Product review: Choosing the right cheese to snack on

OPINION: It’s hard not to graze when you’re at home all day, and cheese is a popular addition to most snack platters, often teamed with crackers.

And like a lot of snack foods, cheese is easy to chip away at over the course of an afternoon.

So, let’s learn a bit about cheese by comparing different varieties that are found on the shelves today. I’m interested in standard hard cheeses like Edam and Tasty. But also, some of the soft ripened cheese like Brie, yum. And Blue cheese, yum.

Let’s stick to the brand Mainland as they provide all the options above and start with Edam and Tasty. Hard cheese is not as decadent but can be found in many fridges across New Zealand. I would assume by the mouthfeel that Tasty is a high fat product. And considering Edam is marketed as being 28 per cent lower in fat when compared to other hard cheeses, like Tasty, you would hope this is the case.

Remember the per 100g column allows comparison between products, the per serve column sometimes makes label reading confusing. A fun fact is the Ministry of Health considers 2 slices (40 g) of low-fat cheese as one serving of dairy. “Low-fat” in the label reading world is under 10g/100g of total fat. I would be surprised if any of these cheeses hit that target.

A reminder on sodium, is the Heart Foundation considers products with over 600mg/100g as high sodium products. The personal observation of cheese cravings when your dehydrated suggests that cheese is a high sodium product.

But let’s get into it. Per 100g of Edam contains 712mg of sodium, 26.7g of fat of which 16g is saturated. While Tasty has 696mg of sodium, 37.4g of fat and 22.5g of saturated fat. So, if my math’s is correct, Edam is around 28 per cent lower is total and saturated fat.

Fancy cheese like Brie and Blue are considered a bit more of a treat, less of a staple. Per 100g of ‘Creamy Blue’ contains a whopping 921mg of sodium, 41g of total fat of which 28.7g is saturated. And surprisingly, their ‘Creamy Brie’ contains 854mg of sodium, 27.5g of total fat of which 18.9g is saturated fat. I thought the Brie would have had more fat.

So, the Blue is the winner at the wrong end, with the highest sodium, total and saturated fat. All the selection are high in sodium, but Edam has the least fat which makes it the best choice.

So we can confirm the four cheeses we looked at today are all high fat and sodium products. If you have a heart condition you may want to limit your intake all together and aim to get you calcium and protein from other delicious food sources. Go easy on yourself if you find it hard to moderate your intake, we as humans are designed to love high fat and sodium products.

- Maggie Radich is a NZ Registered Dietitian. This content is brought to you by New Plymouth Nutrition