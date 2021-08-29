I'm terrified of needles, but went through the drive through vaccine centre. This is what happened

OPINION: On Saturday, I went on a first date.

That's right - a date in level 4 restrictions across Auckland.

Unlike many first dates, this one came with the guarantee of a second date, but that did nothing to allay the dread and trepidation that come with most first dates.

Andy Jackson/Stuff This is not a picture of me getting the jab – I was too busy panicking to think of selfies or capturing the historic moments. (File photo)

However, the reason was not whether halitosis or awful small talk would hinder a goodbye kiss, but a long deep-seated anxiety over needles.

Yes, I am a trypanophobe, one blessed with a strong fear of injections, and going to the Covid-19 vaccine drive through event in Auckland was my idea of a first date from hell.

It all started on Friday night when reading that there were mounting concerns that the gathering pace of the Covid vaccine roll out could cause supply issues amid the Delta outbreak in the community.

Briefly poring over that article sent a wave of anxiety which rose from my feet, encompassed my whole body and set off the pounding drums in my ears as the blood pressure rushed around my frantically panicking body.

Stewing on this overnight, the feeling was further compounded when the chance to book at the drive through vaccine centres in Auckland was proffered through an essential workers’ booking scheme.

My stomach dropped, as I realised this was now an inevitability and I'd have to face the terrors. Secretly, I'd lived in hope of news a vaccine pill that I could ingest before I'd need to avail myself to the "small prick" everyone had talked about.

In fact, the dread was so real that opening up the BookMyVaccine website on Saturday morning and starting to fill out the required fields caused a major anxiety attack, as my limbs began to shake uncontrollably despite every rational fibre of my being saying there was nothing to worry about.

A 20-minute interlude outside calmed a little, but the empty fields were still calling to me from the computer, and an appointment had to be booked. It was time to face my own personal hell - the horror of getting a jab.

I'm not alone in this sense of agitation when faced with the possibility of any injection.

Reaching out on social media for advice, I was swamped with recommendations for arm numbing patches, taking headphones for distraction or telling the nurse administering the shot I was scared. Many confessed they shared the worry, others offered comfort, but there was no getting away from the fact this had to be done.

However, fate had another card to deal to me as I rocked up to the Auckland Airport drive-through vaccine centre 40 minutes before my appointment.

Darren Bevan/Stuff A simple sign punctuated the Auckland airport car park. But set against the cones, it was a stark reminder of why we were there.

As my family and I neared the entrance, electronic signs blared from the side of the road that the vaccine centre was closed and to return to tomorrow.

Elated, I wondered how these silent prayers I'd kept from my family as we drove over had been answered.

What I couldn't have planned for though was the fact my wife wasn't taking no for an answer, and that with an appointment booked, this was going to happen, because it was the right thing to do for us, our son, our community and our future.

We managed to be the last car to join the queue, and somehow, those directing traffic put us in a fast-moving queue and like a lamb to the slaughter, we moved swiftly through the cones and snaking traffic heading terribly towards my greatest fear.

Darren Bevan/Stuff It all led to this tent, where the shots were administered. The grey clouds were symbolic of my mood as we got closer.

The mixture of abject terror and adrenaline coursed through my veins, culminating in a top-of-the-line freak out and swearing session as the nurse neared my window.

In amongst the cursing and the thrashing in my seat that Linda Blair from The Exorcist would have been proud of, I found something deep within myself and managed to blurt out the words "I'm terrified of needles" to the medic, who simply looked at me through their PPE and said "Don't worry, many are" before readying the shot.

I’ll be honest, her words weren’t very comforting at all.

As I turned in my panicked state to my wife and son who were trying their utmost to comfort me and saying it would be okay, I realised I'd been scratched on my left arm, and a voice said "That's it, all done" before we were moved on to the recovery area.

It was swift, it was less painful than any blood test I've ever taken (the majority of which have left me bruised for days), and while my arm is still numb with a strange post-jab heaviness as I write this, I feel like Sir Ed, that I've knocked this bastard off.

I know I have to go and get a second jab (and face the possibility of a booster jab annually) but to all my fellow trypanophobes worrying about this, I'd say one thing I never thought I'd expect to - It's not as bad as you imagine it would be, and it doesn't hurt as much as you'd think it could.

In fact, the fear that built up inexorably over the past months, inveigling its way into my psyche, was infinitely worse than the Pfizer needle.

There's no denying that for those like myself with an irrational fear of needles, it's a hard burden to overcome, and one that is extremely personal to everyone who suffers from it. The psychological abuse endured by trypanophobes is crippling in extremis, and is unique to every individual.

But I'm pleased to now be able to echo Franklin D. Roosevelt's quote, “there is nothing to fear but fear itself”, and say it is just a small scratch – and I'm even more pleased to tell anyone hesitant or overcome with uncertainty that if I can do it, you can do it too.

After all, as everyone’s been telling me for months, and I’ve scoffed at in response, it's just a small prick.