, right now, “just seems impossible”. She’s emotional, but Oliver wants to remind her that her brain is clever and flexible. “What if the impossible were possible?” she asks – and although this response, in any other context, might sound trite, it’s heartfelt, and we all smile encouragingly at Emma.

Today we practise turning off our sympathetic nervous systems, and existing in blissful parasympathetic calm. It occurs to me that after decades as a journalist – always striving for the next great story, broadcasting live to air, managing multiple deadlines – I’ve probably run my sympathetic nervous system into the ground.

We learn about limiting beliefs – and confirmation bias. For me, this is where the really useful part of LP begins. I know only too well the result when I begin looking for signs of “un-calm” in my body – or “scanning”, as Oliver calls it. Usually, I’ll find one – a knot in my stomach, or a prickling down my arms. It’s now obvious to me that finding what I’m looking for is giving my brain a fabulous “right on, girlfriend,” and allowing me to drift further into knottiness, prickling, and – sometimes – panic. (Only we mustn’t call it that. “Whoever came up with that horrible phrase, panic attack?” asks Oliver. “It’s simply awful. I prefer to call it a Princess Anne.’”)

That night, I’m out for dinner and my legs begin to ache. They’re jelly – feeble and flimsy, as if I’ve just done the world’s longest spin class. I recall something Oliver told us on day one. “Sometimes, after learning LP, things happen. You might have constipation, a blocked nose, sneezing, weakness in the body.”

I remind myself to report it to Oliver the next morning, tumble into bed and fall into the deepest sleep I’ve had in months.

It’s about as close to a miracle as anything we’ve seen so far. Walt – the teenager who was so pale and drawn on day one – has walked from his motel to meet us at Oliver’s for the final morning of training. His journey was almost 8km. Could he have done that last week? “No way,” he says. “And it feels pretty bloody good.” There’s been an immediate improvement with his chronic fatigue, one that’s visible – pinker cheeks, brighter eyes. And the guy’s not even puffed.

We share our observations from the past 24 hours, so I tell Oliver about my wobbly legs. Her explanation is that after three hours spent in a state of utter peace, that aching came from the cortisol draining out of my body.

Benedict reports that he has renewed confidence, a lightness about him. Emma has been visualising a future without the presence of constant pain. We’ve all been doing our LP movements at home, in the car, in the loo, wherever – and in our own ways, we’ve all made progress.

Our final module before we graduate is to learn how to do a “brain rehearsal”. It’s like an extended LP – lots of language and imagination to gear our brains up for a positive experience, and visualisation techniques. It’s kind of awkward, but Oliver’s on to us. “Push through the naff!” she exclaims. Yet my thoughts keep wandering and I feel like I’m doing it all wrong. Everyone else seems to be progressing so well. Could I be the only one who doesn’t fully succeed at this?

Oliver’s sixth sense is always dialled right up. She knows I’m finding this “non-easy” – there’s that LP language again – and works extra hard to pull me back on track. “When you feel this way, you need to stop,” she tells me. “Change your state. Look up. You believe, know and trust that you can do this. Tell yourself that, even if you don’t fully have faith in it yet. Have you changed a belief before? Yes, you have.”

It’s time for us all to go – people have planes to catch, long drives to make. We pop times in our diaries for Oliver’s scheduled Zoom follow-ups, and glide away, each one ready to permanently evict our “thing”.

The week after completing my training, I’m driving on a piece of road I dislike – 100kmh, a narrow stretch, no exits, no usable shoulder. This is the kind of road that, if I were to experience a spate of vertigo, I’d struggle to move off.

I very nearly don’t get on it. I sit in the car doing about a million LPs in my head until Oliver’s voice in my ear (literally – I phone her) helps me through. Gently, she prompts me to repeat some of the messages my brain is still getting used to hearing – that it’s as easy as walking, or talking. That I have done this hundreds of times and can do it again. That I’m enjoying my day, taking in the view and the sounds of the world around me, and that I’ve absolutely got this. Bolstered by her words – and my thoughts – I complete my journey.

I later hear from Oliver that Walt is back to his old, pre chronic fatigue self – he’s feeling well, working hard, jogging and socialising – his family are thrilled with the turnaround in their boy. Emma reports being calmer, lighter and more comfortable – she’s on a longer road, but one she’s travelling with increasing knowledge, confidence and evidence that new neural pathways are forming, strengthening and her life is improving.

We’re each, quickly or slowly, becoming a genius at failing at our “thing”. Just like Oliver said we would.

Jenny Oliver is one of seven Lightning Process practitioners around New Zealand. Course costs are $1595 and include the three-day training, resources, and six months of follow-up coaching support. Fiona Fraser attended the course courtesy of Jenny Oliver.

* All participants’ names have been changed

A medical view

David Doig​ has practised as a GP for 20 years, and in the last five of those, he reckons he’s referred a dozen patients to The Lightning Process. Of those, most have been diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome – a condition he describes as “devastating in terms of its effect on people. It’s a physical illness that frequently renders patients incapable of doing their normal job, participating in family life, being able to exercise and so on.”

Of those 12, 11 have had positive results. “They have become more confident in managing their illness and, for the majority, participating in The Lightning Process typically marks a turning point for them, from what seems like a progression into loss of life’s enjoyment, to regaining control and starting a recovery process.” The 12th patient, he concedes, “felt it gave them no benefit at all”.

Hawke’s Bay-based​ Doig says the controversy around the training comes from it sounding “a bit magic and strange” as well as there being few scientific trials to prove its effectiveness, or otherwise. “It’s impossible to run a randomised control trial vs placebo for a technique like The Lightning Process,” he says. “Individually targeted therapies are very difficult to gather evidence for – participants either know they’re doing it, or know they’re not. And anecdotal evidence doesn’t carry a lot of sway in the medical community.”

But, he says, the proof for him is patients whose lives have improved after completing the training.

“That’s because the brain can, in fact, influence your immune system and hormone systems and potentially you can start to heal problems that have perhaps become ingrained. Your internal and external language can shape the structure and function of the brain. From my perspective as a clinician, if you can afford it and if I know it’s not going to do you any harm, and if it makes your experience of the disease more manageable and more positive, then that is a benefit I would like you to have. I don’t like withholding things that work.”