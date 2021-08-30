Covid-19 NZ: What to do if your fear of needles is stopping you from getting vaccinated

Karen Rusling, owner of KR's Cafe and Catering, is busy sating the appetites of health workers at the drive-through vaccination clinic at Manfeild racetrack in Feilding.

What should you do if you really want to get vaccinated against Covid-19, but you’re put off by a crippling fear of needles? Asking for a friend.

No, seriously. My colleague and mate, Darren, has needle phobia – the scientific term is trypanophobia​ – so severe that even looking at a needle makes him feel faint.

”Whether it's the thought of a needle entering my skin, or one being sighted in the corner of my eye, the possibility of needing an injection is one that actually sets my nerves on end,” he told me.

”Within seconds, there's a rousing chorus of drums beating in my head as my blood pressure spikes irrationally, and a dizziness and haze creeping across 80 per cent of my body.

“As the drums begin to beat louder, the sensation starts to go in my legs despite everything in me saying repeatedly that it's fine.”

Darren, who is over 40 and lives in Auckland, did manage to get his Covid-19 vaccination on the weekend when an essential workers vaccination scheme opened up an easy window.

To do it, he had to face a fear that he shares, according to some studies, with as many as 1 in 10 people.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Trypanophobia isn’t rational. No matter how many people tell Darren it won’t hurt, he has a strong negative physcial response to even the thought of a needle entering his arm.

Although there are some high-tech solutions out there, there are also simple, lo-fi steps needlephobes could take to ensure they, their loved ones, and the community were best protected against Covid-19, said Trish Wells-Morris, education and e-learning coordinator at Auckland University’s Immunisation Advisory Centre (IMAC).

It starts with preparation.

Although Darren used a drive-through service, Wells-Morris recommended those who suffer from a fear of needles book an appointment, and make it as early in the morning as possible.

”That means they don’t have all day to agonise over it.”

She didn’t recommend needlephobes attempt to inure themselves by watching videos of people being vaccinated. In fact, she said they should avoid it.

”Actually, it can have the opposite effect,” Wells-Morris said.

”If the news is on TV, look away when its showing people getting jabbed in the arm. That aggravates the fear.”

She also urged people like Darren to ask lots of questions in advance.

They could be about anything that’s causing anxiety, from “What will it feel like?” to “Will I have privacy?” to “Will my underlying medical condition be affected by getting vaccinated?”

”Asking questions can often make a huge difference,” said Wells-Morris, whether its of a friend or family member, or a medical professional.

Asking questions was part of a four-point system for alleviating vaccine anxiety developed by Canadian specialists, and which the IMAC was looking to adapt for New Zealand.

The CARD system stands for Comfort – Ask – Relax – and Distract.

Comfort included things like being sure to eat breakfast before that early appointment. Nerves might stop Darren and the like from wanting breakfast, but their mood will be more stable if they do.

Clothing has a role to play, too. If possible, wear a short-sleeved top, or at least one that’s very easy to get in and out of, as making the upper arm easily accessible will make the vaccination process smoother and more comfortable.

And think about, and practice, how best to make your arm relaxed, said Wells-Morris, as the needle will hurt less going in if your muscles are not tense.

“Don’t wait until the day of the vaccine to ask, ask in advance,” Wells-Morris said.

Relaxation is about practices the anxious recipient is familiar with and knows work, she went on. That might be deep breathing exercises, or meditative thinking.

To distract themselves, trypanophobes might want to watch something on a device, or listen to music with headphones. They might want to bring someone along to talk to – even in level 4, that could be a member of their bubble – although Wells-Morris said the most common distraction was simply chatting to the vaccinator.

If people really think they might faint there may be the option to be vaccinated lying down, instead of the standard seated in-chair. Wells-Morris also suggested muscle tension exercises: while seated in a chair, press your knees together hard, tense the stomach and knees, and then relax.

“It can help you to feel better and is said to prevent fainting,” she said.

For people who are seriously trypanophobic, it may be necessary to pull out the “big guns” of cognitive behavioural therapy, Wells-Morris added.

This exposure-based therapy involved a psychologist working with the patient to gradually change their fear responses using a rising scale of frightening triggers. Outcomes are very successful.

“It’s something that can be done [over] Zoom with the right professional, but not the day before [getting vaccinated],” Wells-Morris said.

There is another factor here too, which is the phobic’s friends and loved ones.

“If I had someone in my family who had a needle phobia, I would offer to go with them, offer to help them prepare, and if it was beyond what I could do, then I would maybe get in touch with someone who can help you prepare a little bit more, like a psychologist,” said Wells-Morris.

“We do need to put it out there in the public arena because these people are not even going to get their appointments if we don’t show them what they can do.”